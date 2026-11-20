The Scroll That Slept in the Womb of a Secret Buddha秘仏の胎内に眠っていた巻物
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
News Review – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue
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The Scroll That Slept in the Womb of a Secret Buddha
秘仏の胎内に眠っていた巻物
Shojuin Temple, located in Ujitawara Town, Kyoto Prefecture, the hometown of green tea.
緑茶のふるさと、京都府宇治田原町にある正寿院。
It is a temple known for its heart-shaped window and ceiling paintings of flowers.
ハート形の窓と、花の天井画で知られる寺です。
The principal image is an Eleven-Faced Kannon from about 700 years ago, and it is a secret Buddha that can be worshiped only once every 50 years.
本尊は約700年前の十一面観音で、50年に一度だけ拝める秘仏です。
During restoration, a scroll was found inside its “womb.”
修復中、その「胎内」から巻物が見つかりました。
Inside were 94 sheets of paper on which the figure of Kannon was drawn, and a single document in ink wrapped in them.
中には、観音の姿が描かれた紙94枚と、それに包まれた墨書きの文書が1枚。
The temple suffered fires twice, and in the Edo period it was also a terakoya.
寺は二度の火事に遭い、江戸時代には寺子屋でもありました。
The scroll passed through the flames and, listening to the children’s voices, was sleeping inside the Buddha.
巻物は炎をくぐり、子どもたちの声を聞きながら、仏の中で眠っていたのです。
Now, in Reiwa, what is that one sheet trying to convey?
令和の今、その1枚は何を伝えようとしているのでしょうか。
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