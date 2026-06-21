

Cover Story – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue



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Japan Is Full of Treasures

日本には寶がいっぱいあ〜る

The “Reiwa Ukiyo-e Series” by the painting-obsessed artist Bunta Inoue began this January. This series, which graces the cover of Hiragana Times, has now reached the halfway point of 2026.

本年1月から始まった、画狂人・井上文太氏による「令和の浮世絵シリーズ」。ひらがなタイムズの表紙を彩るこのシリーズも、2026年の折り返し地点を迎えました。

In June, the second “NIPPON Exhibition” by Inoue was held at GINZA SIX in Ginza. Its theme was “Japan Is Full of Treasures.” Festivals, prayers, the four seasons, the lives of people, the sea and townscapes, and figures passed down through the generations. The “treasures of Japan” that Inoue has continued to paint as he traveled all across the country were unveiled all at once.

6月には、銀座のGINZA SIXにて、井上氏による第2回「NIPPON展」が開催されました。テーマは「日本には寶がいっぱいあ〜る」。祭り、祈り、四季、人々の暮らし、海や街並み、そして語り継がれる人物たち。井上氏が日本全国を巡り、描き続けてきた「日本の寶」が一挙に公開されました。

This issue’s cover is also one of the works presented at that “NIPPON Exhibition.” The woman’s figure has an elegance reminiscent of a fashion leader of the Edo period. At the same time, her hair is a vivid pink. Tulips, marguerites, and lavender bloom across her kimono, and a deeply colored pedicure peeks out at her feet. And there, a calico cat looks up at her. Into the composition of a traditional ukiyo-e, a modern sensibility melds gracefully.

今号の表紙も、その「NIPPON展」で披露された作品の一つです。女性の姿には、江戸のファッションリーダーを思わせる気品があります。その一方で、髪は鮮やかなピンク色。着物にはチューリップやマーガレット、ラベンダーが咲き、足元には濃い色のペディキュアがのぞきます。さらに、その姿を見上げる三毛猫。伝統的な浮世絵の構図に、現代の感覚がしなやかに溶け込んでいます。

In the Edo period, ukiyo-e were not merely works of art; in modern terms, they were something like magazines or social media. Kimono patterns, hairstyles, makeup, theater, pastimes, the people everyone was talking about. Through ukiyo-e, people learned of the latest trends and shared a sense of beauty.

江戸時代、浮世絵は美術作品にとどまらず、現代でいえば雑誌やSNSのような存在でした。着物の柄、髪型、化粧、芝居、遊び、話題の人物。人々は浮世絵を通じて流行を知り、美意識を分かち合っていました。

Inoue’s “Reiwa Ukiyo-e,” too, is an attempt to revive in the present the spirit that ukiyo-e originally possessed. With the heart and forms of Edo set firmly at its core, the fashion, scenery, and values of the present day are boldly layered upon it.

井上氏の「令和の浮世絵」もまた、浮世絵が本来持っていた精神を現代に蘇らせる試みです。江戸の心と型を揺るぎない核に据えながら、そこに現代のファッションや風景、価値観が大胆に重ねられています。

Hiragana Times will continue to feature Bunta Inoue’s “Reiwa Ukiyo-e” on its covers in the times ahead. What is more, we are now preparing a new section, “NIPPON,” to show the many works that the cover alone cannot convey. Through Inoue’s works, we will bring you the “treasures of Japan” that live and breathe in every corner of the country.

ひらがなタイムズでは、この先も井上文太氏の「令和の浮世絵」を表紙でご紹介してまいります。さらに現在、表紙だけでは伝えきれない作品の数々をお見せする新コーナー「NIPPON」も準備中です。日本各地に息づく「日本の寶」を、井上氏の作品を通してお届けしていきます。



