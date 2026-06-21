

Nihongo Do | Word Leave – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue



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『言葉』/ Word Leave

Words Nourished by Food

食に育まれた言の葉



Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”).

言葉はまるで木の葉のようです。人の心や考えに色づけられ、他者へと伝わっていきます。「ことば」に「葉」という漢字を当てた背景には、日本人の自然崇拝が関係していると考えられます。日本最古の歌集も『万葉集』と名付けられています。

In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we explore words related to food and the sensibilities they have nurtured in Japanese daily life.

今号では、本誌のテーマにあわせ、「食」にまつわる言葉を通して、日本人の日々の暮らしに育まれてきた感性をたどっていきます。