The Spirit Residing in the Japanese Language – 日本語に宿る魂  市川中車

[Cover Story – September 2024 Issue]

This month’s feature is on the Japanese language and Kabuki. The cover features Kabuki actor Ichikawa Chusha (also known as actor Teruyuki Kagawa).

今月号の特集は、日本語と歌舞伎。表紙は歌舞伎俳優の市川中車さん（俳優の香川照之さん）です。

Kabuki, a popular culture born from the common people at the beginning of the Edo period, transformed from a common entertainment into a high-class traditional art during Japan’s rapid modernization under the influence of the Meiji Restoration. With the support of the upper class and intellectuals, Kabuki was redefined as an elegant culture.

江戸時代の初めに庶民から生まれた大衆文化である歌舞伎は、明治維新の影響で日本が急速に近代化を進める中、庶民の娯楽から格式の高い伝統芸能へと変貌しました。上流階級や知識人層の支持を得ることで、歌舞伎は雅な文化として再定義されたのです。

“The rebellious spirit of Omodakaya did not accept this. My father, the third-generation Ichikawa Ennosuke, was concerned about the state of the Kabuki world, where only traditional performances were staged. He created a new performance called ‘Yamato Takeru.'”

「反骨の精神を持つ澤瀉屋はそれをよしとしませんでした。私の父である三代目市川猿之助は、伝統に捉われた演目ばかりが演じられる歌舞伎界の現状を危惧し、新たに『ヤマトタケル』という演目を作り上げました」

The newly created Super Kabuki became a stage art that skillfully incorporated modern elements while retaining its classical charm, attracting many audiences. Merely preserving tradition is just maintaining the status quo; evolution is necessary to create new forms. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the spirit of Omodakaya, often considered unconventional, has supported the transformation of Kabuki.

こうして生み出されたスーパー歌舞伎は、古典的な魅力を保ちながらも現代的な要素を巧みに取り入れた舞台芸術となり、多くの観客を惹きつけました。伝統を守るだけでは現状維持に過ぎず、新たな形を創り出すためには進化が必要です。異端とも評される澤瀉屋のスピリットが、その後の歌舞伎の変革を支えてきたと言っても過言ではないでしょう。

We have planned a special series where Mr. Chusha will talk about Kabuki and the Japanese language in this month’s issue and the next October issue. Let’s learn from Mr. Chusha, who expresses that he feels “constantly connected to the heavens through words,” about the spirit residing in the Japanese language.

今月号と次号10月号で、中車さんに、歌舞伎と日本語について語っていただく集中連載を企画しました。「言葉を介して常に天とつながっているような感覚がある」と日本語を表現する中車さんに、日本語に宿る魂について教えていただきましょう。

Text: IKEDA Miki

文: 池田 美樹