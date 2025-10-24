[News Review – August 2025 Issue]

A Sumo Wrestler as Your Oshi!? Su-jo Bring New Energy to Japan’s “National Sport”

推しは力士！？スー女が盛り上げる日本の「国技」

These days in Japan, “oshi-katsu” — supporting your favorite person or character —is extremely popular.

今、日本では好きな人やキャラクターを応援する「推し活」が大人気です。

Recently, more and more people are engaging in oshi-katsu even for “sumo,” which is often called Japan’s “national sport.”

最近では、日本の“国技”とも呼ばれる「相撲」でも、推し活をする人が増えています。

In the past, sumo fans were mostly older people.

以前は、相撲のファンは年配の人が多く見られました。

But today, the number of young female fans is also increasing.

しかし、今は若い女性のファンも増えています。

Women who love sumo are called “Su-jo” (short for sumo joshi).

相撲が好きな女性は、「スー女」と呼ばれています。

Oshi-katsu isn’t just about watching sumo.

推し活は、ただ相撲を見るだけではありません。

Fans enjoy buying goods like towels or acrylic stands of their favorite sumo wrestlers, ​​or making their own paper fan.

好きな力士のタオルやアクリルスタンドなどのグッズを買ったり、うちわを手作りしたりして楽しみます。

Traditional sumo is showing new excitement through the power of oshi-katsu.

伝統ある相撲が、推し活の力で新たな盛り上がりを見せています。