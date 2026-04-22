[ Close Up Japan – May 2026 Issue]

Cyclists Can Now Face Fines?! A New System Begins

自転車にも反則金？！新制度、スタート

In April 2026, “blue tickets” were introduced for bicycle traffic violations.

2026年4月、自転車の交通違反に「青切符」が導入されました。

A blue ticket is a system that handles relatively minor violations with fines.

青切符とは、比較的軽い違反を反則金で処理する制度。

Severe violations result in “red tickets”, and proceed to criminal procedures.

重い違反は「赤切符」で、刑事手続きに進みます。

And “white tickets”, although not an official system name, are used as warnings.

そして「白切符」は、正式な制度名ではありませんが、警告として使われます。

Until now, bicycles were exempt from blue tickets even for minor violations.

これまで自転車は、軽い違反でも青切符の対象外でした。

Behind this introduction is the response to ever-increasing bicycle accidents and bad manners.

今回の導入の背景には、増え続ける自転車事故とマナー違反への対応があります。

Targeted are ignoring traffic lights, failing to stop at stop signs, driving the wrong way, using a smartphone while riding, riding with an umbrella, and so on.

対象となるのは、信号無視、一時不停止、逆走、ながらスマホ、傘差し運転など。

Depending on the violation, fines of several thousand to several tens of thousands of yen are imposed.

違反の内容によっては、数千円から数万円の反則金が科されます。

This rule change does not end with just bicycles.

このルール変更は自転車だけの話では終わりません。

Cars overtaking bicycles are also required to have sufficient distance and a safe speed.

自転車を追い越す車にも、十分な間隔と安全な速度が求められます。

If violated, there are cases where a 7,000 yen fine is imposed.

違反すれば7,000円の反則金が科される場合も。

Due to this, concerns have been raised that “cars won’t be able to overtake bicycles, causing traffic jams.”

それにより、「車が自転車を追い越せず、渋滞が起きるのでは」という懸念の声も上がっています。

Also, amid continuing high gasoline prices, some say it’s an amendment anticipating an increase in bicycle use.

また、ガソリン価格の高騰が続く中、自転車利用の増加を見越した改正だという声もあります。

Furthermore, even voices of dissatisfaction exclaiming “It’s a new tax!” are popping up.

さらには「新たな税金だ！」との不満の声まで飛び出しています。

On Japan’s narrow roads, positioned once again as official “vehicles” are bicycles.

日本の狭い道路に、あらためて正式な「車両」として位置づけられた自転車。

While understanding the importance of safety, various speculations and concerns are flying around.

安全の大切さは理解しつつも、さまざまな憶測と懸念の声が飛び交っています。

This article is from the May 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年5月号より掲載しています。