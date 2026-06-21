

Close up Japan – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue



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Where Did the Japanese Come From? ― A New Story DNA Has Begun to Tell

日本人はどこから来たのか ― DNAが語り始めた新しい物語

In recent years, DNA research has advanced remarkably, and the picture of how people migrated, met, and intermingled has become clearly visible like never before.

近年、DNA研究はめざましく進歩し、人々がどう移動し、出会い、混ざり合ってきたのか――その姿がかつてないほど鮮明に見えてきました。

In Japanese schools, we have been taught that many cultures were transmitted to Japan via China and the Korean Peninsula.

日本の学校では、多くの文化は中国や朝鮮半島を経由して日本へ伝わったと教えられてきました。

However, when tracing genes, it becomes clear that the journey of people was more complex and magnificent.

しかし、遺伝子をたどると、人々の歩みは、もっと複雑で壮大だったことが見えてきます。

In DNA anthropology, human genes are classified into lineages called “haplogroups.”

DNA人類学では、人類の遺伝子を「ハプログループ」と呼ばれる系統に分類します。

Among Japanese people, a rare group called D exists. This group is rarely seen in China and South Korea.

日本人には、Dと呼ばれる珍しいグループが存在します。このグループは中国や韓国ではほとんど見られません。

However, it is seen in the Tibetan Plateau and the Andaman Islands, far away from Japan.

ところが、日本から遠く離れたチベット高原やアンダマン諸島では見られるのです。

This distribution tells us that Group D once lived in a wide area of East Asia.

この分布は、かつて東アジアの広い範囲にDグループが暮らしていたことを物語ります。

Eventually, people of O of a different lineage spread, and people of D migrated or intermingled with O.

やがて別系統のOの人々が広がり、Dの人々は移動するか、Oと混じり合っていきました。

However, in the Tibetan Plateau protected by mountains, and in the Japanese archipelago and the Andaman Islands separated by the sea, the lineage of D strongly remained.

しかし、山に守られたチベット高原、海に隔てられた日本列島やアンダマン諸島では、Dの系統が色濃く残ったのです。

The Jomon people of Japan are also thought to be people connected to this Group D.

日本の縄文人も、このDグループに連なる人々だと考えられます。

After that, Group O split into O1, which developed wet rice cultivation in the Yangtze River basin, and O2, which built cities and states in the north.

その後、Oグループは長江流域で水田稲作を育てたO1と、北方で都市や国家を築いたO2に分かれます。

And O1 led to the stream of the “Yayoi people” who crossed to Japan carrying rice cultivation, and O2 to the stream of the “Toraijin” who introduced characters and systems.

そしてO1は稲作を携えて日本へ渡った「弥生人」、O2は文字や制度を伝えた「渡来人」の流れへとつながりました。

These alphabets that trace lineages are, so to speak, family crests that reflect ancestors.

系統をたどるこれらのアルファベットは、いわば祖先を映す家紋です。

And if we go back two to three hundred thousand years, all humanity arrives at one “home” called “A” that existed in Africa.

20万〜30万年さかのぼれば、全人類はアフリカに存在した「A」という一つの「家」に行き着きます。