The Sword and the Knife — Distant Memories Held in the Blade
刀と包丁 ―― 刃に宿る遠い記憶
Gyun (Smitten)ギュン
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue
Listen to the Audio:
EN + JP ／ 英語＋日本語
💓 ギュン
🗣️ pronounced: gyunn
✒️ definition: Smitten
The feeling of one’s heart fluttering is expressed as “kyun.”
胸がときめく感覚を「キュン」と表現します。
“Gyun” expresses a feeling stronger than “kyun.”
「キュン」より強い感情を表すのが「ギュン」です。
It is used when one’s heart is strongly grabbed, such as in romance or by the words and actions of one’s oshi.
心を強くつかまれたときに、恋愛や推しの言動などに使われます。
Adding the dakuten increases the force and impact.
濁点が付くことで、勢いと衝撃が増します。
Online Japanese Language Courses
Learn Japanese The Fun Way!
🎁 1 Month FREE for Hiragana Times Subscribers
ひらがなタイムズ定期購読者は1ヶ月無料でご受講いただけます
Start Learning →
Continue Reading in Hiragana Times
続きを読む — Hiragana Times 本誌へ
Direct Subscription RECOMMENDED
Special Rate Up To 30% Off
直販ページからのお申込で最大30%OFF
Digital Packages
Read and listen in your browser — available in bundles.
誌面と音声を、パッケージでご利用いただけます。
Print Back Issues
Explore our archive of past editions.
過去の号を探す。
More From Hiragana Times
Join the Hiragana Times Discord Community — Free!
Connect with readers worldwide — free, open, and always welcoming.
世界の読者とつながる、無料のDiscordコミュニティへようこそ。
Online Japanese lessons, run by Hiragana Times.
One month free for Hiragana Times subscribers.
ひらがなタイムズ定期購読者は、1ヶ月無料でご受講いただけます。
Information From Hiragana Times
-
December 2026
November 5, 2026
-
November 2026
October 16, 2026
-
October 2026 – Available as a back issue
September 23, 2026
Topics in Japan
-
ひらがなタイムズ アプリを更新しました" />
Hiragana Times App Updated (iOS 8.18.1 / Android 8.19.04)
ひらがなタイムズ アプリを更新しましたOctober 26, 2026
-
将棋 — 敵を宝に変えた文化" />
Shogi: The Culture That Turned Enemies into Treasure
将棋 — 敵を宝に変えた文化October 24, 2026
-
「倭」と「和」と「大和」の物語" />
The Story of “Wa” (倭 and 和) and “Yamato” (大和)
「倭」と「和」と「大和」の物語October 22, 2026
-
作らずにいられない人々" />
People Who Can’t Help Making Things
作らずにいられない人々October 21, 2026
-
でも、伝わってくる" />
Nobody Tells You
でも、伝わってくるOctober 20, 2026
Topics in Japane Category
- Business | ビジネス (117)
- Close Up Japan (19)
- Cover Story (11)
- Culture & Society | 文化と社会 (159)
- Entertainment | エンターテイメント (78)
- Events | イベント (3)
- Food | フード (45)
- Highlights | ハイライト (580)
- IBUKI: Breath of the Land (4)
- Japan Maze (7)
- Japan Savvy (22)
- Japan Style (20)
- Japanese Language | 日本語学習 (46)
- Living | 暮らし (15)
- New Expressions & Buzzwords (40)
- News & Topics | ニュース・トピックス (3)
- News Review (45)
- Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道 (35)
- People | 人物 (121)
- Pros and Cons (18)
- Spots | スポーツ (6)
- Trave | 旅行 (83)