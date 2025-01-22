The single kanji that represents the year 2024 | 昨年2024年を表す漢字一字

[News Review – February 2025 Issue]

December 12 is “Kanji Day,” a commemorative day established by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation.

12月12日は、日本漢字能力検定協会が制定した「漢字の日」です。

On this day, the chief priest (Kansu) of Kiyomizu Temple (located in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto), Mori Seihan, writes and announces the “Kanji of the Year®,” a single character that represents the social climate of the year, on a large piece of Japanese paper.

この日、清水寺（京都市東山区）の僧侶の最高位(貫主)である森清範さんが、その年の世相を象徴する「今年の漢字®」を大きな和紙に書き、発表します。

For 2024, the “Kanji of the Year®” chosen with the highest number of votes is “金” (gold).

2024年の「今年の漢字®」には、応募総数最多の票で「金」が選ばれました。

The reasons for this selection include the achievement of gold medals at the Paris Olympics, the issuance of new banknotes, political corruption scandals involving illicit money, and robbery cases motivated by monetary gain through underground jobs.

パリ五輪での金メダル、新紙幣発行、政治家の裏金問題、闇バイトによる強盗事件などが理由に挙げられています。

Mori, who is also a war veteran, has expressed his wish to one day write the kanji “和” (harmony/peace) to symbolize peace.

戦争経験者でもある森さんは、いずれ書きたいのは平和の「和」だと語っています。