A writer aiming to become an author moves to a village: “The Hidden Village Writer.”

村に移住して作家を目指す「秘境の文筆家」

[News Review – November 2024 Issue]

A “hidden village writer” has taken up a post in Shiiba Village, Miyazaki Prefecture. This village is considered one of Japan’s three most secluded regionssts.

宮崎県椎葉村に「秘境の文筆家」が着任しました。この村は「日本三大秘境」の一つとされています。

This project invites individuals aspiring to become novelists to move to Shiiba Village as members of a regional revitalization team, where they engage in various activities. Four individuals were selected from 92 applicants.

これは、小説家デビューを目指す人が地域おこし協力隊として椎葉村に移住し、活動するプロジェクトです。92人の応募者から4人が選ばれました。

They live in houses provided by the village, receive a monthly salary, and can spend up to three years writing novels. Naoki Prize-winning author Shogo Imamura and editors will support them in their writing endeavors.

彼らは村が用意した家に住み、月給をもらいながら最大3年間小説を執筆します。直木賞作家の今村翔吾さんや編集者が作品作りを支援します。

In the near future, a new author might emerge from this secluded region.

近い将来、秘境から新しい作家が生まれるかもしれません。