[Pros and Cons with Insight – October 2024 Issue]

The Debate on “Freedom of Expression” as Seen in the Tokyo Gubernatorial Election

東京都知事選に見る「表現の自由」論争

Background 背景

In the Tokyo gubernatorial election held this summer, unusual incidents occurred, such as a nearly naked woman being featured on campaign posters. The candidate claimed this was an exercise of “freedom of expression.”

今夏行われた東京都知事選で、選挙ポスターにほぼ全裸状態の女性が用いられるなど異例の事態が相次いだ。候補者はこれを「表現の自由だ」と訴えている。

Pro 賛成

Freedom of expression is fundamental to democracy.

表現の自由は民主主義の根幹をなすもの。

Creative and challenging expressions should be allowed in election campaigns.

選挙活動においても創造的かつ挑戦的な表現が許されるべき。

Con 反対

Such actions belittle the important democratic event of elections.

選挙という重要な民主主義の行事を軽んじる行為だ。

Inappropriate expressions in public settings violate public order and morals.

公的な場での不適切な表現は、公序良俗に反する。

Insight 洞察

Before advocating for “freedom of expression,” are the candidates considering the country and society?

「表現の自由」を訴える前に、候補者は、国や社会のことを考えているのだろうか。

You can punch the wall freely, but it is yourself who feels the pain. If you use the freedom to hurt others, you should know that they can use the same freedom to hurt you back.

壁は自由に殴ればいい。でも痛いのは自分だ。相手を傷つける自由を駆使すれば、相手も同じ自由で自分に返してくることを知るべきである。

As a consequence, society loses order.

こうして世の中は秩序を失っていく。

With detailed rules established under the name of the “Public Offices Election Act,” people look for loopholes.

「公職選挙法」の名でルールが細かく制定されていることで、人々は抜け道を探す。

Perhaps fewer rules would remind people of their moral responsibilities.

むしろルールは少ない方が、人に道徳心を思い起こさせるのかもしれない。

More than anything, the fact that such incidents can occur in today’s Japan shows that it is already sufficiently free.

何より、このような事案が発生し得る現在の日本は、既に十分に自由である。

The ones most unaware of this freedom might have been the candidates this time.

その自由に最も気づいていないのが、今回の候補者たちだったのではないだろうか?