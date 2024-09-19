[Japan Style – October 2024 Issue]

Echoes of Spirit on Stage – Japanese Languages and Kabuki [Part2]

舞台に響く言霊日本語と歌舞伎 [パート2]

“Kabuki is like Japan’s imperial family. It values bloodlines above all, and if there is no legitimate son, they adopt to ensure the lineage continues. It is a unique environment, for better or worse. Since my parents’ divorce, I had no connection with Kabuki.

「歌舞伎は日本の天皇家と同じです。何よりも血脈を重視し、嫡男がいなければ養子を迎えるなどします。とにかく家系を途絶えさせるわけにはいかない。良くも悪くも特殊な環境にあるのです。親が離婚して以来、私と歌舞伎は無縁になりました。

That doesn’t mean I harbored any resentment. I was raised without feeling lonely, even in a fatherless household, because I had parted from my father too early. After graduating from university, I aimed to become an actor in drama and film.”

だからといって悔しい思いをしたということはありません。そして、あまりに早く父と別れたので、父親が不在の家庭であっても寂しさを感じることなく育ちました。大学卒業後は、ドラマや映画の俳優を目指しました」

Chusha is better known as Teruyuki Kagawa, an actor. His notable works include the “Hanzawa Naoki” series and the NHK Taiga drama “Ryomaden.” He is highly regarded for his strong, distinctive acting ability.

中車さんは、歌舞伎役者としてより俳優・香川照之（本名）として知られています。代表作はドラマ「半沢直樹」シリーズや大河ドラマ「龍馬伝」など。個性の強い圧倒的な演技力で高い評価を得ています。

The reason he returned to the Kabuki stage, which he thought he had lost connection with, was the presence of his newborn son.

中車さんが、もう縁のないものと考えていた歌舞伎役者として舞台に立つことになったのは、誕生した息子の存在だったといいます。

“My son is the grandson of En’o. He was born to perform Kabuki. I felt it suddenly. After nearly ten years of contemplating my son’s future, I finally decided to introduce him to the Kabuki world. In 2012, my son assumed the name of the fifth-generation Ichikawa Danko. At the same time, I assumed the name of the ninth-generation Chusha (note: the fourth-generation Ennosuke was inherited by Chusha’s cousin). That was 13 years ago, when I was 45.”

「息子は父・猿翁の孫にあたる。歌舞伎をやるために男子として生まれてきたのだ。ふと、そう、ふと感じたのです。それから10年近く息子の行く末について逡巡し、最終的に歌舞伎界に入れようと決意しました。2012年に息子が五代目市川團子を襲名します。それと同時期に、私も九代目中車を襲名するに至ったわけです（※四代目猿之助は中車の従弟が継承）。それが13年前、45歳の時のことです」。

Typically, one cannot work under two names in the Kabuki world, but Chusha, already active as a popular actor, was granted a special exception.

通常、歌舞伎界においては二つの名を持ち活動することはできないのですが、中車さんはすでに人気俳優として活躍していたことから、特例として現在に至っています。

“Looking back now, I think it was fate for our family to experience such turbulence. I believe it was predestined by heaven for me to be born into this family. Buddhism teaches ‘reincarnation,’ the belief that people are reborn after death. I believe in this, and I deeply feel that life circulates in this way.”

「今思いますのは、このような波乱の家なのだろうということ。そして、私がこの家に生まれ出ずることは、きっと天が決めていたのだと受け止めています。仏教には輪廻転生という、人は死後再び生まれ変わるという教えがありますが、私はそれを信じていますし、まさにこうして命が循環しているということを、私なりに深く感じています」

During the interview, Chusha impressed us with his strong presence, passion, and sense of independence. He is also knowledgeable about historical texts, such as the “Nihon Shoki,” which are vital to historical Kabuki performances like “Yamato Takeru.” His extensive knowledge of Japanese history and culture, along with his keen intellect, left a strong impression.

インタビユーを受ける中車さんは目力が強く、熱情にあふれ、独立自尊を感じさせるに十分な人物でした。また、歌舞伎、特に時代物の演目の重要な幹である歴史書、例えば『ヤマトタケル』における「日本書記」などの書物に精通しており、日本の歴史や文化についても博識で、非常に聡明な印象も受けました。

“These qualities may stem from his time spent at a Christian school during his middle and high school years and from studying social psychology at university. He has a deep understanding of the ancient Japanese language, ‘Yamato Kotoba,’ which is the foundation of Kabuki, and graciously accepted our request to write for our serialized column, ‘Nihongo Do.’

それらの根底には、中学・高校時代をキリスト教学校で過ごし、大学で社会心理学を学んだことが大きくあるのかもしれません。歌舞伎の母体とも言っていい古[いにしえ]の日本語「大和言葉」については造詣が深く、弊誌で連載の「日本語道」での執筆ご依頼したところ、快く引き受けてくださいました。

“Japanese is a language that includes hiragana, katakana, and kanji, making it extremely difficult for foreigners to learn. Are you struggling with it? (laughs) I believe Japanese is the most unique and mysterious language on Earth.

「日本語は、ひらがな、カタカナ、漢字とあり外国の方にとっては大変に難しい言語だと思います。この雑誌で学んでいる皆さん、苦労していませんか?(笑)。私は、日本語は地球上でもっとも特殊で不思議な言葉だと思っています。」

In my opinion, languages like English are ‘horizontal connections.’ It’s an exchange between ‘me and you,’ facing each other. ‘I think this,’ ‘You think that.’

私が考えるのは、英語をはじめとする他国の言語は“横のつながり”であるということ。今向き合って会話をしている“私とあなた”という形。「私はこう考える」「あなたはこう考える」という対面する相互のやりとりです。

However, Japanese is a ‘vertical connection.’ I call it a ‘vertical language,’ where, even while conversing with someone in front of you, there is a constant connection to the heavens through words.”

しかし、日本語は“縦のつながり”です。私はこれを「垂直言語」と呼んでいるのですが、目の前にいる人と会話をしながらも、言葉を介して常に天とつながっているような感覚があるのです。」

“We could say ‘heavens’ refers to God, but it is more about a grand cosmic existence or ‘consciousness.’ “

「天とは神と言ってもいいですが、どのような神かということではなく、もっと大いなる宇宙的な存在、“意識”と言ってもいいと思います。」

Therefore, Japanese people can understand each other through the resonance of words without detailed explanations. In ancient times, when Japanese mythology was written, this connection to the heavens was much purer and stronger. The creation of the fifty sounds and katakana has a very spiritual background.”

ですから、日本人同士は詳しく説明しなくても、言葉の響きで互いに分かり合えるところがあるのです。古代、日本神話が書かれた頃には、この天とのつながりがもっと純粋に強かったことでしょう。五十音やカタカナが生み出された背景はとてもスピリチュアルな面を持っていると言ってよいかもしれません。」

“Japan has the concept of ‘kotodama,’ which means that words contain a soul. Shintoism speaks of ‘Yaoyorozu no Kami,’ the belief that everything in this world, including people, the sun, rain, snow, wind, mountains, seas, flowers, and even a single leaf, a pen, or a coffee cup, is inhabited by gods. This delicate sensitivity and spirituality are the essence of the Japanese language. Starting this month, I hope to convey its beauty to you all in depth through the Nihongo do corner in this magazine.”

「日本には「言霊」という言葉があります。まさに言葉には魂が宿っている、ということです。「八百万[やおよろず]の神という神道[しんとう]表現があります。この世の森羅万象の全て、人にも、太陽にも雨にも雪にも風にも、山にも海にも、草花や樹々の1枚の葉っぱ、ペンやコーヒーカップにさえも神が宿っていると感じる。そのような繊細な感受性と精神性を秘めている。それが日本語の本質なのです。本誌「日本語道コーナー」でその美しさを、皆さんにじっくり伝えていけたらと思っています」

Text: MIZUTA Shizuko

文: 水田 静子