Tanka for Being in the Now

今を生きるための短歌

What do you do when your heart is unsettled? One way to escape when you’re about to be crushed by stress is through “mindfulness,” which has gained global attention. This meditation method focuses the mind on the “present.”

心が乱れたら、どうしていますか。ストレスで押し潰されそうになった時に、そこから抜け出す方法の一つとして世界的に注目されている「マインドフルネス」。これは、意識を「今」に集中させる瞑想法です。

When you think about it, “tanka” (or “waka”), one of Japan’s unique traditional cultural practices that has continued for over 1,300 years, serves as an excellent method to pause and calm the mind. Whether composing or appreciating a tanka, one first directs one’s awareness inward and faces one’s own emotions.

考えてみると、1300年以上続く日本固有の伝統文化の一つ「短歌（和歌）」は、立ち止まって心を静める手法としてとても役立ちます。歌を詠む時、鑑賞する時、人はまず意識を内面に向け、自身の感情と向き合います。

By doing so, you can begin to see what you are truly feeling and what you are seeking. Tanka, considered the source of Japanese culture, may offer such benefits.

すると、自分が本当は何を感じているのか、何を求めているかが見えてきます。日本文化の源[ルビ：みなもと]とも言える短歌には、そうした効用もあるかもしれません。

For over 60 years, the “Taiga Drama,” which airs every Sunday night on NHK, has featured various historical figures as its protagonists. This season (starting January 2024), the protagonist is Murasaki Shikibu. Murasaki Shikibu is known as the author of “The Tale of Genji,” the world’s oldest full-length novel, completed about 1,000 years ago, and she was also a highly educated poet (a composer of waka).

60年以上にわたり毎週日曜夜にNHKで放送されている「大河ドラマ」。今シーズン（2024年1月～）の主人公は紫式部です。紫式部と言えば、1000年ほど前に完成した世界最古の長編小説『源氏物語』の作者として知られ、教養あふれる歌人（和歌を詠[よ]む人）でもありました。

In The Tale of Genji, nearly 800 waka poems appear at key points in the story. This season’s Taiga Drama also includes scenes where poems are composed, subtly revealing the poet’s personality while addressing an unrequited lover without mentioning names. It is indeed an elegant and subtly alluring portrayal.

『源氏物語』には800首近い和歌が織り込まれていて、物語の要所要所で登場します。今の大河ドラマにも、かなわぬ恋の相手に向けて名前を伏せ、自分らしさがそこはかとなくわかるような歌を詠む場面が織り込まれています。何とも奥ゆかしく、色気が漂うではありませんか。

Waka is a fixed-form poem written in 31 syllables in a 5-7-5-7-7 pattern. The poet expresses one’s inner feelings and emotions.

和歌は、五七五七七の三十一文字（みそひともじ）で書かれる定型詩です。作者は感覚や心情といった心の内を表現します。

Because the number of words is fixed, the poet’s thoughts are condensed, and the reader expands one’s imagination to savor that world. The reader may sense the spirit beyond the literal meaning of the words, finding empathy or inspiration.

定型で言葉数が決まっているぶん、作り手の想いが凝縮され、読む人は想像を広げてその世界を味わいます。言葉の向こうにある言葉そのものの意味を超えた魂を感じて共感したり感動したりする。

How one interprets a tanka depends greatly on one’s own experiences, education, and sensitivity. The richer these are, the more one can feel. It’s not necessary to correctly grasp what the poet wanted to convey. One is encouraged to understand it in one’s own way.

何をどう捉えるかは、読む人それぞれの経験や教養、感受性によるところが大きく、それらが豊かであるほど多くのことを感じられるでしょう。歌を詠んだ人の伝えたかったことを正しく読み取れなくてもいい。各々の捉え方で理解すればよいとされています。

The oldest tanka anthology in Japan is the “Manyoshu.” It contains about 4,500 poems from the 7th to 8th centuries. The authors range from emperors to commoners across Japan. They sing of reverence, awe, and praise for nature, love for family or lovers, and discoveries in daily life, covering a wide variety of themes.

日本最古の和歌集は「万葉集」です。ここには7～８世紀頃の歌約4,500首が収められています。作者は天皇から平民まで日本各地に住む幅広い層の人たちです。自然を畏怖し、敬い、讃美する。家族や恋人への愛や日常の暮らしの中での発見など、さまざまなテーマで詠まれています。

During the Heian period (794–1185), a time of cultural flourishing, waka often depicted natural landscapes such as flowers, birds, wind, and the moon using native Japanese words. The soft sounds when recited aloud and the refined use of language were essential cultural knowledge for both men and women in aristocratic society. Especially in matters of love, waka was indispensable for conveying emotions.

文化が爛熟した平安時代（794～1185年）の和歌には、日本固有の大和言葉で花や鳥、風や月といった自然の姿がよく詠まれました。和歌は、声に出した時の音の響きが柔らく格調高い言葉で詠むことがよしとされ、貴族社会において男女共に必須の教養でした。特に恋愛において気持ちを伝えるのに、和歌はなくてはならないものでした。

At that time, it was considered improper for a woman to express her feelings to a man first. Even if a man confessed his feelings, replying with “I like you too” was considered unsophisticated. It was considered more refined to deflect with something like, “Aren’t you saying the same thing to someone else?”

当時は、女性から先に男性に想いを伝えるのは「はしたないこと」とされていたのです。男性から想いを告げられても「私も好きです」と返すのは野暮で、「私以外の方にも同じことを言っているのではないですか」などと受け流すのが風流だとされました。

To reject someone, it was enough not to respond, much like what we would now call “read and ignore.” Direct expressions like “I’m happy” or “I’m sad” were also avoided; instead, words were chosen that would subtly convey those feelings.



拒絶する時は、現代の既読スルーのように返事をしなければ良いのです。また、嬉しい悲しいといった直接的な言葉を入れるのもNG。それを感じさせるような言葉を選びます。

One of the works often studied in schools is the “Ogura Hyakunin Isshu (One Hundred Poets, One Poem Each),” compiled during the Kamakura period (1180–1336). This anthology consists of 100 poems, each composed by a different renowned poet.

学校で習うことが多い和歌集に、鎌倉時代（1180年～1336年）に編纂された『小倉百人一首』があります。これは優れた歌人100人の和歌を1人1首ずつ、計百首を選んで作られた歌集です。

Japan’s national anthem, “Kimigayo,” was also taken from the “Kokin Wakashu,” which was

compiled by imperial order in 905.

日本の国家「君が代」も、905年に天皇の命によって編集された「古今和歌集」から採られました。

Waka began to be called “tanka” during the Tanka Reform Movement in the late Meiji period (1887–1906), led by poets such as Masaoka Shiki and Yosano Tekkan. Before then, it was believed that only lofty subjects should be expressed in poetry, but the movement allowed anything in daily life to become the subject of a tanka.

「和歌」が「短歌」と呼ばれるようになったのは、明治20年代から30年代（1887〜1906年）にかけて正岡子規、与謝野鉄幹といった歌人の提唱で起こった短歌革新運動によるものです。それまでは高尚な題材を詠むべきとされていたのが、身の回りにあるどんなものも歌に詠んでよいとしました。

Yosano Akiko wrote about sensuality and romantic feelings, while Ishikawa Takuboku wrote about poverty. With this liberation of themes, the world of tanka blossomed greatly.

与謝野晶子は官能や恋愛感情を、石川啄木は貧しさを詠むなど、テーマが開放されたことで短歌の世界は大きく花開きました。

The next shockwave after the Tanka Reform Movement was the tanka composed by Tawara Machi in everyday spoken language. Her poetry collection Salad Anniversary (1987) captured the hearts of people who were not usually familiar with tanka and became a huge bestseller, selling over 2 million copies.

さて、短歌革新運動の次に訪れた衝撃は、身近な話し言葉で作られた俵万智の短歌でした。彼女の出した歌集「サラダ記念日」（1987年）は普段、短歌になじみのない人の心もつかみ、200万部を超える大ベストセラーとなりました。

With the start of the Reiwa era, another tanka boom has emerged. The number of people composing tanka, especially among those in their 20s and 30s, has increased, leading to more publications of tanka collections. Bestsellers have appeared, and tanka events held across the country are thriving. On social media, hashtags like “#tanka photo” and “#tanka” see new poems being posted almost every minute. Over 70,000 tanka are submitted to the “Modern Student Hyakunin Isshu” competition, which has been held since 1987 and attracts students from Japan and abroad.

そして令和になり、また短歌ブームが来ています。20代から30代の若い世代を中心に短歌を詠む人が増え、歌集の出版が続いています。続々とベストセラーが生まれ、各地で開かれる短歌イベントも大盛況です。SNSのハッシュタグ「＃短歌フォト」「＃tanka」には、新しい歌が毎分のように投稿されています。1987年から続く、国内外の学生を中心としたコンクール「現代学生百人一首」には、7万首を超える歌が集まります。

One of the appealing aspects of tanka is the immediate feedback from readers when shared on social media. Unlike haiku, tanka does not require a seasonal word, and its fixed form makes it relatively easy for beginners to compose, which seems to add to its popularity.

短歌は、SNSで発信すればすぐに読者からの反応があることも魅力の一つです。俳句と違って季語がいらず、定型なので初心者でも作りやすいという気軽さもウケているようです。

By mobilizing all senses—sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch—we explore the depths of the heart and express it in words. This method of expression has been passed down through the ages, updated with the times, and has always reflected the hearts of the people of each era.

視覚・聴覚・味覚・臭覚・触覚といった全ての感覚を総動員して心の深いところを探り、言葉にして表現する。その表現方法は長きにわたって受け継がれ、時代とともにアップデートされ、その時代の人々の心を写し出してきました。

Waka also has strong musical elements, with its pleasing rhythm and beautiful sound when recited aloud. Sometimes, waka is even used in place of norito (Shinto prayers) in sacred ceremonies. Words are meant to be a helping force in life, not a weapon. Surely, they can resonate with the heartbeat of the universe and the human heart, and save us.

和歌はリズムが良く、声に出すと響きが美しいという音楽的要素も強い。時には、神事で祝詞[のりと]の代わりに和歌が詠まれることもあります。本来、言葉は刃でなく、生きる助けになってくれる力であるはず。宇宙の鼓動と人間の鼓動を共鳴させ、私たちを救い出してくれるに違いありません。