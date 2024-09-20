[Close Up Japan – October 2024 Issue]

New Banknotes Incorporating the Pinnacle of Cutting-Edge Technology

最先端技術の粋を集めた新紙幣

On July 3, 2024, Japan issued new banknotes for the first time in 20 years. These new banknotes incorporate cutting-edge modern technology that sets them apart from previous ones.

2024年7月3日、日本では20年ぶりに新紙幣が発行されました。今回の新紙幣は、これまでとは一線を画す現代の最先端技術が詰め込まれています。

For the new portraits, notable figures who contributed to Japan’s modernization were selected. The 10,000-yen note features Eiichi Shibusawa, the creator of modern Japanese society; the 5,000-yen note features Umeko Tsuda, a pioneer of women’s education; and the 1,000-yen note features Shibasaburo Kitasato, the father of modern Japanese medicine.

新しい肖像画には、日本の近代化に貢献をした偉人たちが選ばれました。1万円札が日本近代社会の創造者・渋沢栄一、5千円札は女子教育のパイオニア・津田梅子、そして、千円札が近代日本医学の父・北里柴三郎です。

The new 1,000-yen note features a straight “1,” while the new 10,000-yen note has a “1” with a curved tip, making it easier to identify. This design is part of a universal approach that considers both visual and tactile aspects.

新千円札の「1」は一本の棒の形状ですが、新1万円札の「1」は先端が曲がっており識別しやすくなっているなど、視覚や触覚に配慮したユニバーサルデザインが施されています。

Furthermore, to prevent counterfeiting, the banknotes feature intricate continuous patterns and high-precision watermarks, utilizing traditional Japanese paper techniques.

さらに紙幣の偽造防止策として、伝統的な和紙の技術が生かされた緻密な連続模様や高精細なすかしが施されています。

Additionally, the new banknotes feature stripe-shaped hologram technology, where the portrait rotates in 3D depending on the viewing angle. This marks the first time such technology has been used in banknotes worldwide.

また、注目されているのが、見る角度によって3Dの肖像が回転するストライプ型ホログラム技術で、世界で初めて紙幣に採用されました。

Amid the global trend toward cashless transactions, Japan has deliberately chosen to issue new banknotes.

世界のキャッシュレス化が進む中、日本はあえて新たな紙幣を発行したのです。

Text: IKEDA Miki

文: 池田美樹