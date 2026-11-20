

NIHONGO DO® | Voice Wave – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue



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That Sword Still Lies Where It Was Left — The Richness of Not Knowing



その 大刀 たち は、 今 いま も 置 お かれたまま ―― 分 わ からないという 豊 ゆた かさ



In the world of marketing, there is a term called the “MeRiKo Rule.”

マーケティングの 世界 せかい には、「メリコの 法則 ほうそく 」という 言葉 ことば があります。

“Me” stands for medatsu, “to stand out.” It means catching the eye on the sales floor.

「メ」は「 目立 めだ つ」。 売り場 うりば で 目 め に 留 と まることです。

“Ri” stands for rikai dekiru, “understandable.” It means conveying what the product is and what features it has.

「リ」は「 理解 りかい できる」。 何 なに の 商品 しょうひん で、どんな 特徴 とくちょう があるかが 伝 つた わることです。

And “Ko” stands for kōkan ga moteru, “likable.” It means not giving an unpleasant feeling, and leaving a favorable impression.

そして「コ」は「 好感 こうかん が 持 も てる」。 嫌 いや な 感 かん じを 与 あた えず、 好 この ましい 印象 いんしょう を 持 も たれることです。

This is how packages and advertisements that sell are designed, and how our desire to buy is stirred up.

こうして 売 う れるパッケージや 広告 こうこく がデザインされ、 私 わたし たちの 購買 こうばい 意欲 いよく はかき 立 た てられていきます。

The same goes for books lined up in bookstores. The first thing that jumps out at the eye is an eye-catching cover.

書店 しょてん に 並 なら ぶ 本 ほん も 同 おな じです。まず 目 め に 飛び込 とびこ んでくるのは、 目立 めだ つ 表紙 ひょうし 。

Then, easy-to-understand titles: “The Skills of ○○,” “The User’s Manual for ○○.”

そして、 分 わ かりやすいタイトル。「〇〇 術 じゅつ 」「〇〇のトリセツ」。

On the obi, recommendations from popular celebrities line up.

帯 おび には、 好 こう 感度 かんど の 高 たか い 著名人 ちょめいじん の 推薦 すいせん の 言葉 ことば が 並 なら びます。

Among them, there are books that do not stand out and are hard to understand, yet still draw the heart. Waka poetry collections.

そんな 中 なか 、 目立 めだ たず、そして、 分 わ かりにくい。それなのに 心 こころ ひかれる 本 ほん があります。 和歌集 わかしゅう です。

Easy-to-understand how-to books are digested on the very day they are bought.

分 わ かりやすいノウハウ 本 ほん は、 買 か ったその 日 ひ のうちに 消化 しょうか されます。

But waka cannot be digested right away.

けれど 和歌 わか は、すぐには 消化 しょうか できません。

Even a lifetime may not be enough to digest them fully.

一生 いっしょう かかっても 消化 しょうか しきれないかもしれません。

Waka lead us into a world where what is hard to understand, and what cannot be understood, has value.

和歌 わか は、 分 わ かりにくいこと、 分 わ からないことに 価値 かち がある 世界 せかい へと 導 みちび いてくれます。

What we can encounter there is endless imagination, and the deep emotions that well up from within ourselves.

そこで 出会 であ えるのは、 果 は てしない 想像 そうぞう 、そして 自分 じぶん の 中 なか から 湧き出 わきで る 情念 じょうねん です。

For example, try reading the following sentence.

たとえば、 次 つぎ の 文 ぶん を 読 よ んでみてください。

“Enough that even the sound of the clock could be heard. It was that kind of classroom.” This is a waka-like sentence.

「 時計 とけい の 音 おと まで 聞 き こえるほど。そういう 教室 きょうしつ だった。」これが、 和歌 わか 的 てき な 文章 ぶんしょう です。

In a “user’s manual” style, it becomes: “The classroom was so quiet that even the sound of the clock could be heard.”

これが「トリセツ 本 ほん 」だと、「 時計 とけい の 音 おと まで 聞 き こえるほど、 教室 きょうしつ は 静 しず かだった。」となります。

With the waka-like sentence, our imagination is stirred as to what kind of classroom it was.

和歌 わか 的 てき な 文章 ぶんしょう では、どんな 教室 きょうしつ なのか、 想像 そうぞう がかき 立 た てられます。

But the moment it is explained as “quiet,” the lid of imagination snaps shut.

ところが「 静 しず かだった」と 説明 せつめい された 瞬間 しゅんかん 、 想像 そうぞう の 蓋 ふた はパタンと 閉 と じてしまいます。

Depending on which kind of sentence we live with, our imagination, and in turn the richness of our hearts, will change greatly.

どちらの 文 ぶん に 触 ふ れながら 生 い きるかで、 想像 そうぞう 力 りょく 、ひいては 心 こころ の 豊 ゆた かさは 大 おお きく 変 か わっていきます。

The Industrial Revolution, which began in the late 18th century, brought mass production to humanity.

18 世紀 せいき 後半 こうはん に 始 はじ まった 産業 さんぎょう 革命 かくめい は、 人類 じんるい に 大量 たいりょう 生産 せいさん をもたらしました。

At the same time, it gave rise to mass consumption. More, and faster.

それは 同時 どうじ に、 大量 たいりょう 消費 しょうひ を 生 う みました。より 多 おお く、そして、より 速 はや く。

Rather than immersing ourselves in deep emotions, we came to seek quick understanding and quick action.

私 わたし たちは 情念 じょうねん に 浸 ひた るよりも、 早 はや く 理解 りかい し、 早 はや く 動 うご くことを 求 もと めるようになりました。

Fast food, convenience stores, fast fashion. Everything became more efficient.

ファストフード、コンビニ、ファストファッション。あらゆるものが 効率 こうりつ よくなりました。