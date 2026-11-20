

New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue



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The feeling of one’s heart fluttering is expressed as “kyun.”

胸 むね がときめく 感覚 かんかく を「キュン」と 表現 ひょうげん します。

“Gyun” expresses a feeling stronger than “kyun.”

「キュン」より 強 つよ い 感情 かんじょう を 表 あらわ すのが「ギュン」です。

It is used when one’s heart is strongly grabbed, such as in romance or by the words and actions of one’s oshi.

心 こころ を 強 つよ くつかまれたときに、 恋愛 れんあい や 推 お しの 言動 げんどう などに 使 つか われます。

Adding the dakuten increases the force and impact.

濁点 だくてん が 付 つ くことで、 勢 いきお いと 衝撃 しょうげき が 増 ま します。