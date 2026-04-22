Seasonal Words: Japan’s May, Satsuki — A Month When Life Grows and Gratitude Blooms.
季節の言の葉：日本の5月「皐月（さつき）」— 命が伸び、感謝が芽生える月。
- Hiragana Times
- Apr 22, 2026
[NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – May 2026 Issue]
Seasonal Words: Japan’s May, Satsuki — A Month When Life Grows and Gratitude Blooms.
季節の言の葉：日本の5月「皐月（さつき）」— 命が伸び、感謝が芽生える月。
In May, Japan fills with wishes for children’s healthy growth. Through kabuto, koinobori, shōbu, kashiwamochi, and chimaki, Tango no Sekku has long carried prayers for strength and safe passage into the future. Yet May also brings Mother’s Day, gently turning our hearts toward gratitude for the mothers who watch over that growth with love and devotion. In this issue, we have gathered words that hold both the vigor of life reaching upward and the quiet warmth of thankfulness.
5月の日本には、子どもたちの健やかな成長を願う思いが満ちています。兜や鯉のぼり、菖蒲、柏餅、ちまきに託されてきたのは、強く、無事に、未来へ伸びていってほしいという祈りです。そして5月はまた、そうした成長をやさしく見守り、支えてきた母へ感謝を向ける「母の日」の季節でもあります。この5月号では、上へ上へと伸びる命の勢いと、それを包み込む感謝のぬくもりを映す言葉を集めてみました。
This article is from the May 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年5月号より掲載しています。
「衣食足りて礼節を知る」Is the Gray Zone Really a Safe Zone?
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Information From Hiragana Times
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May 2026 Issue
April 20, 2026
-
April 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
March 23, 2026
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March 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
February 24, 2026
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グレーゾーンはセーフゾーンなのか？" />
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季節の言の葉：日本の5月「皐月（さつき）」— 命が伸び、感謝が芽生える月。" />
Seasonal Words: Japan’s May, Satsuki — A Month When Life Grows and Gratitude Blooms.
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