[NIHONGO DO – Voice-word Art– April 2026 Issue]

‘Only by throwing oneself away, is there also a shallow to float.’ — When you make up your mind and face reality, a path may open.

今月の言技：「身を捨ててこそ浮かぶ瀬もあれ」― 覚悟を決めたとき、道がひらける。

In this month’s “Voice-Word Art” section, we revisit a phrase featured in “Japan Savvy” and take a closer look at it. We hope you’ll savor the deeper meaning behind the words in your own way.

今月の「言技」セクションでは、”Japan Savvy” で触れた言葉を取り上げ、深掘りしていきます。言葉の奥にある深い意味を、あなたなりの感性で味わってみてください。

‘Only by throwing oneself away, is there also a shallow to float.’

「身を捨ててこそ浮かぶ瀬もあれ」

The more you think, “I want to protect myself,” “I want to live,” “I don’t want to lose,” the more fear clings to you. But once you let go—once you stop clinging—there’s suddenly nothing to fear. When you’re cornered, if you make up your mind and accept reality as it is, a path can open.

「自分を守りたい」「生きたい」「負けたくない」と思えば思うほど、恐怖はまとわりつく。でも、いったん身を捨ててしまえば、怖いものはなくなる。追い詰められたとき、覚悟を決めて現実をまるごと受け入れれば道がひらける——

This proverb offers exactly that kind of calmness and courage. For example, akirameru (“to give up”) is sometimes said to be linked to the idea of “see clearly” — not quitting in a reckless, defeated way, but looking the situation straight in the eye and accepting it. And “to cast yourself away” here does not mean rushing into reckless self-sacrifice. Rather than struggling against the current, trying to handle everything on your own, it points to the moment you loosen your grip, surrender to the flow, and suddenly stay afloat—only to find your feet touching the shallows before you know it.

この言葉は、そんな冷静さと勇気を与えてくれます。例えば、「諦める」は、投げやりに断念することではなく、「明らかに見る」に通じると言われます。状況を澄んだ目で見定めて受け入れる、という感覚です。また、ここで言う「身を捨てる」は、無謀に自己犠牲へ突っ込むことではありません。「自分だけで何とかしよう」と川の流れに抗って足掻くのではなく、力を抜いて流れに身を委ねたとき、ふっと体が浮き、気づけば浅瀬に足がつく——。そんな情景を表しています。

Although the source of this line is debated, it is also handed down as part of a poem linked to Kūya Shōnin, a mid-Heian-period figure remembered for walking Kyoto’s streets chanting the nembutsu. Rather than carrying everything alone through “self-power” (jiriki), it points to accepting your limits, noticing the “other-power” (tariki) that supports you—connections, circumstances, unseen workings—and receiving it with gratitude. Loosen the “self-power” grip on your own ideas and past experience, and things can begin to move—one layer of meaning this line holds.

この句の出典には諸説ありますが、平安中期、京の町をひたすら念仏を唱えながら歩き回り続けたと伝えられる空也上人にまつわる歌として伝わっています。

“自力”で抱え込むのではなく、自分の限界を受け入れ、支えてくれている“他力”（縁・環境・目に見えないはたらき）に気づき、感謝して受け取る。自分の考えや過去の経験にしがみつく“自力”の手をほどいた時、物事は動き出す——そんな含みがあります。

In Buddhism, there is a teaching called engi (dependent arising). It holds that nothing exists on its own: everything comes into being through connection, and is always shifting—changing shape as it goes. This “network of connection without a fixed substance” is what Buddhism calls kū (“emptiness”). To loosen the grip of what you’ve been clinging to—that is, to cast yourself away. When you truly recognize and accept engi, you can float in this world of kū… and be carried along.

仏教には「縁起」という教えがあります。この世界は、何ひとつ単体で存在しているのではなく、すべてはつながり合って成り立ち、いつも形を変えながらゆらいでいる——という考え方です。

その「実体のないつながりのネットワーク」を、「空」と呼びます。握りしめていた執着を手放す。つまり、身を捨てる——。「縁起」を自覚し、受け入れたとき、人は「空」の世界に浮かぶことができる。そして、運ばれていくのです。

This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。

This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。