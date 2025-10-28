外国人材採用に新しい選択肢 / A New Pathway for Global Talent Recruitment
- Oct 28, 2025
J-Bridge
A 3-Month Intensive
Recruitment Program
with Pre-Education & Screening:
Your Company-Specific
Talent Farm
Hiragana Times Co., Ltd. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo / President: Koji Taruishi) is pleased to announce the launch of "J-Bridge".
This is a new service offered through our online Japanese language school nihongo.net.
J-Bridge is a company-specific talent farm.
It enables businesses to cultivate and maintain a pool of foreign talent who have been pre-trained in Japanese language and Japanese corporate culture even before hiring.
What is J-Bridge?
J-Bridge was developed around the concept of "cultivating and screening talent before hiring."
Participants acquire Japanese language skills and business etiquette over a 3-month period.
They also study company philosophy and job responsibilities through customized materials tailored to each enterprise.
This enables companies to assess a candidate's suitability for specific tasks and cultural fit at the pre-hiring stage, and to pre-train compatible individuals as "company-ready talent."
As a result, businesses can avoid post-hiring mismatches and expensive placement fees, achieving higher retention rates.
Why Choose J-Bridge?
International Network and Educational Foundation
The parent organization, Hiragana Times, has built a network with embassies and international cultural institutions over many years.
It is a widely recognized Japanese-English bilingual media outlet overseas.
Additionally, nihongo.net operates Japanese language education on a global scale, serving as an international educational platform where high-quality foreign Japanese learners gather.
Leveraging this international foundation, we provide reliable foreign talent on a stable basis.
Significant Reduction in Talent Costs
Eliminates typical recruitment fees (¥900,000-1,500,000).
Furthermore, costs for post-hire Japanese language training and business etiquette education can be absorbed through pre-training.
Pre-Education
3-month online education covering Japanese language, business etiquette, and cultural understanding.
Utilizes articles from the trusted Hiragana Times and customized materials reflecting each company's operations and culture.
Real-Time Corporate Monitoring System
Through J-Bridge's proprietary "Corporate Training Monitoring Site," HR personnel can check their company's trainees' lesson progress and results at any time.
Lesson reports including instructor feedback on trainee qualities allow real-time understanding of each participant's growth, aptitude, and attitude.
This enables more accurate hiring decisions at the pre-employment stage.
Integration and Retention
Talent familiar with Japanese culture smoothly integrate into the workplace.
Through collaboration with Japanese employees, mutual education is enhanced.
As a result, corporate morale improves and the organization's overall quality rises.
Recommended For
- Companies wanting to hire foreign workers but concerned about Japanese language levels
- Organizations wanting to assess cultural fit beforehand
- Businesses unwilling to pay expensive recruitment fees
- Companies needing immediate workforce for overseas branches or inbound support
J-Bridge Project Philosophy
In recent years, friction and anxiety have emerged in society regarding immigration policy and the rapid increase of foreign workers in Japan. There is a reality that the public has become sensitive to accepting foreign nationals.
In such times, companies involved in hiring foreign workers must demonstrate strong resolve and social responsibility. The goal should not be simply "bringing foreigners into Japan," but rather—if we do accept them—creating an environment where we can work and live together.
At Hiragana Times Co., Ltd., we approach this with full awareness of these challenges. Our focus is not on "whether immigration is right or wrong," but rather on what kind of education we provide to accepted foreign workers and what kind of consciousness we cultivate—in other words, a reception model rooted in Japan's unique cultural foundation.
Foreign talent should learn not only Japanese language as knowledge—grammar and vocabulary—but also the cultural "operating system" behind it: Japanese values, frameworks of thought, and courtesy. Furthermore, understanding should extend to each company's culture, history, and philosophy.
We cultivate talent who can understand, respect, and love Japan, while also nurturing hearts grateful for the company—a "public institution of Japanese society"—that accepts them.
Such talent acts proactively with respect for Japan and their company, generating high productivity and sustainable results.
At the same time, this initiative poses questions to Japanese people themselves. It should serve as an opportunity to reconsider the fundamental themes of "What is Japan?" and "Who are the Japanese people?"—themes that have become diluted in postwar education—and to restore an attitude of honoring the nation and understanding culture.
J-Bridge is an educational project that enhances the soundness and sustainability of Japanese society as a whole by having foreigners and Japanese learn together and deepen cultural understanding. Organizations that share culture and philosophy foster stronger trust and collaboration, and we firmly believe this will become the core of Japan's future talent strategy.
This challenge has been realized precisely because of the experience and DNA of Hiragana Times, which has been communicating "Japan" to the world for 40 years since its founding in 1986.
J-Bridge consolidates that knowledge and proposes to society a new form of talent development that bridges language and culture.
Contact Information
J-Bridge can accommodate from just one person.
Consultations and estimates are free.
We also offer flexible support for ongoing talent development and retention.
Website:
https://nihongo.net/j-bridge
Inquiries:
Hiragana Times Co., Ltd. - J-Bridge Division
Contact: King Rermpark
https://nihongo.net/
株式会社ひらがなタイムズ(東京都渋谷区／代表取締役：樽石幸治)は、当社が運営するオンライン日本語スクール「nihongo.net」において、新サービス「J-Bridge」を開始いたしました。
「J-Bridge」は、"自社専用の人材ファーム"です。
日本語と日本企業文化を事前に教育された外国人材を、採用前から育成・プールできるサービスです。
「J-Bridge」とは
J-Bridgeは、「採用前に人材を育てて見極められる」ことをコンセプトに開発された仕組みです。
参加者は3ヶ月間で日本語とビジネスマナーを習得し、さらに各企業に合わせてカスタマイズされた教材を通じて、企業理念や業務内容を学びます。
これにより、企業は採用前の段階で、自社の業務への適性や企業文化との相性を見極めることができ、適合者には「自社仕様の人材」として事前育成を施すことが可能になります。
結果として、採用後のミスマッチや高額な紹介料を回避し、定着率の高い採用を実現します。
J-Bridgeが選ばれる理由
国際的なネットワークと教育基盤
運営母体である『ひらがなタイムズ』は、長年にわたり各国の在日大使館や国際文化機関とのネットワークを築いており、海外に広く知られる日英バイリンガルメディアです。
また、『nihongo.net』は世界規模で日本語教育を展開しており、良質な外国人日本語学習者が多数集まるグローバルな教育プラットフォームです。
この国際的な基盤を活かし、信頼性の高い外国人材を安定的に供給します。
人材コストを大幅削減
一般的な人材紹介費(90〜150万円)の紹介料が不要。
さらに採用後にかかる日本語研修やビジネスマナー教育のコストも、事前教育で吸収可能。
事前教育
日本語・ビジネスマナーに加え、文化理解までを含めた3ヶ月間のオンライン教育。
信頼性ある『ひらがなタイムズ』の記事や、各企業の業務内容・文化を反映したカスタマイズ教材を活用。
リアルタイム企業モニタリングシステム
J-Bridgeが独自に開発した「企業研修モニタリングサイト」により、企業の人事担当者は、自社のトレーニーの授業進捗や成果をいつでも確認できます。
担当講師による人材資質のフィードバックを含む授業レポートを通じて、各受講者の成長度・適性・姿勢をリアルに把握できるため、採用前の段階でより的確な採用判断が可能になります。
定着と融合
日本文化に親しんだ人材が現場にスムーズに溶け込み、日本人社員との協働を通じて互いの教養も高まる。
結果として企業モラルが向上し、組織全体のトータルクオリティも高まる。
こんな企業におすすめ
- 外国人採用をしたいが、日本語レベルが心配
- 社風に合うかどうかを事前に見極めたい
- 高額な人材紹介費用を払いたくない
- 海外拠点やインバウンド対応に即戦力が欲しい
J-Bridge 企画趣意
近年、日本における移民政策や外国人労働者の急増をめぐり、社会の中で摩擦や不安が生じています。国民の間にも、外国人の受け入れに対して敏感になっている現実があります。
こうした時代にあって、外国人採用に関わる企業には、強い覚悟と社会的責任が求められます。「外国人を日本に入れる」ことそのものを目的とするのではなく、もし受け入れるのであれば、いかに共に働き、暮らせる環境を整えるかが問われています。
私たち株式会社ひらがなタイムズは、その課題意識のもとに取り組みます。私たちが見据えるテーマは「移民の是非」ではなく、受け入れた外国人にどのような教育を施し、どのような意識を育むか――つまり、日本ならではの文化的基盤に根ざした受け入れのあり方にあります。
外国人材には、文法や語彙などの知識としての日本語だけでなく、その背後にある文化的な「OS」――日本的な価値観や思考の枠組み、礼節――を学んでもらう。さらに、各企業が持つ文化や歴史、理念にまで理解を広げる。
そして、日本を理解し、尊敬し、愛することができる人材を育成するとともに、自分を受け入れてくれる会社という「日本社会の公器」に感謝する心を育てる。
そうした人材は、日本と自社への敬意をもって主体的に行動し、高い生産性と持続的な成果を生み出します。
同時に、この取り組みは日本人自身への問いかけでもあります。戦後教育の中で希薄になった「日本とは何か」「日本人とは誰か」という根源的なテーマを見つめ直し、国を尊び、文化を理解する姿勢を取り戻すきっかけとなるはずです。
J-Bridgeは、外国人と日本人が共に学び合い、文化理解を深めることで、日本社会全体の健全性と持続可能性を高める教育プロジェクトです。文化と理念が共有された組織は、より強固な信頼と協働を育み、これこそがこれからの日本の人材戦略の中核になると確信しています。
この挑戦は、1986年の創刊以来40年にわたり「日本」を世界に発信し続けてきた『ひらがなタイムズ』の経験とDNAがあってこそ実現したものです。
J-Bridgeは、その知見を結集し、言語と文化を橋渡しする新しい人材育成のかたちを、社会に提案していきます。
お問い合わせ
J-Bridgeは、1名から対応可能です。
ご相談・お見積もりは無料。
継続的な人材育成や定着支援にも柔軟に対応しています。
URL:
https://nihongo.net/j-bridge
本件に関するお問い合わせ先
株式会社ひらがなタイムズ J-Bridge事業部
担当：キン ラームパーク (King Rermpark)
https://nihongo.net/
