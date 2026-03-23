[News Review – April 2026 Issue]

A Stuffed Toy as His Mother: A Baby Monkey’s Story of Growth

母の代わりはぬいぐるみ 子ザルの成長物語

A Japanese macaque at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden in Chiba Prefecture is gathering attention domestically and internationally.

千葉県の市川市動植物園のニホンザルが、国内外で注目を集めています。

His name is ‘Punch’. He is a male born in July 2025.

名前は「パンチ」。2025年7月生まれのオスです。

He was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, and was raised by artificial rearing.

生後まもなく母親に育児放棄され、人工哺育で育ちました。

At that time, a stuffed orangutan was given as a substitute for his mother.

その際、母親代わりとしてオランウータンのぬいぐるみが与えられました。

Punch shows strong attachment to it, and is hugging and carrying it around.

パンチはそれに強い愛着を示し、抱いたり持ち歩いたりしています。

In January 2026, he joined the original troop of the monkey mountain.

2026年1月、本来のサル山の群れに合流しました。

Currently he lives in the troop together with the stuffed toy and is learning involvement with other monkeys.

現在はぬいぐるみとともに群れで暮らし、他のサルとの関わりを学んでいます。

That brave figure spread on SNS, and is a hot topic around the world saying, ‘I am struck in my heart’ and ‘I want to cheer for him’.

その健気な姿がSNSで広まり、「心を打たれる」「応援したい」と世界中で話題です。

This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。