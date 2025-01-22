Welcoming the New Spring with Setsubun | 節分で迎える新しい春

[Japan Savvy – February 2025 Issue]

February 2nd is Setsubun. The word Setsubun means “dividing the seasons” and originally referred to the day before the seasonal turning points: Risshun (spring), Rikka (summer), Risshuu (autumn), and Rittou (winter).

2月2日は節分です。節分は「季節を分ける」という意味があり、本来は季節の節目である立春、立夏、立秋、立冬の前日を指す言葉です。

It is believed that bad things, such as evil spirits and illnesses tend to enter at these seasonal transitions, so various events have been held to prevent them.

このような季節の変わり目は、邪気や病気などの悪いものが入り込みやすいとされており、それを防ぐためにさまざまな行事が行われてきました。

Since Risshun, the transition from winter to spring, marks the beginning of the year according to the lunar calendar, the day before Risshun is considered the most important among the four Setsubun.

冬から春へと移り変わる立春は、旧暦では一年の始まりにあたるため、その前日は4回ある節分の中でも特に重要とされています。

Today, when people say Setsubun, they refer to this February 2nd and people drive out bad spirits from their homes by throwing beans and eating ehoumaki while facing the year’s lucky direction and making a wish.

現在では、節分と言えばこの2月2日のことを指し、家の中から悪いものを追い出すために豆まきをしたり、その年の縁起の良い方角を向いて願い事をしながら恵方巻きを食べたりします。

Although New Year’s Eve is December 31st in today’s calendar, Setsubun is still passed down as an important day to pray for good health and fortune.

今の暦だと、大晦日は12月31日ですが、今でも節分は無病息災や幸運を願う日として大切に受け継がれています。