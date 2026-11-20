The Sword and the Knife — Distant Memories Held in the Blade刀と包丁 ―― 刃に宿る遠い記憶
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
Japan Style – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue
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The Sword and the Knife — Distant Memories Held in the Blade
刀と包丁 ―― 刃に宿る遠い記憶
More and more people are being captivated by Japanese swords and Japanese kitchen knives. Crowds flock to museums and sword exhibitions to see the real thing. At knife shops in Tokyo’s Kappabashi and Osaka’s Sakai, visitors from abroad can often be seen picking up a Japanese kitchen knife and gazing intently at the gleam of its blade. Swords and kitchen knives — the two are deeply connected. Why are Japanese swords and kitchen knives so beautiful?
日本刀や日本の包丁に心をつかまれる人が増えています。博物館や刀剣の展示には、本物の刀を見ようと多くの人が足を運びます。東京・合羽橋や大阪・堺の刃物店では、和包丁を手に取り、刃の光をじっと見つめる外国人の姿がよく見られます。刀と包丁。この2つは、深くつながっています。日本刀や和包丁は、なぜこれほど美しいのでしょうか。
Swords Not Made for Battle | 戦うためではなかった剣
A few years ago, a sword 2 m 37 cm long was unearthed at the Tomio Maruyama Burial Mound in Nara City. It is a dakoken, a serpentine sword that undulates like a snake. Until then, the longest serpentine sword found in Japan measured about 85 cm. This one shattered that record in one stroke, nearly tripling it. Even looking across mainland China and the Korean Peninsula, no iron sword this long has ever been found in ancient East Asia. It is believed to have been made about 1,600 years ago.
数年前、奈良市の富雄丸山古墳から、長さ2m37cmの剣が見つかりました。蛇のようにうねる「蛇行剣」です。それまで国内で見つかっていた蛇行剣のうち、最も長いものは約85cm。その記録を、一気に3倍近くまで塗り替えたのです。中国大陸や朝鮮半島まで見渡しても、古代の東アジアで見つかった鉄の剣に、これほど長いものはありません。つくられたのは、1600年ほど前とされています。
Could anyone fight with this sword? It is taller than a person, and it twists and bends. Carried onto a battlefield, it would be nothing but a handicap. This single sword tells us clearly that swords were tools for sacred rites.
この剣で、戦うことはできるでしょうか。人の背丈よりも長く、しかも曲がりくねっています。戦場に持ち出せば、間違いなく不利です。剣が祭祀の道具だったことを、この1本がはっきりと物語っています。
The Kimi (the emperor) prayed to the Kami, the source of heaven and earth, for the peaceful lives of the Tami, the people. The sword was a sacred instrument through which the Kimi connected with the Kami. The Seven-Branched Sword, handed down at Isonokami Shrine, also in Nara Prefecture, has six branches reaching out left and right from a single blade. It, too, is clearly not shaped for combat.
天地の根源である「カミ」に、「タミ」の安らかな暮らしを祈る「キミ（天皇）」。剣は、キミがカミとつながるための神具でした。同じ奈良県の石上神宮に伝わる七支刀も、1本の刀身から左右に6本の枝が伸びています。こちらも、どう見ても戦うための形ではありません。
That prayer lives on in the kitchen as well. Take the long, slender yanagiba knife, used to receive the life of the food. The way its edge is shaped, the skill of forging, and the spirit of facing one’s tools — all of it has been handed down from the Japanese sword. A single knife resting on a cutting board is a sacred boundary drawn between the cook and the life of the food.
祈りは、台所にも息づいています。食べ物の命をいただくための、細く長い柳刃包丁。刃のつけ方、鍛えの技、そして道具に向き合う心。そのすべてが、日本刀から受け継がれたものです。まな板の上に横たわる1本の包丁は、料理人と食べ物の命とのあいだに引かれた結界なのです。
Hear the word “sword,” and most people picture a samurai’s weapon; hear “kitchen knife,” and they picture a chef’s tool. But at their origin, they were neither tools for cutting down people nor tools for cutting food. They were sacred instruments that connected people with the divine — that is, with life itself.
「刀」と聞けば侍の武器を、「包丁」と聞けば板前の調理道具を、多くの人は思い浮かべます。けれど、そのはじまりにあったのは、人を斬る道具でも、食べ物を切る道具でもありません。神、すなわち命と人とをつなぐための、神聖な道具だったのです。
In everyday Japanese, the word shinken is still often used. Originally, it meant a real sword, not a bamboo or wooden practice one. From there, it came to mean facing things with a pure heart and without pretense. The kanji 忍, “to endure,” is also written with “heart” (心) beneath “blade” (刃). It is the image of a person disciplining themselves before the blade. Though swords have vanished from daily life, their spirit lives on in the language.
今も日本の暮らしの中では、「真剣」という言葉がよく使われます。竹刀や木刀ではない、本物の刀のこと。そこから、清い心で、偽りなく物事に向き合う姿勢をいうようになりました。耐え忍ぶの「忍」という字も、刃の下に心と書きます。刃を前にして、自らを戒める姿です。刀が暮らしから消えても、その心は言葉の中に生き続けています。
At sacred festivals, human life connects to the gods. On the cutting board, the life of the food passes into human life. At that boundary, there is always a blade. Cutting away impurity, honed until it is flawless, the blade reflects like a mirror the heart of the one who holds it. The gleam of swords and kitchen knives is the clear radiance the human heart has by nature. When people find Japanese swords and kitchen knives beautiful, they are discovering, within the blade, their own pure heart.
祭りの場では、人の命が神へとつながる。まな板の上では、食べ物の命が人の命へと受け継がれる。その境目には、いつも刃があります。穢れを断ち、曇りなく研ぎ澄まされた刃は、鏡のように、手にする人の心を映し出します。刀や包丁が放つあの光は、人の心が本来もっている、澄んだ輝き。日本刀や和包丁を美しいと感じるとき、人はその刃の中に、自分の純真な心を見つけているのです。
Tsurugi and the Crane | つるぎと鶴
In ancient times, swords were straight. Many, like the serpentine sword and the Kusanagi Sword, had edges on both sides. The sori, the gentle curve of the blade, is a shape born in the Heian period. When the imperial court invaded Hitakami in the eastern lands to unite Japan as one country, it adopted the shape of the swords carried by the Emishi people who lived there. The origin of the later samurai sword lay with the Emishi of the Tohoku region.
古い時代の刀剣は、まっすぐでした。蛇行剣や草薙剣のように、両側に刃をもつものも多くありました。刀身がゆるやかな弧を描く「反り」は、平安時代に生まれた形です。日本をひとつの国にまとめようと、朝廷が東国の日高見国へ攻め入ったとき、そこに暮らす蝦夷の刀の形を取り入れたのです。のちの侍の刀の原点は、東北の蝦夷にありました。
A blade with edges on both sides is called a ken (剣), and one with an edge on only one side is called a katana (刀). Together, the two are called token (刀剣). And ken, in Yamato kotoba, the ancient native Japanese, is tsurugi.
両側に刃があるものを「剣」、片側だけに刃があるものを「刀」と呼びます。この2つを合わせたのが「刀剣」です。そして「剣」は、大和言葉で「つるぎ」といいます。
Tsurugi can also be written 鶴来, “where the crane comes.” In Ishikawa Prefecture there is a town called Tsurugi (鶴来), said to have once been written 剣. Cranes alight at the water’s edge, where reeds grow thick. At the roots of those reeds, iron dissolved in the water slowly gathers and hardens into lumps of iron. Where cranes come, there is iron. Tsurugi is a word born from the eyes of ancient people who watched the water’s edge.
「つるぎ」は、鶴が来ると書いて「鶴来」とも書きます。石川県には「鶴来」という町があり、かつては「剣」と書いたと伝わります。鶴が舞い降りるのは、葦の生い茂る水辺です。その葦の根元では、水に溶けた鉄分がじわじわと集まって固まり、鉄の塊が生まれます。鶴が来る場所には、鉄がある。「つるぎ」は、水辺を見つめてきた古代の人々の観察から生まれた言葉なのです。
Japanese ironmaking, which gives birth to swords, is said to have begun with this waterside iron. Japan’s ancient name is Ashihara no Nakatsukuni, “the Central Land of Reed Plains.” It was a land of thriving reeds, and a land that gave birth to iron.
剣や刀を生む日本の鉄づくりは、この水辺の鉄から始まったといわれます。日本の古い呼び名「葦原の中つ国」。それは、葦の茂る国であり、鉄を生む国でもあったのです。
Iron, Pure and Clear | 澄みきった鉄
Iron is contained in magma, the hot, molten rock deep inside the Earth. Magma is slowly pushed up from below, or bursts onto the surface in volcanic eruptions, and in time it cools and hardens. This is how land and mountains are formed. Over long ages, the mountains are worn down by rain and wind and gradually crumble. The grains of iron locked inside them are washed away and eventually collect on riverbeds. This is satetsu, iron sand.
鉄は、地球の奥深く、熱くどろどろに溶けた「マグマ」の中に含まれています。マグマは、地下からゆっくりと押し上げられたり、火山の噴火で地上に噴き出したりして、やがて冷えて固まります。こうして、大地や山ができあがります。長い時がたつと、山々は雨や風に削られ、少しずつ崩れていきます。山の中に閉じこめられていた鉄の粒は流され、やがて川の底に集まります。それが砂鉄です。
This iron sand is gathered and burned with charcoal in a clay furnace. Kept burning for three days and three nights without letting the fire die, the iron sand melts together into one large mass of iron. This uniquely Japanese way of making iron is called tatara. Only the clearest parts of the mass are carefully chosen; this is tamahagane, the steel from which swords are made. The swordsmith heats the tamahagane and hammers it, heats it and hammers it again. Each time, impurities are driven out, and the iron grows ever clearer.
この砂鉄を集め、炭といっしょに土の炉に入れて燃やします。三日三晩、火を絶やさずに燃やし続けると、砂鉄はとけ合って、ひとつの大きな鉄の塊になります。この日本独自の鉄づくりを、「たたら製鉄」といいます。塊の中から、ひときわ澄んだ部分だけを選び抜いたものが「玉鋼」。刀のもとになる鉄です。刀鍛冶は、その玉鋼を熱しては叩き、また熱しては叩く。そのたびに不純物が抜けていき、鉄はどこまでも澄んでいきます。
It has been handed down that the fires of tatara have burned since the Jomon era. At the Komaru site in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture, traces have been found suggesting that iron was being made about 1,800 years ago. Japan’s book of myths, the Kojiki, also records that when Amaterasu hid herself in the Heavenly Rock Cave, iron was taken from the “metal mountain of heaven” to make a mirror.
たたらの火は、縄文の頃から燃え続けてきたと語り継がれています。広島県三原市の小丸遺跡からは、約1,800年前に鉄をつくっていたとみられる跡も見つかっています。日本の神話『古事記』にも、天照大御神が天岩戸に隠れた場面で、「天の金山の鉄」を取って鏡をつくらせたと記されています。
The secret of the Japanese sword’s strength lies in its “softness.” Strike hard iron against hard iron, and the blade will chip or snap. But the Japanese sword, which also has softness, slides smoothly into even a hard iron helmet and slices clean through it. In the anime Demon Slayer, there is a scene where the hero, Tanjiro, cuts a huge boulder in two with his sword. That is not pure fantasy after all.
また、日本刀の強さの秘密は、「柔らかさ」にあります。硬い鉄に硬い鉄をぶつければ、刃は欠けるか、ポキリと折れてしまいます。けれど、柔らかさをあわせ持つ日本刀は、硬い鉄の兜にもスッと吸いこまれ、スパッと断ち切ってしまうのです。アニメ『鬼滅の刃』には、主人公の炭治郎が大きな岩を刀で真っ二つに斬る場面があります。あれも、まんざら絵空事ではありません。
Iron of high purity is said to conduct heat well. In the world of the tea ceremony, there is a legend of a kettle that came to a rolling boil when just five or six leaves were burned beneath it. And iron of the highest purity does not even rust.
純度の高い鉄は、熱をよく伝えるといわれます。木の葉をほんの5、6枚燃やしただけで、釜の湯がぐらぐらと沸いた ―― 茶の湯の世界には、そんな茶釜の言い伝えも残っています。そして、純度を極めた鉄は、錆びることもありません。
The Kusanagi Sword, one of the Three Sacred Treasures, is still enshrined at Atsuta Shrine in Nagoya. When fire once struck the shrine, the priests risked their lives to carry out the sacred sword. The sword they saw then was glowing a bluish white — or so the legend goes.
三種の神器の一つ、草薙剣は、今も名古屋の熱田神宮に祀られています。かつて熱田神宮が火事に見舞われたとき、神職たちは命がけでご神体の剣を運び出しました。そのとき目にした剣は、青白く輝いていた ―― そんな言い伝えが残っています。
The Truth Behind Yamata no Orochi | ヤマタノオロチの正体
The Kojiki tells that the Kusanagi Sword emerged from inside the tail of a giant serpent. In the mountain valleys of Izumo (present-day Shimane Prefecture), there lived a giant serpent called Yamata no Orochi. It had eight heads and eight tails. Its body stretched across eight valleys and eight peaks, and moss and trees grew thick on its back. Its eyes were red like ripe lantern fruit, and its belly was festering and oozing blood.
草薙剣は、大蛇の尾の中から現れたと『古事記』は伝えています。出雲（今の島根県）の山あいに、ヤマタノオロチという大蛇がいました。頭が8つ、尾が8つ。その体は8つの谷と8つの峰にまたがり、背中には苔や木々がうっそうと茂っていました。目はほおずきのように赤く、腹はただれて、血がにじんでいます。
Every year the serpent came and gulped down one of the village maidens. The last maiden left was Kushinadahime. Then Susanoo appeared. When Susanoo slew the serpent and slit open its tail, a magnificent sword appeared from within. This was what would later become the Kusanagi Sword. Susanoo took Kushinadahime as his wife.
大蛇は毎年やって来ては、村の娘を1人ずつ、ペロリと呑みこんでいきました。最後に残った娘が、奇稲田姫です。そこへ現れたのが、須佐之男命です。須佐之男命が大蛇を退治し、その尾を切り裂くと、中から見事な剣が現れました。これが、のちの草薙剣です。須佐之男命は、奇稲田姫を妻に迎えました。
The Hii River flows through Izumo. It is a wild river that branches again and again among the mountains and winds like a snake. When the rains went on, muddy torrents roared over its banks, swallowing up fields and people alike. A serpent that swallows a maiden every year — that is the image of the floods that struck the villages year after year.
出雲を流れる斐伊川。山あいでいくつにも枝分かれし、うねうねと蛇のように走る暴れ川です。雨が続けば、ゴウゴウと濁流があふれ、田畑も人ものみこんできました。毎年娘を呑みこむ大蛇。それは、毎年のように村を襲った洪水の姿です。
And the mountains of Izumo were a treasure trove of iron sand. Water rich in iron turns a reddish brown. Bright red eyes, a belly oozing blood — they are the image of a river stained red with iron.
そして出雲の山々は、砂鉄の宝庫でした。鉄をたっぷり含んだ水は、赤茶色に濁ります。真っ赤な目、血のにじむ腹。それは、鉄で赤く染まった川の姿なのです。
The kushi in Kushinadahime means “wondrously splendid.” Kushinada means rice fields so rich in harvest they take your breath away. After the raging river calmed, fields of golden rice ears rustling in the breeze spread out downstream.
奇稲田姫の「奇」は、不思議なほどすばらしい、という意味。奇稲田とは、目を見張るほど実り豊かな稲田のことです。荒れ狂う川が鎮まったあと、その下流には、黄金色の稲穂がさわさわと揺れる田んぼが広がりました。
The sword appeared from the serpent’s tail. At the tail of a river — its lower reaches — iron sand carried down from the mountains gathers in abundance. When the wild river was tamed, rice fields were opened there. Iron and rice, and the human heart. Myth is the distant memory of this land. The light that swords and kitchen knives give off is this very story of Japan.
剣が現れたのは、大蛇の尾からでした。川の尾、つまり下流には、山から運ばれてきた砂鉄がたっぷりと集まります。暴れ川が鎮まると、そこに田が開かれました。鉄と米、そして人の心。神話は、この国の遠い記憶です。刀と和包丁が放つ光は、こうした日本の物語そのものなのです。
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