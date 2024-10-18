A painting of a bull celebrating the peace and stability of heaven and earth, under the protection of the Lord of the Big Dipper.

北斗星君天地安泰喜牛図

[Cover Story – November 2024 Issue]

This painting by Bunta Inoue was created in 2021, the Year of the Ox, during “Tenchosetsu” (the Emperor’s Birthday) with prayers for “Tenchou Chikyuu” (long-lasting peace and stability).

井上文太氏によるこの絵画は、2021年丑年の「天長節」（天皇誕生日）に「天長地久」の祈りを込めて描かれたものです。

“Tenchosetsu” is a holiday that prays for the Emperor’s longevity and national peace, based on the ancient Chinese concept of “Tenchou Chikyuu.”

「天長節」は天皇の長寿と国家の平和を祈る祝日で、古代中国の「天長地久」の概念に基づきます。

This phrase expresses the wish for both heaven and earth to last forever, along with human life and societal stability.

この「天長地久」は、天と地が永続するように、人の寿命や社会の安定も続くべきという願いが込められた言葉です。

Inoue also incorporated teachings from Chapter 7 of Laozi’s Tao Te Ching into the painting.

また、井上氏は『老子』第7章にある「天地所以能長且久者」の教えも絵画に込めました。

This teaching states that heaven and earth do not exist for their own benefit. By discarding selfish desires and contributing to others, longevity and prosperity can be achieved.

これは、天地は自らの利益のために在らず。私欲を捨て、他者に貢献することで長寿と繁栄を得られると説いています。

The bull in the painting is also a symbol of strength and fertility in Greek mythology. This work, showing the bull gazing up at the starry sky, conveys a deep wish for eternal world peace and the development of humanity, in harmony with the universe and nature.

雄牛は、ギリシャ神話においても力と豊穣の象徴とされています。雄牛が星空を仰いでいるこの作品は、宇宙、自然との調和と共に永続的な世界平和と人類の発展へ強い思いが込められています。

This month’s Japan Style theme is “WAGYU” Co-Being with “WAJIN.” Please enjoy exploring Japan’s native cattle, inspired by this beautiful painting.

今月号のジャパンスタイルは「和人と共に在る和牛」。この絵画から得るインスピレーションと共に和の国の牛「和牛」の探究をお楽しみください。