

NIHONGO DO® | Word Leaves – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue



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Words the Sword Has Honed



刀 かたな が 磨 みが いた 言 こと の 葉 は



Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people's thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for "leaf" is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan's oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu ("Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves"). In this issue, in connection with the magazine's theme, we trace, through words related to "katana," how the sword still lives on today—from practice tools to the operating room and everyday words.

言葉 ことば はまるで 木 き の 葉 は のようです。 人 ひと の 心 こころ や 考 かんが えに 色 いろ づけられ、 他者 たしゃ へと 伝 つた わっていきます。「ことば」に「 葉 は 」という 漢字 かんじ を 当 あ てた 背景 はいけい には、 日本人 にほんじん の 自然崇拝 しぜんすうはい が 関係 かんけい していると 考 かんが えられます。 日本最古 にほんさいこ の 歌集 かしゅう も『 万葉集 まんようしゅう 』と 名付 なづ けられています。 今号 こんごう では、 本誌 ほんし のテーマにあわせ、「 刀 かたな 」にまつわる 言葉 ことば を 通 とお して、 稽古 けいこ の 道具 どうぐ から 手術室 しゅじゅつしつ 、 日々 ひび の 言葉 ことば まで、 今 いま も 息 いき づく 刀 かたな の 姿 すがた をたどっていきます。

Japanese sword: A curved sword made in Japan since ancient times.

日本刀 にほんとう ： 日本 にほん で 古 ふる くから 作 つく られてきた、 反 そ りのある 刀 かたな

Bamboo sword: A sword made of split bamboo bound together, used in kendo.

竹刀 しない ： 剣道 けんどう で 使 つか う、 割 わ った 竹 たけ を 束 たば ねて 作 つく った 刀 かたな

Wooden sword: A practice sword carved from wood.

木刀 ぼくとう ： 木 き を 削 けず って 作 つく った、 稽古用 けいこよう の 刀 かたな

Small knife: A small blade used for crafts and whittling.

小刀 こがたな ： 工作 こうさく や 削 けず り 物 もの に 使 つか う、 小 ちい さな 刃物 はもの