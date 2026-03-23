[Cover story – April 2026 Issue]

The Treasure Bearer Who Left No Name

名を残さない宝運び人

This month’s cover features the work “Shin Hakkenden: Inuta Kobungo, Treasure” by the painting madman, Bunta Inoue.

今月の表紙は、画狂人・井上文太氏による作品「しん・ハッケンデン 犬田小文吾 宝」です。

It depicts Inuta Kobungo, a hero from the classic tale “Nansō Satomi Hakkenden,” riding a sea turtle and carrying treasures on his back.

描かれているのは、南総里見八犬伝の犬田小文吾が、海亀に乗り宝を運ぶ姿です。

Look closely at the English word “present.” It is made of two parts: “pre” — beforehand, and “sent” — delivered.

英語の “present”（現在）という言葉をよく見ると、”pre”＝事前に、”sent”＝送られた、で成り立っています。

In other words, the present moment itself feels like something overflowing with gifts already given to us.

つまり、”present”、「今」という時は、贈り物で溢れているということを感じさせてくれます。

In Japanese, after a meal, we murmur “Gochisōsama” — a word that carries within it the meaning: “To all those who ran around for the sake of this meal, thank you.

日本語で食事の後に口ずさむ「ご馳走様」。そこにも「この食事のために走り回ってくださった方へ」という感謝の言葉が込められています。

“ Farmers, fishermen, cooks, and those who quietly set the table — it is a word of gratitude for a pre-sent table, laden with their love, effort, and care.

農家の人、漁師の人、料理する人、そして器を並べた人——その愛情、努力、思いにより、pre-sent された食卓への感謝の言葉です。

This issue’s theme is Shinobi — the way of those who never sought to leave their name.

今号の特集テーマは「忍び」——名を残すことをしない者たちの生き方です。

We still live in an age that praises those who display their power.

力を誇示する者が称えられる時代は、今も続いています。

Yet against that backdrop, the shinobi’s way poses a quiet question:

その中で、忍びの生き方は静かな問いを投げかけています。

To act without leaving a name, to give without seeking reward, to simply do what must be done.

名を残さず、見返りを求めず、ただ為すべきことを為す。

Perhaps this is not only the way of the shinobi. All around us, there are people who leave no mark — yet keep moving, quietly, for the sake of someone else.

それは、忍びだけの話ではないかもしれません。私たちの身の回りにも、名を刻まず、ただ誰かのために動き続けている人たちがいます。

“The day of the Lord will come like a thief” — so says the Bible.

「主の日は、盗人のように来る」——聖書の言葉です。

The salvation that truly matters does not arrive with fanfare — it comes quietly, before we even notice.

本当に大切な救いは、喧伝されてやって来るのではなく、気づかれぬ間に訪れている。

Even today, out at sea, the treasures of our tomorrow are being carried forward.

今日も海では、私たちの明日への宝が運ばれています。

And the one riding on the turtle’s back — he, too, is someone who seeks no applause.

海亀の背に乗るこの人も、称賛を求めない一人です。

This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。