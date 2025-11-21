[Pros and Cons with Insights / 賛否と洞察] – December 2025 Issue]

Considering Prime Minister Takaichi’s “Abandoning Work-Life Balance” Statement

高市総理の「ワーク・ライフ・バランスを捨てる」発言を考える

🟤 Background | 背景

Sanae Takaichi was inaugurated as Japan’s first female Prime Minister.

高市早苗氏が日本初の女性総理大臣に就任した。

In her speech upon assuming the LDP presidency, she made a statement that she would “abandon the phrase called ‘work-life balance’,” and it caused a stir.

自民党総裁就任時の挨拶で「ワーク・ライフ・バランスという言葉を捨てる」と発言し、波紋を呼んだ。

While there is praise calling them ‘strong words,’ criticisms that ‘it is anachronistic’ are also being raised.

「力強い言葉」との称賛がある一方、「時代錯誤だ」との批判も上がっている。

🟢Pros | 賛成意見

A strong resolve of doing one’s utmost for the nation and the people is conveyed.

国家と国民のために全力を尽くすという強い覚悟が伝わる。

🔴 Cons | 反対意見

It could lead to the ‘justification of long work hours’ or the ‘glorification of overwork’.

「長時間労働の正当化」や「働きすぎの美徳化」に結びつきかねない。

🔍 Insight | 洞察

In the first place, does the phrase called ‘work-life balance’ really fit the Japanese view of work?

そもそも、「ワーク・ライフ・バランス」という言葉は、日本人的な仕事観に合っているのだろうか?

At the very point of separating ‘work’ and ‘life,’ one receives a somewhat un-Japanese impression.

ワーク(仕事)とライフ(人生)を分けている時点で、やや日本的でない印象を受ける。

What is interesting is the view of labor in the Christian sphere. In the Bible, a ‘punishment’ is defined for men and women respectively.

興味深いのは、キリスト教圏での労働観だ。聖書では男女それぞれに「罰」が定義されている。

For men, it is the pain of working, and for women, the labor pains of childbirth.

男性には働く辛さ、女性には出産の陣痛である。

In English, these two are both called ‘labor’ (work / birth pains).

英語でこの二つは、ともにlabor(労働・陣痛)と呼ばれる。

In other words, working is a ‘punishment’.

つまり、働くことは「罰」なのだ。

On the other hand, in Japan, working is not a punishment.

一方、日本では働くことは罰ではない。

His Majesty the Emperor also personally engages every year in the rice paddies of the Imperial Palace, from planting to harvesting.

天皇陛下も毎年、皇居の水田で田植えから収穫まで自ら携わられる。

Labor has been regarded as something noble.

労働は尊いものとされてきた。

Of course, one must not fall into ‘rice work’ (work just for eating).

もちろん、ライスワーク(食べるための仕事)に陥ってはいけない。

However, by loving one’s current job as a life-work, ‘work-life balance’ should be sublimated into ‘work-as-life’.

しかし、ライフワークとして今の仕事を愛することで、「ワーク・ライフ・バランス」は「ワーク・アズ・ライフ」へと昇華されるはずだ。