With Love to Bento – Bentoに愛を込めて

[Japan Savvy – May 2024 Issue]

Currently, “bento” is gaining popularity worldwide, but it is said that the term originated in the Azuchi-Momoyama period (16th to 17th centuries).

現在、 世界で人気を集めているお弁当ですが、 その言葉ができたのは、安土桃山時代 （ 16 〜から 17 世紀） だと 言われています。

Bento have been a part of Japanese life, not only for special occasions like cherry blossom viewing and sports festivals but also as everyday lunches, spanning across ages.

お弁当は花見や運動会といった特別な日だけでなく、 毎日の昼ごはんとしてなど、時代を超えて日本人の生活に寄り添ってきました。

One of the pleasures of bento is making them visually appealing so they remain delicious even when cold, and exciting to open.

冷めても美味しく食べられるように、 そしてふたを開けた時にワクワクするように見た目を工夫するのも、 お弁当の楽しさの一つです。

Recently, kyaraben (character bento ), where characters are represented in bento form like art, has also become popular.

最近では、キャラクターをお弁当で表現するアート作品のような「キャラ弁」も人気です。

The style of bringing portable meals for lunch isn’t limited to Japan, but Japanese bento is filled with various thoughts and ingenuity.

昼ごはんに携帯用の食事を持っていくスタイルは日本に限りませんが、日本のお弁当にはさまざまな思いや工夫も詰められています。

Become a Bento Savvy | 弁当通になる

WARM Up: Bento JapaNEEDS



Useful Words

特別・tokubetsu・special

昼ごはん・hiru gohann・lunch

寄り添う・yorisou・get close, empathize, be there

冷める・sameru・get cold

ふた・futa・lid

ワクワク・wakuwaku・excited

工夫・kufuu・ingenuity

表現・hyougenn・expression

思い・omoi・thought

詰める・tsumeru・fill, pack

〜に限らない・～ni kagira nai・not limited to

Ice Breaking Questions

Have you ever made a bento?

お弁当を作ったことがありますか？

Do you bring bento for lunch at school or work?

学校や仕事場でのランチはお弁当派ですか？

What do you usually eat first when you’re eating a bento?

お弁当を食べるとき、最初に何を食べますか？

Is there a particular side dish that you always include in your bento?

お弁当に必ず入れるおかずはありますか？

Do you know anything about Japanese bento culture?

日本のお弁当文化について何か知っていますか？

What role do you think bento plays in daily life?

日常生活でお弁当はどんな役割を果たしていると思いますか？

WORK Up: Bento Discussion



John: My goal is to taste and compare ekiben (lunch boxes sold at train stations) from all over Japan.

ジョン：私の目標は日本全国の「駅弁」を食べ比べることなんです。

Emma: That sounds great! Ekiben allows you to experience the local culture and becomes a memorable part of your journey.

エマ：いいですね！ 「駅弁」はその土と地の文化を味わえて、旅の思い出にもなりますね。

Tom: I’m interested in “kaiseki bento (traditional multi-course bento).” The delicate and beautiful presentation makes it almost too good to eat!

トム：僕は「懐石弁当」に興味があります。繊細で美くしい盛り付けは、食べるのがもったいないくらい！

Emma: A “kaiseki bento”! How luxurious!

エマ：「懐石弁当」ですか、ぜいたく！

Yuki: I’m really into making “kyaraben (character bento).” The joy when it’s finished is incredible.

ゆみ：私は、「キャラ弁」作りにハマってます。完成したときの喜びがすごいんです。

Emma: And let’s not forget about “makunouchi bento.”

エマ：忘れちゃいけないのは「幕の内弁当」ですね。

John: It got its name from being eaten during makunouchi (intermissions) in kabuki, right?

ジョン：歌舞伎の「幕の内」に食べることから、その名付いたんですよね。

Yuki: That’s right! The bento is packed with full hospitality, featuring dishes that are an easy size to eat in your seat and sauce doesn’t spill, among other thoughtful touches.

ゆみ：そうです！ 座席でも食べやすい大きさや汁るがこぼれない料理など、いろいろと工夫が凝らされていて、まさにおもてなしが詰まったお弁当です。

Tom: Let’s each bring our favorite bento and have a picnic soon.

トム：近々、それぞれ好きなお弁当を持ち寄ってピクニックしようよ。

Emma: Sounds great! It’s settled then! Looking forward to it!

エマ：いいですね。それ決まり！ 楽しみ！

WRAP Up: Bento Knowledge

The origin of bento is said to be “hoshiii” (dried rice), which is rice that has been cooked once and then dried.

弁当の原点は、一度炊たお米を干した「干し飯」だと言われています。

“Hoshiii” was eaten as is or softened by pouring hot water over it, similar to dried pasta.

「干し飯」は、そのままの状態で食べたり、乾燥パスタのようにお湯をかけて軟らかくして食べていたようです。

In movies, we often see samurai from the Sengoku period eating rice balls.

おむすびを食べる戦国時代の侍の姿は、映画でもよく見かけます。

There are various folk tales, but it’s said that rice balls shaped like mountains (triangular) – believed to house deities – are called “omusubi (musuhi),” while those shaped like circles or other forms are called “onigiri.”

諸説ありますが、神様が宿る山の形（三角）に握ったものを「おむすび」（産霊）と呼び、丸やその他の形のものを「おにぎり」と呼ぶとも言われています。

There’s also a tale that they’re called “omusubi” because they’re wrapped in bamboo leaves and tied with strings.

笹の葉どに包んで紐で結ぶから「おむすび」と呼ぶという説もあります。

At the end of the age of war, during the Azuchi-Momoyama period, “yusan (going out to the fields and mountains for fun) bento” was used for events like flower viewing. It is said to be the beginning of boxed-style bento.

戦国の世の終り、安土桃山時代には、花見などに「遊山弁当」が用いられました。これが箱に詰める形の弁当の始まりと言われます。

During the Edo period, “makunouchi bento,” eaten between acts (makunouchi) of kabuki, became popular.

江戸時代になると、歌舞伎などで幕と幕の間（幕の内）に食べる「幕の内弁当」が登場します。

In modern times with the development of railways came “ekiben,” and with the rising popularity of anime came “kyaraben (character bento).”

鉄道が発達した近代になると「駅弁」、そしてアニメ人気が高まってからは「キャラ弁」が登場しました。