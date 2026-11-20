Is Investment Really Making Society Richer?投資は、社会を本当に豊かにしているか？
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
Pros and Cons with Insight – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue
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Is Investment Really Making Society Richer?
投資は、社会を本当に豊かにしているか？
🟤 Background｜背景
Prices go up. But wages don’t go up easily.
物価は上がる。でも給料は、なかなか上がらない。
Amid this, more and more people are buying stocks to supplement their income.
そんな中、収入の足しにと株を買う人が増えている。
🟢 Pros｜賛成
The era of living on wages alone is over. Money should be put to work, too.
給料だけで暮らす時代は終わった。お金にも働いてもらうべきだ。
🔴 Cons｜反対
Taking on the uncertainty of price movements without enough knowledge is risky.
値動きの不確実さに、知識が足りないまま挑むのは危うい。
🔍 Insight｜洞察
Many people who start investing say with one voice, “I can’t live on my wages alone.”
投資を始める人の多くは「給料だけでは暮らせない」と口をそろえる。
Wishing the company they work for will “raise wages” is a natural feeling.
自分が働く会社に「給料を上げてほしい」と願うのは当然の気持ちだ。
Then what about the companies in which they hold stock?
では、自分が株を持つ会社に対してはどうだろうか。
Do they truly hope that the wages of that company’s employees will rise?
その会社の社員の給料が上がることを、心から望むだろうか。
Rather, don’t they wish, “Keep labor costs down, make a profit, and pass the dividends on to me, the shareholder”?
むしろ「人件費を抑えて利益を出し、株主である自分に配当を回してほしい」と願うのではないか。
The company they work for also has “shareholders who don’t want wages raised.”
自分が働く会社にも「給料を上げさせたくない株主」がいる。
And they themselves want the same thing of other companies.
そして自分自身も、ほかの会社に対して同じことを望んでいる。
Behind wages not rising lies this kind of loop.
賃金が上がらない背景には、こうしたループがある。
To hold stock is to become one of the owners of that company.
株を持つとは、その会社の持ち主の1人になることだ。
How many shareholders are there who can say, “Make the employees prosperous”?
「社員を豊かにしてほしい」と言える株主は、どれだけいるだろうか。
An investment attitude that chases only short-term profit without seeing the value the company should bring to society.
その会社が社会にもたらすべき価値を見ず、目先の利益だけを追う投資姿勢。
Precisely there lies the root cause of wages not rising across society.
そこにこそ、社会全体の賃金が上がらない根本原因がある。
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