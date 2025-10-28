外国人材採用に新しい選択肢 / A New Pathway for Global Talent Recruitment

A 3-Month Intensive

Recruitment Program

with Pre-Education & Screening:

Your Company-Specific

Talent Farm

Hiragana Times Co., Ltd. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo / President: Koji Taruishi) is pleased to announce the launch of "J-Bridge".

This is a new service offered through our online Japanese language school nihongo.net.

J-Bridge is a company-specific talent farm .

It enables businesses to cultivate and maintain a pool of foreign talent who have been pre-trained in Japanese language and Japanese corporate culture even before hiring.

What is J-Bridge?

J-Bridge was developed around the concept of "cultivating and screening talent before hiring."

Participants acquire Japanese language skills and business etiquette over a 3-month period.

They also study company philosophy and job responsibilities through customized materials tailored to each enterprise.

This enables companies to assess a candidate's suitability for specific tasks and cultural fit at the pre-hiring stage, and to pre-train compatible individuals as "company-ready talent."

As a result, businesses can avoid post-hiring mismatches and expensive placement fees, achieving higher retention rates.

Why Choose J-Bridge?

International Network and Educational Foundation

The parent organization, Hiragana Times, has built a network with embassies and international cultural institutions over many years.

It is a widely recognized Japanese-English bilingual media outlet overseas.

Additionally, nihongo.net operates Japanese language education on a global scale, serving as an international educational platform where high-quality foreign Japanese learners gather.

Leveraging this international foundation, we provide reliable foreign talent on a stable basis.

Significant Reduction in Talent Costs

Eliminates typical recruitment fees (¥900,000-1,500,000).

Furthermore, costs for post-hire Japanese language training and business etiquette education can be absorbed through pre-training.

Pre-Education

3-month online education covering Japanese language, business etiquette, and cultural understanding.

Utilizes articles from the trusted Hiragana Times and customized materials reflecting each company's operations and culture.

Real-Time Corporate Monitoring System

Through J-Bridge's proprietary "Corporate Training Monitoring Site," HR personnel can check their company's trainees' lesson progress and results at any time.

Lesson reports including instructor feedback on trainee qualities allow real-time understanding of each participant's growth, aptitude, and attitude.

This enables more accurate hiring decisions at the pre-employment stage.

Integration and Retention

Talent familiar with Japanese culture smoothly integrate into the workplace.

Through collaboration with Japanese employees, mutual education is enhanced.

As a result, corporate morale improves and the organization's overall quality rises.

Recommended For

Companies wanting to hire foreign workers but concerned about Japanese language levels

Organizations wanting to assess cultural fit beforehand

Businesses unwilling to pay expensive recruitment fees

Companies needing immediate workforce for overseas branches or inbound support

J-Bridge Project Philosophy