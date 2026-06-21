

Nihongo Do | Word Art – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue



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『言技』 Voice / Word Art

Food, and the Shape of a Life

食が映す、生き方のかたち



What we call kotowaza is written 諺. Here we go beyond its original sense — to the Analects, waka poetry, and modern spoken Japanese — introducing the art of words (言技), where 言波 (voice waves) and 言の葉 (word leaves) intermingle and nurture our sensibilities. The Japanese have long found wisdom, restraint, and beauty in the act of eating. In this issue, please enjoy the word art (言技) born from Japan’s rich culture of food.

「ことわざ」は「諺」と書きます。ここでは諺にとどまらず、論語、和歌、現代口語まで、「言波」と「言の葉」が融合し感性を育ててきた言葉のアート（言技）を紹介します。日本人は古くから、食べるという営みの中に、知恵や節度、美しさを見いだしてきました。今号では、日本の豊かな食文化から生まれた言技をお楽しみください。

Eating Until Eight-Tenths Full Keeps the Doctor Away

腹八分目に医者いらず



Eating without overdoing it, and stopping when you are about eight-tenths full, leads to good health. In Japan, it has long been believed that moderation is best in all things.

食べ過ぎず、腹八分目でやめることが健康につながる――日本では古くから、何事も「ほどほど」が良いとされてきました。

This saying points to more than just the amount we eat. The Japanese have found beauty in leaving something unfilled — in vessels, gardens, waka poetry, and even conversation.

この言葉が示すのは、食事の量だけではありません。日本人は、器や庭、和歌、そして会話の中にも、すべてを満たしきらない余白の美しさを見いだしてきました。

The same can be said of words. Rather than defeating the other person in argument, one leaves space for both sides to stand. The Japanese sense of “not saying everything” also carries the aesthetics of hara hachibunme.

それは言葉も同じです。相手を言い負かすのではなく、互いの余白を残す。日本語に息づく「言い切らない」感覚にも、「腹八分目」の美学が通っています。

This saying is not only wisdom for health, but also a reflection of a Japanese way of life: knowing what is enough and finding meaning in the space left unfilled.

この言葉は、健康のための知恵であると同時に、足るを知り、余白に意味を見出してきた日本人の生き方を映した言葉でもあるのです。

■ Meaning / 意味

Hara hachibunme: Finishing a meal while leaving a little room in the stomach.

腹八分目： お腹が少し余るくらいで食事を終えること。

Isha irazu: Being healthy enough not to need a doctor.

医者いらず： 医者が必要ないほど健康でいられること。

■ Usage / 使う場面

A: Shall we order something else?

A： もう少し何か頼む？

B: No, I think this is enough for today.

B： いや、今日はこのくらいで。

A: Oh? Are you on a diet?

A： あれ、ダイエット中？

B: You know what they say, “Eating until eight-tenths full keeps the doctor away.”

B： 「腹八分目に医者いらず」って言うでしょ。

A: I see. I tend to eat too much.

A： なるほど。つい食べ過ぎちゃうんだよね。