[Pros and Cons with Insights / 賛否と洞察] – November 2025 Issue]

“Japanese First”: Whose Priority Does It Serve?

日本人ファースト：誰のための「優先」か？

🟤 Background | 背景

In the last House of Councillors election, the ‘Sanseitō’ party, which champions ‘Japanese First’, increased its seats.

前回の参議院選挙で、「日本人ファースト」を掲げる「参政党」が議席を伸ばした。

While it is gathering support, voices of concern are also being raised about its principles and direction.

共感が集まる一方で、その理念と方向性に懸念の声も上がっている。

🟢Pros | 賛成意見

As politicians of Japan, it is natural to to think of prioritize the interests of the Japanese people.

日本国の政治家なのだから、「日本人の利益を最優先に考える」のは当然だ。

🔴 Cons | 反対意見

It could foster exclusivism and discrimination. There is also a risk of damaging the relationship of trust with the international community.

排他主義や差別を助長しかねない。国際社会との信頼関係を損なう危険もある。

🔍 Insight | 洞察

The reason ‘Japanese First’ and ‘America First’ resonate is because ‘self first’ exists inside the human heart.

「日本人ファースト」や「アメリカファースト」が共感を呼ぶのは、人間の心の中に「自分ファースト」が存在するからである。

In Japan, people call companies ‘hōjin’ (legal persons) and individuals ‘shizenjin’ (natural persons).

日本では企業を「法人」、個人を「自然人」と呼ぶ。

In other words, corporations are also treated as beings equivalent to people.

つまり法人も人と同等の存在として扱われている。

If that is the case, then we should probably think that in the entity called ‘the nation,’ there exists not only a ‘personality’ but even a ‘divinity’.

ならば「国」という存在にも、”人格”はもちろん“神格”すらあると考えるべきであろう。

If one is to speak of ‘Japanese First,’ one should stand on the viewpoint of the ‘personality’ of ‘Japan’ itself.

「日本人ファースト」を語るなら、「日本」という“人格”そのものの視点に立つべきだ。

The ‘XX First’ being talked about now is nothing but people’s own profit/loss and safety.

今、語られている「◯◯ファースト」は、自分たちの損得・安全ばかりである。

Elon Musk said, ‘A nation is its people, not its geography’.

イーロン・マスクは、「国とは地理ではなく人々だ」と語った。

Is that really so? Rather, it is the natural environment that has shaped peoples and cultures.

本当にそうだろうか？民族や文化を形づくってきたのは、むしろ風土である。

Just as agricultural peoples are nurtured in humid East Asia and nomadic peoples in arid lands, the human mind and body are formed by the natural environment of that land.

湿潤な東アジアに農耕民族が、乾燥地に遊牧民族が育つように、人間の心身は、その土地の自然環境によって作られる。

Here, in this land, “Japan-san” might be whispering this— “In a thousand years, everyone will be Japanese anyway…”

いまこの地で、「日本さん」はこうつぶやいているかもしれない――「1000年もすれば、いずれみんな日本人になるのだよ……」