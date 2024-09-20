[Japan Savvy – October 2024 Issue]

The Echo of Tradition: The Soul of Matsuri

伝統の響き：祭りの魂

In Japan, the day of the matsuri (traditional celebration) is a special occasion. Everyone comes together without discrimination to forget everything and experience the extraordinary.

日本では、祭りは特別な日です。分け隔てなく皆が一緒になって全てを忘れ、非日常を味わいます。

There are both large matsuri and smaller, lesser-known matsuri held throughout the year, across various seasons and regions.

大きな祭りもあれば、あまり知られていない小さな祭りもあり、年間を通じて、季節や地域ごとに行われてきました。

Rooted in the land, the culture of matsuri is still preserved by the local communities.

祭りの文化は土地に根付き、今も地域の人々によって守り続けられています。

Originally, matsuri were ceremonies to give thanks to the gods—wishing for a bountiful harvest and successful fishing in the spring, driving away pestilence in the summer, expressing gratitude for the harvest in the fall, and celebrating safe passage through the year in winter.

祭りは本来、神様に感謝する儀式でした。春は豊作や豊漁を、夏は疫病退散を願い、秋は収穫に感謝し、冬には1年間の無事を祝います。

Through matsuri, the meaning of life is contemplated, impurities are cleansed, and the souls of all present are purified.

祭りを通して生きてきたことの意味を考え、穢れを落とし、そこにいる全ての人の魂を浄化します。