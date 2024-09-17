Flowers in Inori: Bringing Calm and Peace 平和を叶える花の祈り。

This month’s cover, “Wall of Peace,” is by Bunta Inoue. The flowers depicted on the wall are “flowers in inori” (inori ≒ prayer).

井上文太氏による今月の表紙は「Wall of Peace」です。壁に描かれた花は「祈りの花」。

The red flower is the Israeli national flower, the anemone, and the purple flower is the Palestinian national flower, the Gilboa Iris.Both national flowers bloom together.

赤い花はイスラエルの国花「アネモネ」、紫の花はパレスチナの国花「ギルボア・アイリス」です。両国の国花が共に咲いています。

In the world of flowers, there are no walls, and even if one exists, seeds transcend the wall to bloom freely together.

花の世界には壁はなく、たとえあろうと種は壁を越えて、共に自由に花を咲かせます。

The artwork also depicts human hands praying alongside the flowers.

絵には、花々と共に祈る人間の手も描かれています。

“Inori” means “命宣り” (declaration of life) or “意宣り” (declaration of intention). In other words, it is an act of declaring the significance of life. Inori leads to ‘Kanau’ (叶う), the realization.

「祈り」とは「命宣り」もしくは「意宣り」を意味します。つまり命の意義を宣言するという行いです。祈りは、やがて叶うことにつながります。

The word “叶う” (kanau, meaning “to come true” or “realization”) is composed of the kanji for “mouth” (口) and “ten” (十), or alternatively “mouth” and “plus” (+), and can be interpreted as chanting something beneficial to the world ten times.

「叶う」という文字は、「口」と「十[ルビ：じゅう]」あるいは「口」と「+（プラス）」から成り、「世の中のプラスになる事を10回唱える（＝口にする）」を意味していると解釈することもできます。

If each of the 8.2 billion people in the world declares the significance of their given life, peace should become a reality.

世界82億の人口その一人一人が与えられた命の意義を宣言すれば、平和は叶うはずです。

The Israel-Gaza conflict that began last October is approaching its one-year mark. During this time, the flowers have continued to pray quietly at the feet of those who fight.

昨年10月に勃発したイスラエル・ガザ紛争は、もうすぐ1年にもなります。この間、花たちは戦う人間たちの足元で静かに祈り続けていました。

While blooming beautifully, they continue to declare the sanctity of life. Flowers, long before humans, have been fulfilling a world of peace and harmony.

美しく咲き誇りながら命の宣言をし続けています。花たちは人間よりもはるか以前から、平和と調和の世界を叶えているのです。