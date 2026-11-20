Words the Sword Has Honed刀が磨いた言の葉
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
NIHONGO DO® | Word Leaves – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue
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Words the Sword Has Honed
刀が磨いた言の葉
Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people's thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for "leaf" is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan's oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu ("Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves"). In this issue, in connection with the magazine's theme, we trace, through words related to "katana," how the sword still lives on today—from practice tools to the operating room and everyday words.
言葉はまるで木の葉のようです。人の心や考えに色づけられ、他者へと伝わっていきます。「ことば」に「葉」という漢字を当てた背景には、日本人の自然崇拝が関係していると考えられます。日本最古の歌集も『万葉集』と名付けられています。今号では、本誌のテーマにあわせ、「刀」にまつわる言葉を通して、稽古の道具から手術室、日々の言葉まで、今も息づく刀の姿をたどっていきます。
Japanese sword: A curved sword made in Japan since ancient times.
日本刀：日本で古くから作られてきた、反りのある刀
Bamboo sword: A sword made of split bamboo bound together, used in kendo.
竹刀：剣道で使う、割った竹を束ねて作った刀
Wooden sword: A practice sword carved from wood.
木刀：木を削って作った、稽古用の刀
Small knife: A small blade used for crafts and whittling.
小刀：工作や削り物に使う、小さな刃物
Performing surgery: A doctor taking a scalpel in hand and performing surgery.
執刀：医師がメスを手に、手術を行うこと
Swordsmith: A craftsman who forges iron into swords.
刀鍛冶：鉄を鍛えて刀を作る職人
Coming to help: Joining in to lend a hand to someone in trouble.
助太刀：困っている人に加勢し、力を貸すこと
Decisive action: Settling a matter firmly, without hesitation.
一刀両断：迷わず、きっぱりと物事に決着をつけること
Straight to the point: Getting right to the main point without any preamble.
単刀直入：前置きなしに、いきなり本題に入ること
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