[Close Up Japan – April 2026 Issue]

Contest, Not Conflict — The Olympic Ideal

競うことで、争わない ― オリンピックという思想

The Olympics originate from an athletic festival that began in ancient Greece in 776 BC.

オリンピックは、紀元前776年に古代ギリシャで始まった競技祭を起源とします。

During the period, a ‘sacred truce’ was declared, and people stopped fighting and gathered safely.

期間中は「聖なる休戦」が宣言され、人々は戦いを止めて安全に集いました。

The competitions were not merely a contest of strength, but were also a mechanism to maintain order and peace.

競技は単なる力比べではなく、秩序と平和を保つ仕組みでもあったのです。

What revived that spirit in modern times was the 1st modern Olympics held in Athens in 1896.

その精神を近代に蘇らせたのが、1896年にアテネで開催された第1回近代オリンピックでした。

A world where nations compete with each other not with weapons but with sports was considered ideal.

国家同士が武器ではなく、スポーツで競い合う世界が理想とされました。

The Winter Games were born in Chamonix, France in 1924.

冬季大会は、1924年フランス・シャモニーで誕生しました。

It was in 1928 that Japan participated in the Winter Games for the first time.

日本が冬季大会に初参加したのは1928年。

In 1972, it hosted Asia’s first Winter Olympics in Sapporo.

1972年には札幌でアジア初の冬季オリンピックを開催しました。

In 1998, it achieved hosting in its own country again in Nagano, and acquired many gold medals.

1998年には長野で再び自国開催を果たし、多くの金メダルを獲得。

It impressed Japan as a snow country upon the world.

雪国としての日本を世界に印象づけました。

After that too, it has accumulated results in figure skating and snowboarding, etc.

その後もフィギュアスケートやスノーボードなどで成果を重ねてきました。

And the 2026 Milan Games. Japanese athletes showed unconstrained performances and powerful gliding.

そして2026年ミラノ大会。日本選手たちは伸びやかな演技や力強い滑走を見せました。

Athletes of each country also moved the hearts of the spectators with their figures praising each other, more than medals.

各国の選手たちも、メダル以上に、互いを称え合う姿で観客の心を動かしました。

Crossing the time of about 2800 years, inside the Olympic rings, the young generation is embodying the ideals.

約2800年の時を超え、オリンピックのリングの内側では、若い世代が理念を体現しています。

Ironically, just a few days after this tournament closed its curtains, new fires of war are rising in the world.

皮肉にも、この大会が幕を閉じたわずか数日後、世界では新たな戦火が上がっています。

We hope the ‘sacred truce’ becomes an eternal promise, not a limited-time one.

「聖なる休戦」は、期間限定でなく永遠の約束になってほしいものです。

This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。