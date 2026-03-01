[NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – March 2026 Issue]

Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s March, “Yayoi” — endings, departures, and the quiet momentum toward what comes next.

季節の言の葉：日本の3月「弥生（やよい）」— 締めくくりと別れ、そして次へ向かう静かな動き。

March, known as Yayoi, has long been associated with the time when grasses and trees begin to grow in earnest. As the fiscal year draws to a close, March becomes a season of graduations, closing ceremonies, transfers, and farewells—where endings and partings overlap. In this March issue, we have gathered Word Leaves that reflect these moments of transition. Within the lingering afterglow of closure, a sense of what lies ahead quietly remains.

弥生には、草木がいよいよ生い茂る月という語感が重ねられてきました。年度末を迎える三月は、卒業式や終業式、異動や送別会が続き、区切りと別れが重なる季節です。この3月号では、そうした節目と別れに関わる言の葉を集めてみました。締めくくりの余韻の中に、先へと続く気配が宿っています。

This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。