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The More It Rages, the More the Soul Revives — Noto’s Abare Matsuri
暴れるほどに、魂は甦る — 能登・あばれ祭


Cover Story – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue

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The More It Rages, the More the Soul Revives — Noto’s Abare Matsuri

あばれるほどに、たましいよみがえる — 能登のと・あばれまつ

This month’s cover features a work by the painting zealot, Bunta Inoue, depicting the Abare Festival held at Yasaka Shrine in Ushitsu, Noto Peninsula. Towering kiriko lantern floats blaze against the night sky as a golden dragon dances above them, filling the entire scene with overwhelming energy.
今号こんごう表紙ひょうしかざるのは、画狂人がきょうじん井上いのうえ文太ぶんたによる、能登のと宇出津うしつ八坂やさか神社じんじゃの「あばれまつり」をえがいた作品さくひんです。夜空よぞらがすほのおなかにそびえつキリコと、その上空じょうくう黄金おうごんりゅう画面がめん全体ぜんたい圧倒的あっとうてき生命力せいめいりょくちています。

The Abare Festival is unlike ordinary festivals. Giant kiriko lantern floats surge through the streets, while portable shrines (mikoshi) are cast into flames and the sea. Entrusting themselves to the power of the gods, the people celebrate with overwhelming intensity. This fierce spectacle is a prayer—one that confronts the immense forces of nature and expresses profound reverence for the gods.
あばれまつりは、一般いっぱんてきまつりとはおおきくことなります。巨大きょだいなキリコがはげしくあるき、神輿みこしほのおうみまれ、人々ひとびとかみちからゆだねながらまつりをひろげます。その荒々あらあらしい姿すがたは、自然しぜんおおいなるちからい、人々ひとびとかみへの畏敬いけいささげるいのりの姿すがたなのです。

On January 1, 2024, the Noto Peninsula Earthquake dealt a devastating blow to Ushitsu as well: houses collapsed, the port was flooded, roads were severed, and even the shrine’s torii gate crumbled. Yet that summer, the people rebuilt the torii and held the festival, resolved that they must not let the “fire of prayer” go out. Residents scattered among temporary housing returned home, and natives who had left the town came from afar to shoulder the kiriko once more.
2024ねん1がつ1ついたち発生はっせいした能登半島のとはんとう地震じしんは、宇出津うしつにも甚大じんだい被害ひがいをもたらしました。家屋かおく倒壊とうかいし、みなと浸水しんすいし、道路どうろ寸断すんだんされ、神社じんじゃ鳥居とりいさえもくずちました。それでもそのなつ人々ひとびとは「いのりのしてはならない」と鳥居とりい再建さいけんし、まつりを開催かいさいしました。仮設かせつ住宅じゅうたくりになった住民じゅうみん故郷こきょうもどり、まちはなれた出身者しゅっしんしゃ遠方えんぽうからけつけ、ふたたびキリコをかついだのです。

For Bunta Inoue, festivals are among the “treasures of Japan.” Through his paintings, he has continued to preserve the beauty, spirit, and prayers embedded in these traditions for future generations. This work is also a heartfelt prayer that the light of Noto will shine brightly once again.
井上いのうえ文太ぶんたにとって、まつりは「日本にほんたから」です。その土地とちいきづくうつくしさや精神せいしん精度せいど、そしていのりを未来みらいのこすため、全国ぜんこく各地かくちまつりをえがつづけています。この作品さくひんにも、能登のとあかりふたた力強ちからづよかがやくことへのねがいがめられています。

Bunta Inoue dedicated this very work to the Ushitsu Festival Committee as a prayer for Noto’s recovery. He has continued to create works infused with prayers for recovery, from the Great East Japan Earthquake to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Art has the power to draw close to wounded hearts and help restore hope. Recovery is not only about rebuilding buildings and roads, but above all, about restoring a light of hope for the future within people’s hearts.
井上いのうえ文太ぶんたは、この作品さくひんを「能登のと復興ふっこういのり」として宇出津うしつ祭礼さいれい委員いいんかい寄贈きぞうしました。は、東日本ひがしにほん大震災だいしんさいから能登半島のとはんとう地震じしんいたるまで、復興ふっこうへのいのりをめた作品さくひんえがつづけています。芸術げいじゅつは、きずついたこころい、希望きぼうもどちからになります。復興ふっこうとは、建物たてもの道路どうろだけでなく、まずなによりも、ひとこころ未来みらいへのひかりもどすことにあるのです。


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