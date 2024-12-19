The Charm of Osaka Conveyed Through Kabuki | 歌舞伎で伝える大阪の魅力

[News Review – January 2025 Issue]

The Osaka-Kansai Expo will be held starting April 13.

大阪・関西万博が4月13日から開催されます。

In preparation for the Expo, a project is currently underway to convey the charms of Osaka’s culture and arts.

万博に向けて現在、大阪の文化や芸術の魅力を発信するプロジェクトが進行中です。

A special Kabuki performance will be held in February as part of these projects. This follows last year’s performance, and Governor YOSHIMURA Hirofumi said, “I hope people of all generations will see this performance.”

その一つとして、2月に歌舞伎の特別公演が行われます。昨年に続いての開催で、吉村洋文府知事は「いろいろな世代の人に観てほしい」と話しました。

The Kabuki program will feature plays mainly connected to the Kansai region.

歌舞伎の演目は、関西にゆかりのあるものを中心に上演します。

Additionally, the Expo will feature “Cho-Kabuki” with the popular virtual singer “HATSUNE Miku,” attracting attention from around the world.

また、万博では、人気のバーチャルシンガー「初音ミク」が出演する「超歌舞伎」が上演予定で、世界からも注目を集めています。