🔍 Insight｜ 洞察 どうさつ

Many people who start investing say with one voice, “I can’t live on my wages alone.”

投資 とうし を 始 はじ める 人 ひと の 多 おお くは「 給料 きゅうりょう だけでは 暮 く らせない」と 口 くち をそろえる。

Wishing the company they work for will “raise wages” is a natural feeling.

自分 じぶん が 働 はたら く 会社 かいしゃ に「 給料 きゅうりょう を 上 あ げてほしい」と 願 ねが うのは 当然 とうぜん の 気持 きも ちだ。

Then what about the companies in which they hold stock?

では、 自分 じぶん が 株 かぶ を 持 も つ 会社 かいしゃ に 対 たい してはどうだろうか。

Do they truly hope that the wages of that company’s employees will rise?

その 会社 かいしゃ の 社員 しゃいん の 給料 きゅうりょう が 上 あ がることを、 心 こころ から 望 のぞ むだろうか。

Rather, don’t they wish, “Keep labor costs down, make a profit, and pass the dividends on to me, the shareholder”?

むしろ「 人件費 じんけんひ を 抑 おさ えて 利益 りえき を 出 だ し、 株主 かぶぬし である 自分 じぶん に 配当 はいとう を 回 まわ してほしい」と 願 ねが うのではないか。

The company they work for also has “shareholders who don’t want wages raised.”

自分 じぶん が 働 はたら く 会社 かいしゃ にも「 給料 きゅうりょう を 上 あ げさせたくない 株主 かぶぬし 」がいる。

And they themselves want the same thing of other companies.

そして 自分自身 じぶんじしん も、ほかの 会社 かいしゃ に 対 たい して 同 おな じことを 望 のぞ んでいる。

Behind wages not rising lies this kind of loop.

賃金 ちんぎん が 上 あ がらない 背景 はいけい には、こうしたループがある。

To hold stock is to become one of the owners of that company.

株 かぶ を 持 も つとは、その 会社 かいしゃ の 持 も ち 主 ぬし の1 人 ひとり になることだ。

How many shareholders are there who can say, “Make the employees prosperous”?

「 社員 しゃいん を 豊 ゆた かにしてほしい」と 言 い える 株主 かぶぬし は、どれだけいるだろうか。

An investment attitude that chases only short-term profit without seeing the value the company should bring to society.

その 会社 かいしゃ が 社会 しゃかい にもたらすべき 価値 かち を 見 み ず、 目先 めさき の 利益 りえき だけを 追 お う 投資姿勢 とうししせい 。