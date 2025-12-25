[NIHONGO DO – Voice-word Art –January 2026 Issue ]

Seasonal Voice-Word Art: “When yin reaches its extreme, it turns to yang” — even at the lowest point, signs of improvement will soon appear.

季節の言技：「陰極まれば陽に転ずる」― どん底のときほど、やがて好転の兆しが訪れる。

This “Voice-Word Art” section introduces seasonal sayings that carry both natural and human wisdom. Enjoy how old phrases fold hope into everyday life.

この「言技」セクションでは、季節に結びついた言葉を通して、自然と人の営みが紡ぐ知恵を紹介します。時代を超えて響く言葉の美をお楽しみください。

“When darkness reaches its limit, it turns to light.” | 陰極まれば陽に転ずる

■ Explanation / 解説

Rooted in classical Chinese thought, the proverb expresses a cyclical view: extremes reverse. In seasonal terms, the deepest cold precedes warmth; in life, the hardest trials can precede recovery. It comforts and reminds us that conditions are not fixed forever.

中国古典の思想に由来するこの言葉は、物事が極まると反転するという循環観を示します。季節なら最も寒い時期の後に暖気が来るように、人生の困難もいずれ好転する――そうした慰めと希望を込めて用いられます。

■ Meaning / 意味

陰（いん / in） — darkness, passivity, the waning side.

暗やみ、陰の側面。

極まれば（きわまれば / kiwamareba） — when it reaches the extreme; the point of culmination.

極限に達したとき。

陽（よう / yō） — light, activity, the waxing side.

明るさ、陽の側面。

転ずる（てんずる / tennzuru） — to turn, to transform, to reverse.

反転する、変わる。

■ Usage / 使う場面

A: Hey — what’s wrong? Did something happen?

A：どうしたの？何かあったの？



B: I overslept and ran down the station stairs, fell, and to make matters worse my phone broke…

B：寝坊して駅の階段を走って降りたら転んでしまった。しかも、そのときスマホが壊れちゃって…。

A: That’s really rotten luck. But good things will come.

A：それは踏んだり蹴ったりだね。でも、いいことあるよ。

B: Why do you say that?

B：なんで？



A: You know the saying, “When darkness reaches its limit, it turns to light.” From now on, only good things will happen.

A：「陰極まれば陽に転ずる」って言うじゃない。これからは、いいことしか起こらないよ。

This article is from the January 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年1月号より掲載しています。