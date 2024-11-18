A cactus competition showcasing rare shapes

珍しい形のサボテンが集まる品評会

[News Reviews – December 2024 Issue]

At the Izu Shaboten Zoo in Ito City, Shizuoka Prefecture, about 1,500 species of cacti and succulents are on display.

静岡県伊東市の伊豆シャボテン動物公園では、約1,500種類のサボテンや多肉植物が展示されています。

Every autumn, the “Interesting Cactus Competition” is held here.

ここでは毎年秋に「おもしろサボテン品評会」が開催されます。

10 particularly unique plants, including rare cacti and secret specimens not usually displayed to the public, are exhibited, and a popularity vote is conducted.

普段は公開されていない秘蔵の植物や珍しいサボテンから10株を披露し、人気投票を行います。

The event also includes entertaining commentary from the famous staff member, Mr. Manabe, known as the “Cactus Doctor,” who has 34 years of experience growing cacti.

生育歴34年の”サボテン博士”としておなじみの名物スタッフ、真鍋[ルビ：まなべ]さんによるユニークな解説も人気です。



Last year’s popularity vote attracted more than 10,000 votes.

昨年の人気投票では1万票以上が集まりました。



