The Japanese, Given Life by Rice

お米に生かされてきた日本人



[Japan Style – December 2024 Issue]

About 13.8 billion years ago, a flash of light spread through the infinite darkness, marking the Big Bang. Several hundred million years later, galaxies began to form, starting the grand narrative of the universe. The birth of Earth would still require a further 9 billion years.

今から約138億年前、無限の闇の中に閃光が広がり、ビッグバンが起こりました。それから数億年後に銀河が姿を現し、壮大な宇宙の物語が幕を開けたのです。地球の誕生は、さらに約90億年を待つこととなります。

The newly born Earth was a wild landscape, with a sea of boiling magma stretching as far as the eye could see. Over time, however, it gradually cooled and solidified, taking shape. Eventually, icy meteorites from Jupiter showered down, filling the surface with water. It is believed that these meteorites also contained carbon, which is considered the source of life.

誕生したばかりの地球は、煮えたぎるマグマの海が広がる荒々しい姿でした。しかし、時が経つにつれて徐々に冷え固まり、形を整えていきました。やがて木星から氷の隕石が降り注ぎ、地表は水で満たされます。その氷には、生命の根源である炭素も含まれていたと言われています。

Thus, the blue planet Earth—covered in carbon and water—came into being. Then, a mysterious process of the Sun known as “photosynthesis” began, producing the carbohydrates that serve as the source of life.

こうして、炭素と水に覆われた青い惑星「地球」が誕生したのです。そこに、太陽の神秘的な営みである「光合成」が始まり、私たちの生命の源である炭水化物が生まれました。

Now, we move our bodies using the sugars contained in those carbohydrates. From the birth of the universe to the present day, we have been living within this cycle. Carbohydrates have spread in harmony with the natural environments of various regions across the Earth.

今、私たちはその炭水化物に含まれる糖質をエネルギーにして身体を動かしています。宇宙の始まりから今日に至るまで、私たちはこの循環の中で生き続けているのです。炭水化物は地球上のさまざまな土地の自然と調和しながら広がっています。

In dry regions, strong wheat grows, while in water-rich areas, moist rice thrives. In warm highlands, corn continues to be cultivated, and in humid tropical islands, taro is grown as a staple, each fostering unique food cultures.

乾燥した地域では力強く麦が実り、水が豊かな土地ではしっとりとした米が育ちます。温暖な高原地帯ではとうもろこしが、湿潤な熱帯の島々ではタロイモが、それぞれ主食として作り続けられ、独自の食文化を育んできました。

In Japan, which is blessed with abundant water, rice naturally became the staple food—an indispensable part of our lives. For Japanese people, rice—nurtured by the blessings of the sun, water, and earth—is life itself.

水に恵まれた日本では、やはり米が主食となり、私たちの暮らしに欠かせない存在となりました。米は、まさに太陽と水、そして大地の恵みを受けて育つ、日本人にとって生命そのものなのです。

For over 10,000 years, during the Jomon period, the Japanese lived off nature’s blessings by hunting animals, catching fish, and gathering nuts and wild plants.

1万年以上も続いていたとされる縄文時代。日本人は、動物を捕まえ魚を獲り、木の実や山菜を採取して、自然の恵みを頂いて暮らしていました。

It has been discovered that primitive rice was cultivated in Fukui Prefecture around this time. Paddy rice farming was introduced from the Chinese continent toward the end of the Jomon period.

この頃すでに、福井県で原始米が栽培されていたことが分かっています。水田稲作が中国大陸から伝わってきたのが縄文時代の終わり頃でした。

The large-scale cultivation of rice using paddy fields, which allowed for nutritious and delicious rice to be produced in abundance, spread rapidly during the Yayoi period. As a result, villages centered around rice production emerged, bringing together people specializing in rice farming, pottery making, and tool crafting, leading to settled communities.

おいしくて栄養価が高い米を量産できる水田稲作は、弥生時代になって一気に広がります。それにより、米を作る人、土器を作る人、道具を作る人など米づくりを中心に人が集まる村ができ、定住して暮らすようになります。

Rice became a fundamental support for the Japanese spirit and a symbol of power. Leaders emerged to oversee festivals and agricultural activities, with those who possessed rice accumulating wealth and power, creating distinctions in social class and wealth. Competition arose for fertile land suitable for rice production, leading to conflicts to protect stored rice. Stronger villages began to dominate surrounding ones, eventually forming larger nations.

米は日本人の心の支えとなり、さらに支配力の象徴にもなっていきます。祭りや農作業のリーダーとなる指導者が現れ、米を持つものが富と権力を持ち、身分や貧富の差が生まれました。米づくりに適した土地を奪い合うようになり、保存した米を守るための争いも起きます。そして、強い村が周囲の村を支配し、やがて大きな国となっていきました。

In 646, a system was established in which the state controlled all land and people. They distributed fields to the people and required them to pay taxes in the form of rice. This tax system continued in various forms until 1873. Rice played an essential role as a form of currency, with salaries paid in rice. It was only in the Meiji era that taxes transitioned from rice to currency.

646年、国が全ての土地と人を支配する制度ができ、人々に田を与えて、米を税として納めさせるようになりました。この納税の仕組みは、形を変えながら1873年まで続きました。米は通貨として重要な役割を果たし、給料も米で支給されました。明治時代になってようやく、税は米から貨幣に変わったのです。

In the Edo period (1603–1868), rice production served as a direct indicator of a daimyo’s economic power and authority, measured in units called kokudaka (1 koku = approximately 180 liters). Kokudaka was determined by land surveys conducted by the shogunate, based on the size and productivity of a daimyo’s territory. The daimyo’s tax and military obligations were set according to their kokudaka. Those with higher kokudaka held greater political influence and social status. For example, the Maeda family of the Kaga domain (in present-day Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures) was known as a powerful clan, with kokudaka exceeding one million koku.

江戸時代（1603年～1868年）には、米の生産量が大名の経済力や権力を示す指標とされ、「石高」という単位で計算されました。（1石＝約180リットル）石高は幕府が行う検地によって、領地の広さや土地の生産性を基に決定され、大名は石高に応じて年貢や軍役を負担しました。石高が高いほど大名の政治的発言力や地位も高まり、例えば加賀藩（現在の石川県と富山県）の前田家は100万石を超える石高を持つ有力な存在として知られていました。

Today, when it comes to Japanese rice available in supermarkets, varieties such as Koshihikari, Hitomebore, Akitakomachi, and Nanatsuboshi are popular. Among them, the top brand is Koshihikari from Uonuma in Niigata Prefecture.

今日、スーパーで売られている日本のお米といえば、コシヒカリ、ひとめぼれ、あきたこまち、ななつぼし……多くの品種がありますが、中でもトップブランドは、新潟県魚沼産のコシヒカリ。

Koshihikari, introduced in 1956 after multiple improvements, became popular for its high quality, early harvest, and excellent flavor. It ranks first in planted area and production nationwide and remains highly popular. Its subtle sweetness and soft, chewy texture are widely appreciated.

品種改良が重ねられて1956年に登場したコシヒカリは、出荷が早く高品質、味も良いと評判になりました。作付面積も生産量も全国トップとなり、今も人気が続いています。ほんのりした甘みと、柔らかくもっちりした食感が好まれています。

Each year, from mid-September to mid-October, new rice begins appearing in stores across Japan. For Japanese people, new rice is special, with anticipation similar to the excitement for Beaujolais Nouveau in France. Cooking fresh, water-rich new rice brings out glossy, smooth grains. Serve it steaming hot in a bowl, and enjoy it while it’s warm. Although it may be a bit expensive, the taste of new rice is exquisite.

毎年、9月中旬を過ぎ10月も半ばになると、日本全国の新米が店頭に並び始めます。日本人にとって新米は特別。新米を待ち遠しく思うのは、ボジョレーヌーヴォーを想う気持ちと同じでしょうか。水をたっぷり含んだ新米を炊くと、ぴかぴかつるつるの美しい米粒が立ち上がって見えます。ほかほかのご飯を茶碗によそって、湯気の立ったところを召し上がれ。少々高くても、新米の味は絶品です。

When we leave the city and see the rice fields changing with the seasons—lush green in the summer and golden during the autumn harvest—every Japanese person feels a deep sense of nostalgia. It is as if this landscape is deeply etched in our blood, sustained by the very life force of rice.

都心を離れて、青々とした夏や黄金色に輝く秋の収穫期など、季節ごとに姿を変える田んぼの景色を目にするとき、私たち日本人は誰もが懐かしさを覚えます。それはまるで、この風景が米の命に生かされてきた私たちの血液に深く記憶されているかのようです。

文・岩崎由美

Text ・Yumi Iwasaki