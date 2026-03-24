[ NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – April 2026 Issue]

Seasonal Words: Japan’s April, Uzuki — A Month When a New Everyday Life Begins.

季節の言の葉：日本の4月「卯月（うづき）」— 新しい日常が始まる月。

The name Uzuki is said to come, in one view, from U (the Rabbit), the fourth sign of the zodiac. At the same time, it also carries a seasonal feel: Uetsuki, a month for tending the rice fields, and the time when unohana—the white blossoms of utsugi—begin to appear. The sound “u” itself is also said to have a resonance of “coming into being,” echoing words like ui (“first”) and ubu (“newborn”).

卯月という名の由来は、十二支の四番目「卯」に由来するとされる一方、卯に手を入れる「植月」や、白い房をつける「卯の花」の白という季節感も含まれます。さらに「う」の音には、はぐくみを「うみ」、を「むかしる」音があるとも言われます。この4月号では、そんな「始まり」に寄り添う言葉を集めてみました。

This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。