外国人材採用に新しい選択肢 / A New Pathway for Global Talent Recruitment

J-Bridge

A 3-Month Intensive
Recruitment Program
with Pre-Education & Screening:
Your Company-Specific
Talent Farm

Hiragana Times Co., Ltd. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo / President: Koji Taruishi) is pleased to announce the launch of "J-Bridge".

This is a new service offered through our online Japanese language school nihongo.net.

J-Bridge is a company-specific talent farm.

It enables businesses to cultivate and maintain a pool of foreign talent who have been pre-trained in Japanese language and Japanese corporate culture even before hiring.

What is J-Bridge?

J-Bridge was developed around the concept of "cultivating and screening talent before hiring."

Participants acquire Japanese language skills and business etiquette over a 3-month period.

They also study company philosophy and job responsibilities through customized materials tailored to each enterprise.

This enables companies to assess a candidate's suitability for specific tasks and cultural fit at the pre-hiring stage, and to pre-train compatible individuals as "company-ready talent."

As a result, businesses can avoid post-hiring mismatches and expensive placement fees, achieving higher retention rates.

Why Choose J-Bridge?

International Network and Educational Foundation

The parent organization, Hiragana Times, has built a network with embassies and international cultural institutions over many years.

It is a widely recognized Japanese-English bilingual media outlet overseas.

Additionally, nihongo.net operates Japanese language education on a global scale, serving as an international educational platform where high-quality foreign Japanese learners gather.

Leveraging this international foundation, we provide reliable foreign talent on a stable basis.

Significant Reduction in Talent Costs

Eliminates typical recruitment fees (¥900,000-1,500,000).

Furthermore, costs for post-hire Japanese language training and business etiquette education can be absorbed through pre-training.

Pre-Education

3-month online education covering Japanese language, business etiquette, and cultural understanding.

Utilizes articles from the trusted Hiragana Times and customized materials reflecting each company's operations and culture.

Real-Time Corporate Monitoring System

Through J-Bridge's proprietary "Corporate Training Monitoring Site," HR personnel can check their company's trainees' lesson progress and results at any time.

Lesson reports including instructor feedback on trainee qualities allow real-time understanding of each participant's growth, aptitude, and attitude.

This enables more accurate hiring decisions at the pre-employment stage.

Integration and Retention

Talent familiar with Japanese culture smoothly integrate into the workplace.

Through collaboration with Japanese employees, mutual education is enhanced.

As a result, corporate morale improves and the organization's overall quality rises.

J-Bridge training session

Recommended For

  • Companies wanting to hire foreign workers but concerned about Japanese language levels
  • Organizations wanting to assess cultural fit beforehand
  • Businesses unwilling to pay expensive recruitment fees
  • Companies needing immediate workforce for overseas branches or inbound support
J-Bridge program overview

J-Bridge Project Philosophy

In recent years, friction and anxiety have emerged in society regarding immigration policy and the rapid increase of foreign workers in Japan. There is a reality that the public has become sensitive to accepting foreign nationals.

In such times, companies involved in hiring foreign workers must demonstrate strong resolve and social responsibility. The goal should not be simply "bringing foreigners into Japan," but rather—if we do accept them—creating an environment where we can work and live together.

At Hiragana Times Co., Ltd., we approach this with full awareness of these challenges. Our focus is not on "whether immigration is right or wrong," but rather on what kind of education we provide to accepted foreign workers and what kind of consciousness we cultivate—in other words, a reception model rooted in Japan's unique cultural foundation.

Foreign talent should learn not only Japanese language as knowledge—grammar and vocabulary—but also the cultural "operating system" behind it: Japanese values, frameworks of thought, and courtesy. Furthermore, understanding should extend to each company's culture, history, and philosophy.

We cultivate talent who can understand, respect, and love Japan, while also nurturing hearts grateful for the company—a "public institution of Japanese society"—that accepts them.

Such talent acts proactively with respect for Japan and their company, generating high productivity and sustainable results.

At the same time, this initiative poses questions to Japanese people themselves. It should serve as an opportunity to reconsider the fundamental themes of "What is Japan?" and "Who are the Japanese people?"—themes that have become diluted in postwar education—and to restore an attitude of honoring the nation and understanding culture.

J-Bridge is an educational project that enhances the soundness and sustainability of Japanese society as a whole by having foreigners and Japanese learn together and deepen cultural understanding. Organizations that share culture and philosophy foster stronger trust and collaboration, and we firmly believe this will become the core of Japan's future talent strategy.

This challenge has been realized precisely because of the experience and DNA of Hiragana Times, which has been communicating "Japan" to the world for 40 years since its founding in 1986.

J-Bridge consolidates that knowledge and proposes to society a new form of talent development that bridges language and culture.

J-Bridge lesson in progress

Contact Information

J-Bridge can accommodate from just one person.

Consultations and estimates are free.

We also offer flexible support for ongoing talent development and retention.

Website:
https://nihongo.net/j-bridge

Inquiries:

Hiragana Times Co., Ltd. - J-Bridge Division
Contact: King Rermpark
https://nihongo.net/

