

News Review – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue



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The Scroll That Slept in the Womb of a Secret Buddha

秘仏 ひぶつ の 胎内 たいない に 眠 ねむ っていた 巻物 まきもの

Shojuin Temple, located in Ujitawara Town, Kyoto Prefecture, the hometown of green tea.

緑茶 りょくちゃ のふるさと、 京都府 きょうとふ 宇治田原町 うじたわらちょう にある 正寿院 しょうじゅいん 。

It is a temple known for its heart-shaped window and ceiling paintings of flowers.

ハート 形 がた の 窓 まど と、 花 はな の 天井画 てんじょうが で 知 し られる 寺 てら です。

The principal image is an Eleven-Faced Kannon from about 700 years ago, and it is a secret Buddha that can be worshiped only once every 50 years.

本尊 ほんぞん は 約 やく 700 年 ねん 前 まえ の 十一面観音 じゅういちめんかんのん で、50 年 ねん に 一度 いちど だけ 拝 おが める 秘仏 ひぶつ です。

During restoration, a scroll was found inside its “womb.”

修復中 しゅうふくちゅう 、その「 胎内 たいない 」から 巻物 まきもの が 見 み つかりました。