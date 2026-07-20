

Cover Story – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



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The More It Rages, the More the Soul Revives — Noto’s Abare Matsuri

暴 あば れるほどに、 魂 たましい は 甦 よみがえ る — 能登 のと ・あばれ 祭 まつ り



This month’s cover features a work by the painting zealot, Bunta Inoue, depicting the Abare Festival held at Yasaka Shrine in Ushitsu, Noto Peninsula. Towering kiriko lantern floats blaze against the night sky as a golden dragon dances above them, filling the entire scene with overwhelming energy.

今号 こんごう の 表紙 ひょうし を 飾 かざ るのは、 画狂人 がきょうじん ・ 井上 いのうえ 文太 ぶんた 氏 し による、 能登 のと ・ 宇出津 うしつ 八坂 やさか 神社 じんじゃ の「あばれ 祭 まつ り」を 描 えが いた 作品 さくひん です。 夜空 よぞら を 焦 こ がす 炎 ほのお の 中 なか にそびえ 立 た つキリコと、その 上空 じょうくう を 舞 ま う 黄金 おうごん の 龍 りゅう 。 画面 がめん 全体 ぜんたい に 圧倒的 あっとうてき な 生命力 せいめいりょく が 満 み ちています。

The Abare Festival is unlike ordinary festivals. Giant kiriko lantern floats surge through the streets, while portable shrines (mikoshi) are cast into flames and the sea. Entrusting themselves to the power of the gods, the people celebrate with overwhelming intensity. This fierce spectacle is a prayer—one that confronts the immense forces of nature and expresses profound reverence for the gods.

あばれ 祭 まつ りは、 一般 いっぱん 的 てき な 祭 まつ りとは 大 おお きく 異 こと なります。 巨大 きょだい なキリコが 激 はげ しく 練 ね り 歩 ある き、 神輿 みこし は 炎 ほのお や 海 うみ へ 投 な げ 込 こ まれ、 人々 ひとびと は 神 かみ の 力 ちから に 身 み を 委 ゆだ ねながら 祭 まつ りを 繰 く り 広 ひろ げます。その 荒々 あらあら しい 姿 すがた は、 自然 しぜん の 大 おお いなる 力 ちから と 向 む き 合 あ い、 人々 ひとびと が 神 かみ への 畏敬 いけい を 捧 ささ げる 祈 いの りの 姿 すがた なのです。

On January 1, 2024, the Noto Peninsula Earthquake dealt a devastating blow to Ushitsu as well: houses collapsed, the port was flooded, roads were severed, and even the shrine’s torii gate crumbled. Yet that summer, the people rebuilt the torii and held the festival, resolved that they must not let the “fire of prayer” go out. Residents scattered among temporary housing returned home, and natives who had left the town came from afar to shoulder the kiriko once more.

2024 年 ねん 1 月 がつ 1 日 ついたち に 発生 はっせい した 能登半島 のとはんとう 地震 じしん は、 宇出津 うしつ にも 甚大 じんだい な 被害 ひがい をもたらしました。 家屋 かおく は 倒壊 とうかい し、 港 みなと は 浸水 しんすい し、 道路 どうろ は 寸断 すんだん され、 神社 じんじゃ の 鳥居 とりい さえも 崩 くず れ 落 お ちました。それでもその 夏 なつ 、 人々 ひとびと は「 祈 いの りの 火 ひ を 消 け してはならない」と 鳥居 とりい を 再建 さいけん し、 祭 まつ りを 開催 かいさい しました。 仮設 かせつ 住宅 じゅうたく に 散 ち り 散 ぢ りになった 住民 じゅうみん が 故郷 こきょう へ 戻 もど り、 町 まち を 離 はな れた 出身者 しゅっしんしゃ も 遠方 えんぽう から 駆 か けつけ、 再 ふたた びキリコを 担 かつ いだのです。

For Bunta Inoue, festivals are among the “treasures of Japan.” Through his paintings, he has continued to preserve the beauty, spirit, and prayers embedded in these traditions for future generations. This work is also a heartfelt prayer that the light of Noto will shine brightly once again.

井上 いのうえ 文太 ぶんた 氏 し にとって、 祭 まつ りは「 日本 にほん の 寶 たから 」です。その 土地 とち に 息 いき づく 美 うつく しさや 精神 せいしん 、 精度 せいど 、そして 祈 いの りを 未来 みらい へ 残 のこ すため、 全国 ぜんこく 各地 かくち の 祭 まつ りを 描 えが き 続 つづ けています。この 作品 さくひん にも、 能登 のと の 灯 あかり が 再 ふたた び 力強 ちからづよ く 輝 かがや くことへの 願 ねが いが 込 こ められています。