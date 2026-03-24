Seasonal Words: Japan’s April, Uzuki — A Month When a New Everyday Life Begins.
季節の言の葉：日本の4月「卯月（うづき）」— 新しい日常が始まる月。
- Hiragana Times
- Mar 24, 2026
[ NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – April 2026 Issue]
Seasonal Words: Japan’s April, Uzuki — A Month When a New Everyday Life Begins.
季節の言の葉：日本の4月「卯月（うづき）」— 新しい日常が始まる月。
The name Uzuki is said to come, in one view, from U (the Rabbit), the fourth sign of the zodiac. At the same time, it also carries a seasonal feel: Uetsuki, a month for tending the rice fields, and the time when unohana—the white blossoms of utsugi—begin to appear. The sound “u” itself is also said to have a resonance of “coming into being,” echoing words like ui (“first”) and ubu (“newborn”).
卯月という名の由来は、十二支の四番目「卯」に由来するとされる一方、卯に手を入れる「植月」や、白い房をつける「卯の花」の白という季節感も含まれます。さらに「う」の音には、はぐくみを「うみ」、を「むかしる」音があるとも言われます。この4月号では、そんな「始まり」に寄り添う言葉を集めてみました。
This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。
‘Only by throwing oneself away, is there also a shallow to float.’
今月の言技：「身を捨ててこそ浮かぶ瀬もあれ」How Should We Consider the ‘National Flag Destruction Crime Bill’?
「国旗損壊罪法案」をどう考えるか
今月の言技：「身を捨ててこそ浮かぶ瀬もあれ」How Should We Consider the ‘National Flag Destruction Crime Bill’?
「国旗損壊罪法案」をどう考えるか
Related Posts
Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s March, “Yayoi” — endings, departures, and the quiet momentum toward what comes next.
季節の言の葉：日本の3月「弥生（やよい）」— 締めくくりと別れ、そして次へ向かう静かな動き。
Seasonal Voice-Word Art: “January slips away, February runs away, March goes away”
季節の言技：「一月往ぬる二月逃げる三月去る」
Information From Hiragana Times
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April 2026 Issue
March 23, 2026
-
March 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
February 24, 2026
-
February 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
January 21, 2026
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