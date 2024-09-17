The Bath-Cancelling Community | 風呂キャンセル界隈

[New Expressions and Buzzwords – September 2024 Issue]

🛁 風呂キャンセル界隈

🗣️ pronounced: Furo kyanseru kaiwai

🖊️ definition: The bath-cancelling community

It refers to people who cancel their bath, in other words, those who don’t want to take a bath or can’t take a bath.

風呂をキャンセルする、つまり、入浴したくないあるいは入浴できない人たちのことを指します。

When it became a topic on social media, there were many voices of sympathy, especially among young people.

SNSで話題になると、若い人を中心に共感の声が多く上がりました。

The reasons for not taking a bath vary, such as finding it bothersome or experiencing physical or mental health issues.

風呂に入らない理由は、面倒だったり心身の不調など、さまざまです。