The Interwoven Story of Things and People: The Expo
- Hiragana Times
- Dec 19, 2024
The Interwoven Story of Things and People: The Expo | モノと者が織りなす物語、万博
[Japan Style – January 2025 Issue]
The Japan World Exposition (Expo) will be held in Osaka from April 13, 2025, for 185 days.
2025年4月13日から185日間、大阪で「日本国際博覧会」(万博)が開催されます。
Various expositions are held around the world, but those officially recognized by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) are classified into the following four types based on their scale and theme.
世界各地でさまざまな博覧会が開催されていますが国際博覧会事務局(BIE)が認定する「万博」は、規模やテーマによって以下の4種類に分けられます。
●Registered Expos: The largest type of expo, addressing global challenges and the future of interna- tional society. In Japan, this will be the third such expo, following the 1970 Osaka Expo and the 2005 Aichi Expo.
●登録博覧会: 国際社会全体の課題や未来を探求する、最も規模の大きな博覧会。日本では1970年の大阪万博、2005年の愛知万博に続き、今回が3回目の開催。
●Specialized Expos: Expositions focusing on specific fields such as science, technology, energy, and the oceans. In Japan, past examples include the 1975 Okinawa Ocean Expo and the 1985 Tsukuba Science Expo.
●特別博覧会: 科学技術、エネルギー、海洋などに特化した博覧会。日本では過去に、1975年の沖縄海洋博覧会、1985年の筑波科学万博を開催。
●Horticultural Expos: Expositions centered on flowers, greenery, environmental conservation, and urban greening. In Japan, the 1990 Osaka International Garden and Greenery Expo was held, and the Yokohama Interna- tional Horticultural Exposition is scheduled for 2027.
●園芸博覧会: 花や緑、環境保護、都市緑化などがテーマの博覧会。日本では1990年に大阪花博が開催され、2027年には横浜国際園芸博覧会が開催予定。
●The Milan Triennale: An exposition specializing in design, fashion, and urban planning, held every three years in Milan, Italy.
●ミラノ・トリエンナーレ: デザイン、ファッション、都市計画などに特化した博覧会 。3年に1度、イタリアのミラノで 開 催 。
The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), established in Paris, highlights the deep connection between France and the concept of expos.
パリに設立された「万博」の事務局BIE(The Bureau International des Expositions)は、フランスと万博の深い結びつきを示しています。
The roots of the expo can be traced back to the French Revolution (1789). Following the revolution, treasures and artworks from the royal family were made available for public viewing in various locations.
万博の源流はフランス革命(1789年)にまでさかのぼります。革命後、王家の財宝や芸術品が各地で一般公開されるようになりました。
One of the symbolic initiatives was the opening of the Republic Museum (Musée de la République) within the Louvre Palace in 1793. After major renovations, the entire palace was transformed into a museum.
その象徴的な取り組みの一つとして1793年、ルーヴル宮殿内に共和国美術館(ミュゼ・ドゥ・ラ・ルピュブリック)が開館。その後、ルーブル宮の大改造を経て、宮殿全体が美術館として生まれ変わりました。
This movement spread across Europe, leading to the establishment of institutions such as the British Museum, the Berlin Museum, and the Hermitage Museum.
この動きはヨーロッパ全土に広がり、大英博物館、ベルリン美術館、エルミタージュ美術館などが誕生します。
The public display of royal collections not only elevated national pride and alleviated discontent, but also served as a means to assert cultural superiority over other nations.
王室コレクションの公開は国民の誇りを高め、不満の緩和を促し、他国への文化的優位性をアピールする役割をも果たしました。
Looking even further back, records show that in ancient Egypt and Persia, royal coronation ceremonies featured displays of art and royal garments for the public, while in ancient Rome, war spoils and enslaved captives were paraded as symbols of conquest.
さらにさかのぼれば、古代のエジプトやペルシャでは国王即位の祝典で芸術品や王族の衣類が民衆に披露され、古代ローマでは征服戦争で得た戦利品や奴隷が誇示されたことが記録にあります。
Humanity may have instinctively understood that showcasing something fosters unity and solidarity.
人類は古来、何かを披露することで連帯が高まることを本能的に知っていたのかもしれません。
Britain, the industrial powerhouse, transformed expos from domestic exhibitions into global platforms for nations to promote themselves, with the first World Expo held in London in 1851.
主に自国民向けだった「博覧会」を、自国を世界に向けてアピールする場へと変えたのが、産業革命で台頭したイギリスが1851年に開催した第1回「ロンドン万博」です。
Held in London’s Hyde Park, the expo featured the magnificent Crystal Palace, a grand structure covered in approximately 290,000 panes of glass, which became a major highlight.
ロンドンのハイドパークで開催されたこの万博では、約29万枚のガラスで覆われた壮大な建築「クリスタルパレス(水晶宮)」が大きな話題となりました。
With participation from over 44 countries, Britain showcased the achievements of the Industrial Revolution, including steam locomotives, spinning machines, and the famous diamond loaned by Queen Victoria, asserting its dominant presence.
44カ国以上が参加する中、イギリスは蒸気機関車や紡績機、ヴィクトリア女王が貸し出した有名なダイヤモンドなど、産業革命の成果を豪華に披露し、その圧倒的な存在感を示しました。
The London Expo inspired a competitive spirit in other nations, particularly France.
ロンドン万博はフランスをはじめ、他国の競争意識を刺激しました。
Among them, the United States acted quickly. Inspired by the London Expo, American entrepreneurs organized the World’s Fair in New York in 1853.
中でも行動が早かったのはアメリカで、ロンドン万博に感銘を受けた実業家たちが1853年にニューヨークで万国博覧会を開催。
The exhibition featured innovations such as Otis Elevator Company’s lifts, sparking a boom in travel to the United States.オーチス社のエレベーターなど独自の工業製品を展示し、アメリカ旅行ブームを巻き起こしました。
In 1855, the Paris Expo was held at the Champ de Mars. Under the direction of Napoleon III, the expo featured not only industrial products but also artworks and jewelry, showcasing France’s cultural sophistication.
1855年にはパリ万博がシャン・ド・マルスで開催されました。ナポレオン3世の指揮のもと、工業製品だけでなく美術工芸品や宝飾品も展示され、フランスの文化的洗練が大いにアピールされました。
At this event, French wine was served, and the first official wine classification system was established.
この時に会場でフランスワインが振る舞われ、初の公式格付けが行われます。これが、現在のボルドーワイン格付けの基礎を築いたのです。
The competition between France and Britain continued, leading to yet another London Expo in 1862.
フランスとイギリスの競争は続き、1862年には再びロンドンで万博が開催されました。
At this time, a delegation from the Edo Shogunate, sent to negotiate the postponement of port openings, arrived in London on April 30, 1862̶the day before the expo’s opening ceremony̶and attended the event the following day.
この時、江戸幕府が「開港延期」交渉のため派遣した使節団が万博開会式前日の1862年4月30日に到着し、翌日の開会式に参加しました。
Fukuzawa Yukichi, who would later appear on the 10,000 yen banknote, accompanied the delegation as an interpreter. The delegation, dressed in traditional Japanese attire with topknots and kimonos, became a topic of great interest. Their polite and refined demeanor received high praise from British visitors, contributing to the rise of the Japonisme craze. Meanwhile, the Japanese pavilion, organized by former British envoy Alcock, displayed lacquerware, swords, and lanterns. However, records indicate that the delegation criticized the quality as shabby.
前1万円札の肖像で知られる福沢諭吉も通訳として同行していました。 ちょんまげに羽織袴姿の使節団は話題を呼びました。礼儀正しく上品な振る舞いはイギリス人来場者から高評価を得て、ジャポニズムブームのきっかけとなりました。 一方、元駐日英国公使オールコックによる日本ブースでは漆器や刀、提灯などが展示されましたが、使節団はその品質をみすぼらしいと酷評したという記録が残っています。
In 1867, another expo was held in Paris, marking Japan’s first official participation. The Shogunate, along with the Satsuma and Saga Domains, exhibited traditional crafts, winning the grand prize in the sericulture category.
1867年、再びパリで万博が開催され、日本は初めて正式に参加しました。幕府、薩摩藩、佐賀藩が伝統工芸品を展示し、養蚕部門でグランプリを受賞しました。
However, the highlight was a sukiya-style teahouse independently exhibited by a merchant from Asakusa. Three geisha served tea, smoked kiseru pipes, and played hanafuda cards with visitors, leav- ing a lasting impression and earning a front-page feature in Le Figaro.
しかし、最も注目を集めたのは浅草の商人が個人で出展した数寄屋造りの茶屋でした。芸者3人がキセルを吸いながら茶を振る舞い、来場者と花札を楽しむ姿が強い印象を与え、フィガロ誌の1面を飾るほど人気を博しました。畳の上で正座する日本女性の優美さと異国情緒が絶賛され、ジャポニズムブームに大きく貢献しました。
At the 1873 Vienna Expo, where Japan participated under the Meiji government, they recreated shrines and Japanese gardens, showcasing their culture and asserting the new government’s presence on the international stage.
1873年に明治政府として参加したウィーン万博でも、会場に神社や日本庭園を再現し、文化とともに新政府の存在を国際社会にアピールしました。
Through subsequent expos, Japan expanded its international recognition, solidifying its status as the“pioneer of modernization in Asia”at the 1910 Japan-Britain Exhibition in London.
その後も万博を通じて日本の国際的な認知を広げ、1910年のロンドンで開催された日英博覧会では、「アジアの近代化の先駆者」としての地位を確立。日英同盟の強化と国際政治での影響力向上の重要な節目となりました。
The frequency of expos declined in the 20th century due to two World Wars, but they never ceased entirely.
20世紀には2度の世界大戦を経て万博の開催頻度は減少しましたが、途絶えることはありませんでした。
Japan’s reentry into the international community after the war was marked by the 1958 Brussels Expo. At this expo, Japan embraced the theme of “Progress and Harmony,” showcasing its techno- logical prowess and cultural revival while strengthening its global ties.
戦後、日本が国際社会に復帰する契機となったのは1958年のブリュッセル万博です。この万博で日本は「進歩と調和」をテーマに掲げ、技術力や文化の復興を世界にアピールし、国際社会とのつながりを深めました。
Having achieved post-war recovery, Japan set its sights on an even greater challenge: hosting its own expo, which culminated in the 1970 Osaka Expo. As the first registered expo in Asia, it was held under the theme “Progress and Harmony for Mankind,” drawing 64 million visitors from around the world and achieving great success.
戦後復興を遂げた日本は、さらなる挑戦として万博の自国開催を目指し、1970年に大阪万博を実現します。アジア初の登録博覧会として「人類の進歩と調和」をテーマに掲げ、世界中から6,400万人を迎えるという大成功を収めました。
The Osaka Expo symbolized Japan’s recovery from war and served as a crucial milestone in establishing its status as an economic powerhouse.
この大阪万博は戦争を乗り越えた日本を象徴するもので、経済大国としての地位を確立する重要な契機となりました。
Since then, expos have evolved into international platforms where nations present their unique themes and visions, driven by globalization and technological advancements.
その後、万博はグローバル化と技術革新の進展を背景に、各国が独自のテーマやビジョンを発信する国際的なプラットフォームとして進化を続けています。
In 2025, Japan will once again host an expo: the Osaka-Kansai Expo, with the theme “Designing Future Societies for Our Lives.”
そして2025年、再び日本で「大阪・関西万博」が開催されます。テーマは「いのち輝く未来社会のデザイン」。
Following the 1970 Osaka Expo, which championed “Progress and Harmony for Mankind significant advancements through technological innovation and attained mate- rial wealth.
「人類の進歩と調和」を掲げた1970年の大阪万博を経た後、人類は技術革新によって大きな進歩を遂げ、物質的な豊かさを手にしました。
The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo is anticipated to offer a space where one can experience a future society in which science, technology, and life exist in harmony.
2025年の大阪・関西万博では、科学技術と命が調和した未来社会を実感できる場となることが期待されています。
With the advancement of digital technology, many experiences have now been replaced by online simulations. However, the experience of contact restrictions during the pandemic has led humanity to rediscover the value and wonder of seeing, hear- ing, and feeling real things in authentic places.
デジタル化が進み、多くの体験がインターネット上疑似行為で済まされる時代となりました。しかし、パンデミックによる接触制限を経験したことで、人類はあらためてリアルなモノをその場で目に耳にし、肌で感じることの素晴らしさ、大切さを実感しています。
In the 21st century, while we enjoy the benefits of a society abundant in goods, we also face an environmental crisis caused by mass production and its impact on nature.
21世紀の私たちは、モノが溢れる社会の恩恵を享受する一方で、大量生産がもたらす自然破壊によって地球環境の危機に直面しています。
Future expos may inherit the stories of “things” and “people” while shifting their focus to “experiences,” thus becoming spaces for discovering new missions.
これからの万博は、モノと者の物語を受け継ぎながら「コト」へと視点を移し、新たな使命に気づく場となるのかもしれません。
Now is the time to make the Expo a“place (ba)” where one can experience real “things(koto),”meet many “people (mono),” and become aware of diverse “things (koto).” The “words (kotoba)” discovered there will surely bring new color and richness to the Monogatari of your life.
今こそ「万博」を、実際の「モノ」を体感し、多くの「者」と出会い、多様な「コト」に気づく「場」にしてください。そこで見つかる「コトバ」が、きっとあなたの命の物語に新たな彩りと豊かさを与えてくれるはずです。
Information From Hiragana Times
- January 2025 Issue Is Now On Sale!December 19, 2024
- December 2024 Issue Is Now On Sale!November 18, 2024
- November 2024 Issue Is Now On Sale!October 20, 2024
Topics in Japan
- The Power of Mochi: Japanese Tradition Coloring the New YearDecember 19, 2024
- The Charm of Osaka Conveyed Through KabukiDecember 19, 2024
- The Interwoven Story of Things and People: The ExpoDecember 19, 2024
- Japan’s Power of StorytellingDecember 19, 2024
- From Ancestry to 6,000 Descendant Varieties: The Lineage of Rice in IndiaNovember 18, 2024
Topics in Japane Category
- Business (117)
- Entertainment (80)
- Events (13)
- Food (51)
- Highlights (559)
- Hot Events (4)
- Language (60)
- Living (25)
- New Products & Services (2)
- People (131)
- Society (179)
- Spots (7)
- Travel (82)
Products
- APP+Print Version | アプリ＋プリント版
¥19,560Original price was: ¥19,560.Current price is: ¥13,900.
- APP Version | アプリ版
¥9,000Original price was: ¥9,000.Current price is: ¥7,200.
- Print version | プリント版
¥10,560Original price was: ¥10,560.Current price is: ¥9,900.