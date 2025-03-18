The World of Words Connected by Those Who Hope [Part 1] | 希望するものたちがつなぐ言葉の世界 (前編)

[Japan Style – March 2025 Issue]

Looking back at human history, conflicts between ethnic groups have continued without end. In the latter half of the 19th century, one person began to wonder: “Could language differences be the cause of misunderstandings and conflicts?” “If people had a common language, wouldn’t it be possible to build an equal and peaceful society?”

人類の歴史を振り返ると、民族間の対立は絶えず続いてきました。19世紀後半、ある人物が「言語の違いが誤解や争いの原因ではないか」「共通の言語を持つことで、平等で平和な社会を築けるのではないか」と考えました。

That person was Ludwik Lejzer Zamenhof (1859–1917). He was born in Białystok, in northeastern Poland. At the time, this region was under the rule of the Russian Empire and had a complex history with many ethnic groups living together. In this town, which had a population of only about 20,000 people, as many as five or six different languages were spoken in daily life.

その人物こそが、ルドヴィコ・ザメンホフ（Ludwik Lejzer Zamenhof, 1859–1917） です。彼はポーランド北東部のビャウィストクで生まれました。当時、この地域はロシア帝国の支配下にあり、多民族が混在する複雑な歴史を持つ土地でした。人口わずか約20,000人の町で、5～6種類もの言語が日常的に使われていたのです。

In 1887, Zamenhof published a book under the pen name “Doktoro Esperanto” (Doctor Hoper), rather than using his real name. The book was titled Unua Libro (The First Book of the International Language). What he proposed was a neutral, common language that would transcend ethnic and national borders. Over time, the pen name Esperanto (meaning “one who hopes”) itself became the name of the language.

1887年、ザメンホフは本名ではなく、「Doktoro Esperanto（エスペラント語で希望する医師）」というペンネームで、一冊の本を発表しました。その本の名は「国際語 第一書（Unua Libro）」。彼が提案したのは、民族や国境を超えた中立的な共通言語でした。やがて、「Esperanto（希望する）」というペンネーム自体が、そのまま言語の名前として定着していきます。

Zamenhof’s ideal was not merely to create an international common language, but rather, he believed that “the very act of learning Esperanto itself would cultivate a desire for peace within people.” Even today, his philosophy lives on, as Esperantists around the world continue to learn the language and deepen their connections. His ideals remain alive, passed down among those who aspire for peace.

ザメンホフの理想は、単に国際共通語を作ることではなく、「エスペラント語を学ぶこと自体が、人々の中に平和を目指す意思を育む」と考えることでした。現在も彼の思想を受け継ぎ、世界各地のエスペランティストたちがこの言語を学び、交流を深めています。その理念は今も息づき、平和を願う人々の間で受け継がれています。

Zamenhof had experience as an ophthalmologist and is thought to have valued “regularity” from a scientific perspective. The grammar of Esperanto, which he designed, completely eliminates exceptions and irregular changes, forming a “perfectly regular structure.” This was the result of his goal to create “a language that is fair to everyone and can be learned in the shortest time.”

ザメンホフは眼科医としての経験を持ち、科学的な視点から「規則性」を重視していたことが想像できます。そんな彼が設計したエスペラント語の文法は、例外や不規則変化を一切排除した「完全に規則的な構造」を持っています。これは、「誰にとっても公平で、最短で習得しやすい言語」を目指した結果でした。

On the other hand, English, which has now become the world’s common language, is full of exceptions and irregularities. English has many irregularities, such as verb conjugations, plural forms, and inconsistencies in pronunciation, making it almost the opposite of Esperanto. Yet, why did English, with all its irregularities, spread across the world?

一方、今や世界の共通語となった英語は、例外や不規則変化に満ちています。動詞の活用、複数形の変化、発音の不統一など、エスペラント語とは正反対ともいえる「不規則性」が数多く存在します。にもかかわらず、なぜ英語は世界に広まったのでしょうか？

Perhaps, from a human perspective, something that includes a certain degree of irregularity feels more natural and easier to get used to than something that is entirely systematic. And it may not be a coincidence that nations with flexible languages were the ones that expanded their influence throughout history.

もしかすると、人間の感覚としても、すべてが整然としているより、ある程度の不規則性を含んだほうが、自然でなじみやすいのかもしれません。そして、そうした柔軟性を持つ言語を操る国が、歴史の中で影響力を広げていったのも、自然な成り行きだったのかも知れません。

So, as English spread across the world, when and how did it reach Japan? In this issue, we trace that history. Japan’s first encounter with the English language dates surprisingly far back—to the late Sengoku period, in the year 1600, when the Battle of Sekigahara took place.

では、英語が世界へ広がる中で、日本にはいつ、どのようにして伝わったのでしょうか？ 今回は、その歴史をたどってみました。日本人が初めて英語に触れたのは意外にも古く、戦国時代後期、関ヶ原の戦いが起こった西暦1600年までさかのぼります。

That year, a Dutch ship called De Liefde drifted ashore on the coast of Ōita Prefecture. This ship was one of five vessels that had set out from the Netherlands in 1598, aiming for East Asia. At the time, the Netherlands was competing with Portugal and Spain to establish trade routes with Asia, and De Liefde’s voyage was part of that effort.

この年、大分県の海岸に1隻のオランダ船、リーフデ号が漂着しました。この船は、1598年にオランダを出発し、東アジアを目指した5隻の船団のうちの1隻でした。当時のオランダは、ポルトガルやスペインと競いながら、アジアとの貿易路を確立しようとしており、リーフデ号の航海もその一環だったのです。

The journey was extremely harsh, and out of the five ships, only De Liefde managed to reach its destination. The crew, which had initially numbered about 110, had been reduced to just 24, finally making landfall in Japan in a state of extreme exhaustion.

航海は過酷を極め、5隻のうち目的地に到達できたのはリーフデ号ただ1隻のみでした。乗組員も当初の約110名からわずか24名にまで減少し、極限状態の中でようやく日本にたどり着いたのです。

Among the crew was an English navigator named William Adams. He is said to be the first Englishman ever to set foot in Japan.

この船には、イギリス人航海士ウィリアム・アダムズが乗船していました。彼こそが、日本に初めて足を踏み入れたイギリス人とされています。

At the time, the Netherlands was a maritime power, excelling in shipbuilding technology and engaging in trade with countries around the world. Amsterdam was a bustling international commercial hub, a thriving port city where many ships came and went. People dreaming of great fortunes and adventurous sailors eager to explore unknown lands joined Dutch ships, even from neighboring countries, in an attempt to ride the waves of the Age of Exploration.

当時、オランダは造船技術に優れ、世界と交易を行う海洋大国でした。アムステルダムは活気あふれる国際商業の中心地で、多くの船が行き交う港町として栄えていました。一攫千金を夢見る者や、未知の世界に憧れる冒険心あふれる船乗りたちが、周辺国からもオランダ船に乗り込み、大航海時代の波に乗ろうとしていたのです。

Adams was one such sailor, but his experiences in Japan were entirely unexpected. After drifting ashore, he was suspected of being a “foreign spy” or even a “pirate” and was held in confinement for some time. This suspicion is believed to have been fueled by Spanish and Portuguese missionaries already in Japan, who had warned the shogunate to be cautious.

そんなオランダ船の乗組員の一人だったアダムズですが、日本での体験はまったくの想定外でした。漂着後、彼は「異国のスパイ」や「海賊」として疑われ、しばらく幽閉されることになります。その背景には、すでに日本に滞在していたスペインやポルトガルの宣教師たちが、幕府に警戒を呼びかけていたともされています。

However, Adams’ fate took a dramatic turn when he met Tokugawa Ieyasu. Ieyasu, known for his curiosity, took an interest in Adams’ knowledge and skills and had lengthy discussions with him through an interpreter. Adams explained the political situation in Europe and advised Ieyasu to be particularly wary of the influence of Catholic nations like Portugal and Spain. It is said that this advice later influenced Japan’s policy of national isolation.

しかし、彼の運命を大きく変えたのが、徳川家康との出会いでした。好奇心旺盛な家康は、アダムズの持つ知識と技術に関心を示し、通訳を介してじっくりと話を聞いたとされています。アダムズはヨーロッパの情勢を伝え、特にカトリック国であるポルトガルやスペインの影響力には警戒が必要だと進言しました。この助言は、後の鎖国政策にも影響を与えたとされています。

Ieyasu also recognized Adams’ expertise in navigation and ordered the construction of Japan’s first Western-style sailing ship. Working alongside Japanese craftsmen, Adams helped build an approximately 80-ton ship, and this technology was later applied to the shogunate’s trading vessels, known as shuin-sen (red-seal ships).

また、家康はアダムズの航海技術にも注目し、日本で初めて西洋式帆船を建造させました。アダムズは日本の技術者と協力しながら約80トン級の帆船を完成させ、その技術はのちに幕府の貿易船（朱印船）にも受け継がれていきます。

Furthermore, Ieyasu granted Adams samurai status and an estate in the Miura Peninsula (in present-day Kanagawa Prefecture). He was also given the Japanese name “Miura Anjin,” with “Anjin” meaning “navigator”—a reference to his profession.

さらに、家康はアダムズに武士としての身分を与え、三浦半島（現在の神奈川県）に領地を授けました。そして、「三浦按針」という日本名を与えます。「按針」とは航海士を意味する言葉で、その職務に由来しています。

Though Adams had no choice but to remain in Japan, he had a wife and children in England and repeatedly requested permission to return home. However, Ieyasu highly valued Adams and would not let him go, leaving Adams’ wish to return home unfulfilled.

その後、日本での生活を余儀なくされたアダムズでしたが、イギリスには妻子がいたため、何度も家康に帰国を願い出ました。しかし、家康は彼を重用し、手放すことはありませんでした。こうして、アダムズの帰国の願いはかなわぬままとなりました。

Ironically, in 1613, when the English trading ship Clove arrived in Hirado, Nagasaki, Adams served as an interpreter and successfully facilitated trade negotiations between England and Japan. However, he did not take this opportunity to return home.

皮肉なことに、1613年、イギリスの商船「クローブ号」が長崎県平戸に到着した際、アダムズは通訳として関与し、イギリスとの交易交渉を成功させます。しかし、彼はこれを機に母国へ帰ることはありませんでした。

By this time, Adams had already accepted life in Japan, married a Japanese woman, and started a family. He made significant contributions to Japan through his work in interpretation, shipbuilding, and navigation instruction, and later engaged in trade voyages alongside Japanese merchants.

アダムズはすでに日本での生活を受け入れ、日本人の妻を娶り、家庭を築いていました。彼は通訳、造船、航海術の指導を通じて日本に多大な貢献を果たし、さらに日本人商人たちとともに貿易航海にも携わるようになりました。

Then, on May 16, 1620, at the age of 55, he passed away in Hirado, Nagasaki. In his will, he specified that his estate should be divided between his families in Japan and England.

そして、1620年5月16日、55歳で長崎県平戸にて生涯を閉じました。彼の遺言には、日本とイギリスの両方の家族に財産を分配することが記されていました。

Among the crew of De Liefde was another Dutch navigator, Jan Joosten, who, like Adams, served under Ieyasu. Joosten resided in what is now Tokyo’s Yaesu district, which was named after him.

また、リーフデ号の乗組員には、アダムズ同様に家康に仕え、現在の東京・八重洲（ヤン・ヨーステンの名に由来）に居住していたことで知られるオランダ人航海士ヤン・ヨーステン（Jan Joosten）もいました。

After Adams’ death, Japan established a trade system with the Netherlands as its only European trading partner for nearly 200 years. In 1639, the shogunate expelled the Portuguese and fully implemented its policy of national isolation. The only remaining European trading post was the Dutch trading house on Dejima in Nagasaki.From then on, Japan’s knowledge of the West was limited to what came through the Dutch, and the study of Dutch (Rangaku, or “Dutch learning”) flourished.

アダムズが亡くなってから約200年間、日本はオランダをヨーロッパ唯一の交易相手とする体制を築きました。1639年、幕府はポルトガル人を追放し、鎖国政策を本格化。ヨーロッパとの唯一の窓口として長崎・出島にオランダ商館が残されました。以降、日本の西洋に関する知識はオランダ経由のものに限られ、オランダ語（蘭学）が発展していきます。

However, this situation drastically changed with the Phaeton Incident of 1808. One day, a ship suddenly appeared in Nagasaki Bay, flying the Dutch flag. The magistrate’s office responded as usual, sending interpreters and Dutch trading post staff to the ship, but events took an unexpected turn.

しかし、その状況が一変するきっかけとなったのが、1808年の「フェートン号事件」でした。その日、長崎湾に1隻の船が静かに姿を現し、オランダ国旗を掲げていました。奉行所は通常通り対応し、通訳や在留オランダ商館員を船に派遣しましたが、事態は予想外の展開を迎えます。

Two Dutchmen who boarded the ship were suddenly taken hostage. The ship then lowered the Dutch flag and raised the British flag, revealing itself as an enemy vessel. This was nothing short of “piracy disguised as diplomacy.” From the ship, a threatening voice rang out: “Provide water, food, and firewood—or we will kill the hostages!”

船に乗り込んだオランダ人2名は、突如として乗組員に拘束され、人質にされました。さらに、船はオランダ国旗を降ろし、新たにイギリスの国旗を掲げたのです。これは、まさに「友好の仮面をかぶった海賊行為」でした。船上からは「水、食料、薪を供給せよ。さもなくば、人質を殺害する！」という脅迫の声が響き渡り、長崎の町に緊張が走りました。

The magistrate’s office was outraged, declaring, “Foreigners residing in Japan are under our protection, just like our own people. We must do everything in our power to rescue the hostages!” However, Japan had no means to resist the ship’s overwhelming firepower and had no choice but to comply with its demands.

奉行所は激怒し、「たとえ外国人であろうと、日本に在留する者は我が国の人々同然。全力を尽くして人質を奪還せよ！」と命じたのです。しかし、圧倒的な武力を持つフェートン号に対抗する手段はなく、日本側はやむなく要求を受け入れるほかありませんでした。

Thus, Japan provided water and firewood, and the hostages were released. However, the Phaeton continued to prowl Nagasaki Bay for three days, firing warning shots and disrupting the peace of the harbor. Finally, as if nothing had happened, the British ship left.

こうして、日本側は水や薪を供給し、人質は解放されました。しかし、フェートン号は威嚇の砲声を響かせながら長崎湾内を徘徊し、3日間にわたり港の平穏を揺るがし続けました。最終的に、何事もなかったかのように長崎湾を離れ、イギリス船は姿を消しました。

The person who took the greatest responsibility for this incident was the Nagasaki magistrate at the time, Matsudaira Yasuyasu. Feeling deeply accountable for the disgrace brought upon Japan, he took his own life by committing seppuku.

この事件の責任を最も重く受け止めたのが、当時の長崎奉行・松平康英でした。彼は、日本の尊厳を傷つけたことへの責任を痛感し、自ら切腹してその命を絶ちました。

Furthermore, during the incident, the interpreters on board made a shocking discovery. They learned that the once-dominant Netherlands had been occupied by France and Britain and was in decline. This alarming report heightened the shogunate’s sense of crisis, making it impossible for Japan to ignore the presence of English-speaking nations.

また、事件の際、船上で通訳を担当した通詞たちは驚くべき事実を耳にします。それは、かつての覇権国家であったオランダが、フランスやイギリスに占領され、衰退しているという情報でした。この衝撃的な報告は幕府の危機感を与え、日本は英語圏諸国の存在を無視できなくなります。