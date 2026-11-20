That Sword Still Lies Where It Was Left — The Richness of Not Knowingその大刀は、今も置かれたまま ―― 分からないという豊かさ
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
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That Sword Still Lies Where It Was Left — The Richness of Not Knowing
その大刀は、今も置かれたまま ―― 分からないという豊かさ
In the world of marketing, there is a term called the “MeRiKo Rule.”
マーケティングの世界には、「メリコの法則」という言葉があります。
“Me” stands for medatsu, “to stand out.” It means catching the eye on the sales floor.
「メ」は「目立つ」。売り場で目に留まることです。
“Ri” stands for rikai dekiru, “understandable.” It means conveying what the product is and what features it has.
「リ」は「理解できる」。何の商品で、どんな特徴があるかが伝わることです。
And “Ko” stands for kōkan ga moteru, “likable.” It means not giving an unpleasant feeling, and leaving a favorable impression.
そして「コ」は「好感が持てる」。嫌な感じを与えず、好ましい印象を持たれることです。
This is how packages and advertisements that sell are designed, and how our desire to buy is stirred up.
こうして売れるパッケージや広告がデザインされ、私たちの購買意欲はかき立てられていきます。
The same goes for books lined up in bookstores. The first thing that jumps out at the eye is an eye-catching cover.
書店に並ぶ本も同じです。まず目に飛び込んでくるのは、目立つ表紙。
Then, easy-to-understand titles: “The Skills of ○○,” “The User’s Manual for ○○.”
そして、分かりやすいタイトル。「〇〇術」「〇〇のトリセツ」。
On the obi, recommendations from popular celebrities line up.
帯には、好感度の高い著名人の推薦の言葉が並びます。
Among them, there are books that do not stand out and are hard to understand, yet still draw the heart. Waka poetry collections.
そんな中、目立たず、そして、分かりにくい。それなのに心ひかれる本があります。和歌集です。
Easy-to-understand how-to books are digested on the very day they are bought.
分かりやすいノウハウ本は、買ったその日のうちに消化されます。
But waka cannot be digested right away.
けれど和歌は、すぐには消化できません。
Even a lifetime may not be enough to digest them fully.
一生かかっても消化しきれないかもしれません。
Waka lead us into a world where what is hard to understand, and what cannot be understood, has value.
和歌は、分かりにくいこと、分からないことに価値がある世界へと導いてくれます。
What we can encounter there is endless imagination, and the deep emotions that well up from within ourselves.
そこで出会えるのは、果てしない想像、そして自分の中から湧き出る情念です。
For example, try reading the following sentence.
たとえば、次の文を読んでみてください。
“Enough that even the sound of the clock could be heard. It was that kind of classroom.” This is a waka-like sentence.
「時計の音まで聞こえるほど。そういう教室だった。」これが、和歌的な文章です。
In a “user’s manual” style, it becomes: “The classroom was so quiet that even the sound of the clock could be heard.”
これが「トリセツ本」だと、「時計の音まで聞こえるほど、教室は静かだった。」となります。
With the waka-like sentence, our imagination is stirred as to what kind of classroom it was.
和歌的な文章では、どんな教室なのか、想像がかき立てられます。
But the moment it is explained as “quiet,” the lid of imagination snaps shut.
ところが「静かだった」と説明された瞬間、想像の蓋はパタンと閉じてしまいます。
Depending on which kind of sentence we live with, our imagination, and in turn the richness of our hearts, will change greatly.
どちらの文に触れながら生きるかで、想像力、ひいては心の豊かさは大きく変わっていきます。
The Industrial Revolution, which began in the late 18th century, brought mass production to humanity.
18世紀後半に始まった産業革命は、人類に大量生産をもたらしました。
At the same time, it gave rise to mass consumption. More, and faster.
それは同時に、大量消費を生みました。より多く、そして、より速く。
Rather than immersing ourselves in deep emotions, we came to seek quick understanding and quick action.
私たちは情念に浸るよりも、早く理解し、早く動くことを求めるようになりました。
Fast food, convenience stores, fast fashion. Everything became more efficient.
ファストフード、コンビニ、ファストファッション。あらゆるものが効率よくなりました。
Reading, too, became “fast food.”
読書もまた、「ファストフード化」していきました。
Humanity has pushed single-mindedly down the path of science, seeking what can be seen and what can be expressed in numbers.
目に見えるもの、数字で表せるものを求めて、科学の道をひたすら突き進んできた人類。
Yet that time amounts to only about 250 years.
けれど、その時間はまだ250年ほどにすぎません。
The time spent living in the unseen world of imagination and deep emotion is still overwhelmingly longer.
目に見えない想像と情念の世界で生きてきた時間のほうが、今もなお圧倒的に長いのです。
What kind of world did people live in back then?
その頃の人々は、どんな世界を生きていたのか。
What lets us travel back in time to it is classical literature, and the waka that live within it.
そこへタイムトラベルさせてくれるのが、古文であり、その中に生きる和歌です。
Waka are, literally, songs. They stir deep emotions and spark the imagination.
和歌は、文字どおり歌です。情念が揺さぶられ、想像がかき立てられます。
“Yo no naka ni / taete sakura no / nakariseba / haru no kokoro wa / nodokekaramashi”
「世の中に 絶えて桜の なかりせば 春の心は のどけからまし」
If there were no cherry blossoms in this world, how calm the heart would be in spring.
この世に桜がなかったら、春の心はどんなにのんびりしていただろう。
Waiting for them to bloom, grieving as they fall. This poem deliberately turns that restless heart upside down.
咲くのを待ち、散るのを惜しむ。その落ち着かない心を、あえて逆さまに詠んだ歌です。
The Kojiki, Japan’s oldest history book, also contains many poems.
日本最古の歴史書、古事記にも、たくさんの歌が収められています。
The many poems of Yamato Takeru recorded in the Kojiki are still loved by many people today.
古事記に記されるヤマトタケルの数々の歌も、今も多くの人に愛されています。
One of them: as his life was coming to an end, Yamato Takeru composed this poem.
その一首。命が尽きようとするとき、ヤマトタケルはこう詠みました。
“Otome no / toko no he ni / waga okishi / tsurugi no tachi / sono tachi wa ya”
「嬢子の 床の辺に 我が置きし 剣の大刀 その大刀はや」
The sword I left beside the bed of my beloved Miyazu-hime. Ah, that sword.
愛する美夜受比売の寝床のそばに置いてきた剣。ああ、あの剣よ。
Leaving the sword Kusanagi with Miyazu-hime, Yamato Takeru fell in battle with the god of Mount Ibuki.
ヤマトタケルは草薙剣を美夜受比売のもとに置いたまま、伊吹山の神との戦いで倒れました。
He lost because he forgot his sword. He was careless. That is how this poem is often read.
剣を置き忘れたから負けた。油断したのだ。そう読まれることの多い歌です。
But that is far too much a modern person’s way of reading. An AI would surely read it that way.
けれどそれは、あまりにも現代人の読み方です。AIなら、間違いなくそう読むはずです。
To begin with, would a warrior as great as Yamato Takeru forget his sword?
そもそもヤマトタケルほどの武人が、剣を置き忘れるでしょうか。
What he left behind was not his sword, but his heart. It can also be read that way.
置いていったのは剣ではなく、自分の心だった。そう読むこともできます。
But the truth is unknown. It will remain unknown forever.
ただ、本当のところは分かりません。この先もずっと、分からないままです。
That is precisely where the value of waka lies.
そこにこそ、和歌の価値があります。
We have entered an age where breaking things down into fine pieces and making them easy to understand can be left to AI.
細かく分けて分かりやすくすることは、AIに任せられる時代になりました。
What remains for us is a heart that savors what we do not understand, just as it is.
私たちに残されているのは、分からないことを、分からないまま味わう心です。
“Sono tachi wa ya.” Even now, 1,300 years later, that sword lies before us.
「その大刀はや」。1,300年たった今も、その大刀は私たちの前に置かれています。
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