Seasonal Word Leaves: “Shiwasu” — year-end bustle and quiet winter pockets across the islands.
季節の言の葉：日本の12月「師走」— 年の瀬の慌ただしさと、各地に残る静かな冬景色。
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 21, 2025
[NIHONGO DO – Word Leave – December 2025 Issue]
Seasonal Word Leaves: “Shiwasu” — year-end bustle and quiet winter pockets across the islands.
季節の言の葉：日本の12月「師走」— 年の瀬の慌ただしさと、各地に残る静かな冬景色。
Shiwasu expresses the bustle of the year’s end. Schedules fill up, gifts are chosen, and the streets grow busy. In some villages the snow arrives and everything falls silent; along the coast, markets brim with winter fish. From year-end cleanings and the exchange of seasonal gifts (oseibo) to steaming nabe and families gathered around the kotatsu — these small vignettes of year-end life are what we collect and share.
師走は年の終わりの慌ただしさを表します。手帳が埋まり、贈り物が選ばれ、街は忙しく動きます。雪に閉ざされ静まる里もあれば、沿岸では寒魚が並ぶ市場もあります。大掃除やお歳暮、湯気立つ鍋、こたつを囲む団らん──年の瀬の暮らしに息づく、そんな日常の断片を拾い集めてお届けします。
This article is from the December 2025 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2025年12月号より掲載しています。
季節の言技：「冬来たりならば春遠からじ」— 辛い時期の向こうに、必ず芽吹きがある。 Considering Prime Minister Takaichi’s “Abandoning Work-Life Balance” Statement
高市総理の「ワーク・ライフ・バランスを捨てる」発言を考える
Information From Hiragana Times
-
December 2025 Issue —
On Sale Now!" />
December 2025 Issue —
On Sale Now!November 20, 2025
-
November 2025 Issue —
Available as a Back Issue" />
November 2025 Issue —
Available as a Back IssueOctober 20, 2025
-
October 2025 Issue—
Available as a Back Issue" />
October 2025 Issue—
Available as a Back IssueSeptember 20, 2025
Topics in Japan
-
Super-J® 日本語講師養成講座 | 【1月10日（土）10:00-11:30】無料説明会開催
December 15, 2025
-
nihongo.net — A New Way to Learn Japanese
December 12, 2025
-
日本人科学者ふたり、2025年ノーベル賞に輝く" />
Two Japanese Scientists Win the 2025 Nobel Prize
日本人科学者ふたり、2025年ノーベル賞に輝くDecember 1, 2025
-
“Gachizei” 「ガチ勢」
November 28, 2025
-
ハロウィーンは砂丘で！？鳥取のユニークなパーティー" />
Halloween in the Sand Dunes!? Tottori’s Unique Party
ハロウィーンは砂丘で！？鳥取のユニークなパーティーNovember 28, 2025
Topics in Japane Category
- Business | ビジネス (117)
- Close Up Japan (8)
- Culture & Society | 文化と社会 (159)
- Entertainment | エンターテイメント (78)
- Events | イベント (3)
- Food | フード (45)
- Highlights | ハイライト (553)
- IBUKI: Breath of the Land (1)
- Japan Maze (4)
- Japan Savvy (11)
- Japan Style (15)
- Japanese Language | 日本語学習 (46)
- Living | 暮らし (14)
- New Expressions & Buzzwords (18)
- News & Topics | ニュース・トピックス (3)
- News Review (11)
- Nihongo-Dou "Voice Wave" (7)
- Nihongo-Dou "Voice/Word Art" (6)
- Nihongo-Dou "Word Leaves" (3)
- People | 人物 (122)
- Pros and Cons (7)
- Spots | スポーツ (6)
- Trave | 旅行 (83)