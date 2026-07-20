The More It Rages, the More the Soul Revives — Noto’s Abare Matsuri
暴れるほどに、魂は甦る — 能登・あばれ祭
- Hiragana Times
- Jul 20, 2026
Cover Story – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue
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The More It Rages, the More the Soul Revives — Noto’s Abare Matsuri
暴れるほどに、魂は甦る — 能登・あばれ祭り
This month’s cover features a work by the painting zealot, Bunta Inoue, depicting the Abare Festival held at Yasaka Shrine in Ushitsu, Noto Peninsula. Towering kiriko lantern floats blaze against the night sky as a golden dragon dances above them, filling the entire scene with overwhelming energy.
今号の表紙を飾るのは、画狂人・井上文太氏による、能登・宇出津八坂神社の「あばれ祭り」を描いた作品です。夜空を焦がす炎の中にそびえ立つキリコと、その上空を舞う黄金の龍。画面全体に圧倒的な生命力が満ちています。
The Abare Festival is unlike ordinary festivals. Giant kiriko lantern floats surge through the streets, while portable shrines (mikoshi) are cast into flames and the sea. Entrusting themselves to the power of the gods, the people celebrate with overwhelming intensity. This fierce spectacle is a prayer—one that confronts the immense forces of nature and expresses profound reverence for the gods.
あばれ祭りは、一般的な祭りとは大きく異なります。巨大なキリコが激しく練り歩き、神輿は炎や海へ投げ込まれ、人々は神の力に身を委ねながら祭りを繰り広げます。その荒々しい姿は、自然の大いなる力と向き合い、人々が神への畏敬を捧げる祈りの姿なのです。
On January 1, 2024, the Noto Peninsula Earthquake dealt a devastating blow to Ushitsu as well: houses collapsed, the port was flooded, roads were severed, and even the shrine’s torii gate crumbled. Yet that summer, the people rebuilt the torii and held the festival, resolved that they must not let the “fire of prayer” go out. Residents scattered among temporary housing returned home, and natives who had left the town came from afar to shoulder the kiriko once more.
2024年1月1日に発生した能登半島地震は、宇出津にも甚大な被害をもたらしました。家屋は倒壊し、港は浸水し、道路は寸断され、神社の鳥居さえも崩れ落ちました。それでもその夏、人々は「祈りの火を消してはならない」と鳥居を再建し、祭りを開催しました。仮設住宅に散り散りになった住民が故郷へ戻り、町を離れた出身者も遠方から駆けつけ、再びキリコを担いだのです。
For Bunta Inoue, festivals are among the “treasures of Japan.” Through his paintings, he has continued to preserve the beauty, spirit, and prayers embedded in these traditions for future generations. This work is also a heartfelt prayer that the light of Noto will shine brightly once again.
井上文太氏にとって、祭りは「日本の寶」です。その土地に息づく美しさや精神、精度、そして祈りを未来へ残すため、全国各地の祭りを描き続けています。この作品にも、能登の灯が再び力強く輝くことへの願いが込められています。
Bunta Inoue dedicated this very work to the Ushitsu Festival Committee as a prayer for Noto’s recovery. He has continued to create works infused with prayers for recovery, from the Great East Japan Earthquake to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Art has the power to draw close to wounded hearts and help restore hope. Recovery is not only about rebuilding buildings and roads, but above all, about restoring a light of hope for the future within people’s hearts.
井上文太氏は、この作品を「能登復興の祈り」として宇出津祭礼委員会に寄贈しました。氏は、東日本大震災から能登半島地震に至るまで、復興への祈りを込めた作品を描き続けています。芸術は、傷ついた心に寄り添い、希望を取り戻す力になります。復興とは、建物や道路だけでなく、まず何よりも、人の心に未来への光を取り戻すことにあるのです。
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July 2026 Issue – Available as a back issue
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