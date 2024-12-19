The Interwoven Story of Things and People: The Expo

Fukuzawa Yukichi, who would later appear on the 10,000 yen banknote, accompanied the delegation as an interpreter. The delegation, dressed in traditional Japanese attire with topknots and kimonos, became a topic of great interest. Their polite and refined demeanor received high praise from British visitors, contributing to the rise of the Japonisme craze. Meanwhile, the Japanese pavilion, organized by former British envoy Alcock, displayed lacquerware, swords, and lanterns. However, records indicate that the delegation criticized the quality as shabby.

前1万円札の肖像で知られる福沢諭吉も通訳として同行していました。 ちょんまげに羽織袴姿の使節団は話題を呼びました。礼儀正しく上品な振る舞いはイギリス人来場者から高評価を得て、ジャポニズムブームのきっかけとなりました。 一方、元駐日英国公使オールコックによる日本ブースでは漆器や刀、提灯などが展示されましたが、使節団はその品質をみすぼらしいと酷評したという記録が残っています。

In 1867, another expo was held in Paris, marking Japan’s first official participation. The Shogunate, along with the Satsuma and Saga Domains, exhibited traditional crafts, winning the grand prize in the sericulture category.

1867年、再びパリで万博が開催され、日本は初めて正式に参加しました。幕府、薩摩藩、佐賀藩が伝統工芸品を展示し、養蚕部門でグランプリを受賞しました。 However, the highlight was a sukiya-style teahouse independently exhibited by a merchant from Asakusa. Three geisha served tea, smoked kiseru pipes, and played hanafuda cards with visitors, leav- ing a lasting impression and earning a front-page feature in Le Figaro.

しかし、最も注目を集めたのは浅草の商人が個人で出展した数寄屋造りの茶屋でした。芸者3人がキセルを吸いながら茶を振る舞い、来場者と花札を楽しむ姿が強い印象を与え、フィガロ誌の1面を飾るほど人気を博しました。畳の上で正座する日本女性の優美さと異国情緒が絶賛され、ジャポニズムブームに大きく貢献しました。 At the 1873 Vienna Expo, where Japan participated under the Meiji government, they recreated shrines and Japanese gardens, showcasing their culture and asserting the new government’s presence on the international stage.

1873年に明治政府として参加したウィーン万博でも、会場に神社や日本庭園を再現し、文化とともに新政府の存在を国際社会にアピールしました。 Through subsequent expos, Japan expanded its international recognition, solidifying its status as the“pioneer of modernization in Asia”at the 1910 Japan-Britain Exhibition in London.

その後も万博を通じて日本の国際的な認知を広げ、1910年のロンドンで開催された日英博覧会では、「アジアの近代化の先駆者」としての地位を確立。日英同盟の強化と国際政治での影響力向上の重要な節目となりました。 The frequency of expos declined in the 20th century due to two World Wars, but they never ceased entirely.

20世紀には2度の世界大戦を経て万博の開催頻度は減少しましたが、途絶えることはありませんでした。 Japan’s reentry into the international community after the war was marked by the 1958 Brussels Expo. At this expo, Japan embraced the theme of “Progress and Harmony,” showcasing its techno- logical prowess and cultural revival while strengthening its global ties.

戦後、日本が国際社会に復帰する契機となったのは1958年のブリュッセル万博です。この万博で日本は「進歩と調和」をテーマに掲げ、技術力や文化の復興を世界にアピールし、国際社会とのつながりを深めました。 Having achieved post-war recovery, Japan set its sights on an even greater challenge: hosting its own expo, which culminated in the 1970 Osaka Expo. As the first registered expo in Asia, it was held under the theme “Progress and Harmony for Mankind,” drawing 64 million visitors from around the world and achieving great success.

戦後復興を遂げた日本は、さらなる挑戦として万博の自国開催を目指し、1970年に大阪万博を実現します。アジア初の登録博覧会として「人類の進歩と調和」をテーマに掲げ、世界中から6,400万人を迎えるという大成功を収めました。 The Osaka Expo symbolized Japan’s recovery from war and served as a crucial milestone in establishing its status as an economic powerhouse.

この大阪万博は戦争を乗り越えた日本を象徴するもので、経済大国としての地位を確立する重要な契機となりました。 Since then, expos have evolved into international platforms where nations present their unique themes and visions, driven by globalization and technological advancements.

その後、万博はグローバル化と技術革新の進展を背景に、各国が独自のテーマやビジョンを発信する国際的なプラットフォームとして進化を続けています。 In 2025, Japan will once again host an expo: the Osaka-Kansai Expo, with the theme “Designing Future Societies for Our Lives.”

そして2025年、再び日本で「大阪・関西万博」が開催されます。テーマは「いのち輝く未来社会のデザイン」。 Following the 1970 Osaka Expo, which championed “Progress and Harmony for Mankind significant advancements through technological innovation and attained mate- rial wealth.

「人類の進歩と調和」を掲げた1970年の大阪万博を経た後、人類は技術革新によって大きな進歩を遂げ、物質的な豊かさを手にしました。 The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo is anticipated to offer a space where one can experience a future society in which science, technology, and life exist in harmony.

2025年の大阪・関西万博では、科学技術と命が調和した未来社会を実感できる場となることが期待されています。 With the advancement of digital technology, many experiences have now been replaced by online simulations. However, the experience of contact restrictions during the pandemic has led humanity to rediscover the value and wonder of seeing, hear- ing, and feeling real things in authentic places.

デジタル化が進み、多くの体験がインターネット上疑似行為で済まされる時代となりました。しかし、パンデミックによる接触制限を経験したことで、人類はあらためてリアルなモノをその場で目に耳にし、肌で感じることの素晴らしさ、大切さを実感しています。 In the 21st century, while we enjoy the benefits of a society abundant in goods, we also face an environmental crisis caused by mass production and its impact on nature.

21世紀の私たちは、モノが溢れる社会の恩恵を享受する一方で、大量生産がもたらす自然破壊によって地球環境の危機に直面しています。 Future expos may inherit the stories of “things” and “people” while shifting their focus to “experiences,” thus becoming spaces for discovering new missions.

これからの万博は、モノと者の物語を受け継ぎながら「コト」へと視点を移し、新たな使命に気づく場となるのかもしれません。 Now is the time to make the Expo a“place (ba)” where one can experience real “things(koto),”meet many “people (mono),” and become aware of diverse “things (koto).” The “words (kotoba)” discovered there will surely bring new color and richness to the Monogatari of your life.

今こそ「万博」を、実際の「モノ」を体感し、多くの「者」と出会い、多様な「コト」に気づく「場」にしてください。そこで見つかる「コトバ」が、きっとあなたの命の物語に新たな彩りと豊かさを与えてくれるはずです。