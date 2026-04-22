[NIHONGO DO – Voice-word Art– May 2026 Issue]

“Good feeding before good breeding.” – When people are well fed and clothed, they come to know courtesy and propriety.

「衣食足りて礼節を知る」– 国の品格は、まず民の暮らしの安定から始まる。

This “Voice-Word Art” section introduces seasonal words related to the time of year. Enjoy the timeless beauty of these artistic expressions.

この「言技」セクションでは、季節にちなんだ季語を紹介しています。時代を超えて響く言葉のアート(言技)をお楽しみください。

Good feeding before good breeding.

衣食足りて礼節を知る

“Ishoku tarite reisetsu wo shiru.”

“Ishoku tarite reisetsu wo shiru” is an expression meaning that only when clothing and food are sufficient do people come to understand courtesy and proper conduct. In other words, human morality and dignity can be nurtured only when they rest on the foundation of a stable daily life.

「衣食足りて礼節を知る」とは、衣服と食べ物が満たされてこそ、人は礼儀や節度をわきまえるようになる、という意味のことばです。言い換えれば、人としてのモラルや品位は、まず暮らしの安定という土台があってこそ育まれる、ということです。

In this month’s Japan Style feature, Emperor Nintoku is introduced as a ruler who first turned his attention to the people’s food. The well-known story tells how, seeing no smoke rising from the hearths of the people, he realized their hardship and chose to lighten their burden. Only when the lives of the people are protected can a nation become stable, and only then can great undertakings and culture begin to flourish. Even those magnificent kofun may be seen as having been built upon such a foundation of prosperity.

今月号の Japan Style で紹介した仁徳天皇も、まず民の「食」に目を向けました。民のかまどに煙が立たないのを見て、その困窮を察し、負担を軽くしたという逸話はよく知られています。民の暮らしが守られてこそ、国は安定し、その先に大きな営みや文化も育っていく――あの壮大な古墳も、そうした豊かな土台の上に築かれたものと見ることができるでしょう。

Eiichi Shibusawa, whose portrait appears on today’s 10,000-yen note and who is often called the father of Japanese capitalism, is known for the phrase, “The Analects in one hand, the abacus in the other.” In those words lies the idea that while morality and compassion for others must be cherished, economic activity must also be kept moving so that such ideals do not remain mere abstractions.

現在の一万円札の肖像であり、「日本資本主義の父」とも呼ばれる渋沢栄一は、「片手に論語、片手にそろばん」という言葉で知られています。そこには、道徳や人への思いやりを大切にしながらも、それを空論に終わらせないために、経済をしっかりと回していくことの重要性が込められています。

Another famous saying comes from Ninomiya Sontoku, known for the philosophy of Hōtoku: “Economy without morality is a crime; morality without economy is empty talk.” A society cannot be sustained by moral teachings alone. Yet if it pursues profit alone, it will inevitably fall into ruin. What matters is to uphold both morality and economy, both ideals and reality.

また、報徳思想で知られる二宮尊徳の 「道徳なき経済は犯罪であり、経済なき道徳は寝言である」という言葉も有名です。人の道を説くだけでは社会は成り立たず、かといって利益だけを追えば、そこには荒廃が生まれます。大切なのは、道徳と経済、理想と現実、その両方を支えることなのでしょう。

If daily life is not secure, it is difficult for people to maintain calmness, compassion, and the dignity proper to human beings. The phrase “Ishoku tarite reisetsu wo shiru” is a kotowaza that teaches this simple yet profoundly essential truth.

まず日々の暮らしが安定していなければ、人は落ち着きや思いやり、そして人としての品位を十分に保つことが難しい――「衣食足りて礼節を知る」ということばは、そうした素朴でありながらも、きわめて本質的な現実を教えてくれる言技です。

This article is from the May 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年5月号より掲載しています。