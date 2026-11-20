Japan Style – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue

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The Sword and the Knife — Distant Memories Held in the Blade

刀 かたな と 包丁 ほうちょう ―― 刃 やいば に 宿 やど る 遠 とお い 記憶 きおく

More and more people are being captivated by Japanese swords and Japanese kitchen knives. Crowds flock to museums and sword exhibitions to see the real thing. At knife shops in Tokyo’s Kappabashi and Osaka’s Sakai, visitors from abroad can often be seen picking up a Japanese kitchen knife and gazing intently at the gleam of its blade. Swords and kitchen knives — the two are deeply connected. Why are Japanese swords and kitchen knives so beautiful?

日本刀 にほんとう や 日本 にほん の 包丁 ほうちょう に 心 こころ をつかまれる 人 ひと が 増 ふ えています。 博物館 はくぶつかん や 刀剣 とうけん の 展示 てんじ には、 本物 ほんもの の 刀 かたな を 見 み ようと 多 おお くの 人 ひと が 足 あし を 運 はこ びます。 東京 とうきょう ・ 合羽橋 かっぱばし や 大阪 おおさか ・ 堺 さかい の 刃物 はもの 店 てん では、 和包丁 わぼうちょう を 手 て に 取 と り、 刃 は の 光 ひかり をじっと 見 み つめる 外国人 がいこくじん の 姿 すがた がよく 見 み られます。 刀 かたな と 包丁 ほうちょう 。この2つは、 深 ふか くつながっています。 日本刀 にほんとう や 和包丁 わぼうちょう は、なぜこれほど 美 うつく しいのでしょうか。

Swords Not Made for Battle | 戦 たたか うためではなかった 剣 つるぎ

A few years ago, a sword 2 m 37 cm long was unearthed at the Tomio Maruyama Burial Mound in Nara City. It is a dakoken, a serpentine sword that undulates like a snake. Until then, the longest serpentine sword found in Japan measured about 85 cm. This one shattered that record in one stroke, nearly tripling it. Even looking across mainland China and the Korean Peninsula, no iron sword this long has ever been found in ancient East Asia. It is believed to have been made about 1,600 years ago.

数年前 すうねんまえ 、 奈良 なら 市 し の 富雄丸山古墳 とみおまるやまこふん から、 長 なが さ2m37cmの 剣 つるぎ が 見 み つかりました。 蛇 へび のようにうねる「 蛇行剣 だこうけん 」です。それまで 国内 こくない で 見 み つかっていた 蛇行剣 だこうけん のうち、 最 もっと も 長 なが いものは 約 やく 85cm。その 記録 きろく を、 一気 いっき に 3倍 さんばい 近 ちか くまで 塗り替 ぬりか えたのです。 中国 ちゅうごく 大陸 たいりく や 朝鮮半島 ちょうせんはんとう まで 見渡 みわた しても、 古代 こだい の 東アジア ひがしあじあ で 見 み つかった 鉄 てつ の 剣 つるぎ に、これほど 長 なが いものはありません。つくられたのは、1600 年 ねん ほど 前 まえ とされています。

Could anyone fight with this sword? It is taller than a person, and it twists and bends. Carried onto a battlefield, it would be nothing but a handicap. This single sword tells us clearly that swords were tools for sacred rites.

この 剣 つるぎ で、 戦 たたか うことはできるでしょうか。 人 ひと の 背丈 せたけ よりも 長 なが く、しかも 曲 ま がりくねっています。 戦場 せんじょう に 持ち出 もちだ せば、 間違 まちが いなく 不利 ふり です。 剣 つるぎ が 祭祀 さいし の 道具 どうぐ だったことを、この 1本 いっぽん がはっきりと 物語 ものがた っています。

The Kimi (the emperor) prayed to the Kami, the source of heaven and earth, for the peaceful lives of the Tami, the people. The sword was a sacred instrument through which the Kimi connected with the Kami. The Seven-Branched Sword, handed down at Isonokami Shrine, also in Nara Prefecture, has six branches reaching out left and right from a single blade. It, too, is clearly not shaped for combat.

天地 てんち の 根源 こんげん である「カミ」に、「タミ」の 安 やす らかな 暮 く らしを 祈 いの る「キミ（ 天皇 てんのう ）」。 剣 つるぎ は、キミがカミとつながるための 神具 しんぐ でした。 同 おな じ 奈良 なら 県 けん の 石上神宮 いそのかみじんぐう に 伝 つた わる 七支刀 しちしとう も、 1本 いっぽん の 刀身 とうしん から 左右 さゆう に 6本 ろっぽん の 枝 えだ が 伸 の びています。こちらも、どう 見 み ても 戦 たたか うための 形 かたち ではありません。

That prayer lives on in the kitchen as well. Take the long, slender yanagiba knife, used to receive the life of the food. The way its edge is shaped, the skill of forging, and the spirit of facing one’s tools — all of it has been handed down from the Japanese sword. A single knife resting on a cutting board is a sacred boundary drawn between the cook and the life of the food.

祈 いの りは、 台所 だいどころ にも 息 いき づいています。 食べ物 たべもの の 命 いのち をいただくための、 細 ほそ く 長 なが い 柳刃包丁 やなぎばぼうちょう 。 刃 は のつけ 方 かた 、 鍛 きた えの 技 わざ 、そして 道具 どうぐ に 向き合 むきあ う 心 こころ 。そのすべてが、 日本刀 にほんとう から 受け継 うけつ がれたものです。まな 板 いた の 上 うえ に 横 よこ たわる 1本 いっぽん の 包丁 ほうちょう は、 料理人 りょうりにん と 食べ物 たべもの の 命 いのち とのあいだに 引 ひ かれた 結界 けっかい なのです。

Hear the word “sword,” and most people picture a samurai’s weapon; hear “kitchen knife,” and they picture a chef’s tool. But at their origin, they were neither tools for cutting down people nor tools for cutting food. They were sacred instruments that connected people with the divine — that is, with life itself.

「 刀 かたな 」と 聞 き けば 侍 さむらい の 武器 ぶき を、「 包丁 ほうちょう 」と 聞 き けば 板前 いたまえ の 調理 ちょうり 道具 どうぐ を、 多 おお くの 人 ひと は 思い浮 おもいう かべます。けれど、そのはじまりにあったのは、 人 ひと を 斬 き る 道具 どうぐ でも、 食べ物 たべもの を 切 き る 道具 どうぐ でもありません。 神 かみ 、すなわち 命 いのち と 人 ひと とをつなぐための、 神聖 しんせい な 道具 どうぐ だったのです。

In everyday Japanese, the word shinken is still often used. Originally, it meant a real sword, not a bamboo or wooden practice one. From there, it came to mean facing things with a pure heart and without pretense. The kanji 忍, “to endure,” is also written with “heart” (心) beneath “blade” (刃). It is the image of a person disciplining themselves before the blade. Though swords have vanished from daily life, their spirit lives on in the language.

今 いま も 日本 にほん の 暮 く らしの 中 なか では、「 真剣 しんけん 」という 言葉 ことば がよく 使 つか われます。 竹刀 しない や 木刀 ぼくとう ではない、 本物 ほんもの の 刀 かたな のこと。そこから、 清 きよ い 心 こころ で、 偽 いつわ りなく 物事 ものごと に 向き合 むきあ う 姿勢 しせい をいうようになりました。 耐え忍 たえしの ぶの「 忍 にん 」という 字 じ も、 刃 は の 下 した に 心 こころ と 書 か きます。 刃 は を 前 まえ にして、 自 みずか らを 戒 いまし める 姿 すがた です。 刀 かたな が 暮 く らしから 消 き えても、その 心 こころ は 言葉 ことば の 中 なか に 生 い き 続 つづ けています。

At sacred festivals, human life connects to the gods. On the cutting board, the life of the food passes into human life. At that boundary, there is always a blade. Cutting away impurity, honed until it is flawless, the blade reflects like a mirror the heart of the one who holds it. The gleam of swords and kitchen knives is the clear radiance the human heart has by nature. When people find Japanese swords and kitchen knives beautiful, they are discovering, within the blade, their own pure heart.

祭 まつ りの 場 ば では、 人 ひと の 命 いのち が 神 かみ へとつながる。まな 板 いた の 上 うえ では、 食べ物 たべもの の 命 いのち が 人 ひと の 命 いのち へと 受け継 うけつ がれる。その 境目 さかいめ には、いつも 刃 は があります。 穢 けが れを 断 た ち、 曇 くも りなく 研ぎ澄 とぎす まされた 刃 は は、 鏡 かがみ のように、 手 て にする 人 ひと の 心 こころ を 映し出 うつしだ します。 刀 かたな や 包丁 ほうちょう が 放 はな つあの 光 ひかり は、 人 ひと の 心 こころ が 本来 ほんらい もっている、 澄 す んだ 輝 かがや き。 日本刀 にほんとう や 和包丁 わぼうちょう を 美 うつく しいと 感 かん じるとき、 人 ひと はその 刃 は の 中 なか に、 自分 じぶん の 純真 じゅんしん な 心 こころ を 見 み つけているのです。

Tsurugi and the Crane | つるぎと 鶴 つる

In ancient times, swords were straight. Many, like the serpentine sword and the Kusanagi Sword, had edges on both sides. The sori, the gentle curve of the blade, is a shape born in the Heian period. When the imperial court invaded Hitakami in the eastern lands to unite Japan as one country, it adopted the shape of the swords carried by the Emishi people who lived there. The origin of the later samurai sword lay with the Emishi of the Tohoku region.

古 ふる い 時代 じだい の 刀剣 とうけん は、まっすぐでした。 蛇行剣 だこうけん や 草薙剣 くさなぎのつるぎ のように、 両側 りょうがわ に 刃 は をもつものも 多 おお くありました。 刀身 とうしん がゆるやかな 弧 こ を 描 えが く「 反 そ り」は、 平安 へいあん 時代 じだい に 生 う まれた 形 かたち です。 日本 にほん をひとつの 国 くに にまとめようと、 朝廷 ちょうてい が 東国 とうごく の 日高見国 ひたかみのくに へ 攻め入 せめい ったとき、そこに 暮 く らす 蝦夷 えみし の 刀 かたな の 形 かたち を 取り入 とりい れたのです。のちの 侍 さむらい の 刀 かたな の 原点 げんてん は、 東北 とうほく の 蝦夷 えみし にありました。

A blade with edges on both sides is called a ken (剣), and one with an edge on only one side is called a katana (刀). Together, the two are called token (刀剣). And ken, in Yamato kotoba, the ancient native Japanese, is tsurugi.

両側 りょうがわ に 刃 は があるものを「 剣 つるぎ 」、 片側 かたがわ だけに 刃 は があるものを「 刀 かたな 」と 呼 よ びます。この2つを 合 あ わせたのが「 刀剣 とうけん 」です。そして「 剣 つるぎ 」は、 大和言葉 やまとことば で「つるぎ」といいます。

Tsurugi can also be written 鶴来, “where the crane comes.” In Ishikawa Prefecture there is a town called Tsurugi (鶴来), said to have once been written 剣. Cranes alight at the water’s edge, where reeds grow thick. At the roots of those reeds, iron dissolved in the water slowly gathers and hardens into lumps of iron. Where cranes come, there is iron. Tsurugi is a word born from the eyes of ancient people who watched the water’s edge.

「つるぎ」は、 鶴 つる が 来 く ると 書 か いて「 鶴来 つるぎ 」とも 書 か きます。 石川 いしかわ 県 けん には「 鶴来 つるぎ 」という 町 まち があり、かつては「 剣 つるぎ 」と 書 か いたと 伝 つた わります。 鶴 つる が 舞い降 まいお りるのは、 葦 あし の 生い茂 おいしげ る 水辺 みずべ です。その 葦 あし の 根元 ねもと では、 水 みず に 溶 と けた 鉄分 てつぶん がじわじわと 集 あつ まって 固 かた まり、 鉄 てつ の 塊 かたまり が 生 う まれます。 鶴 つる が 来 く る 場所 ばしょ には、 鉄 てつ がある。「つるぎ」は、 水辺 みずべ を 見 み つめてきた 古代 こだい の 人々 ひとびと の 観察 かんさつ から 生 う まれた 言葉 ことば なのです。

Japanese ironmaking, which gives birth to swords, is said to have begun with this waterside iron. Japan’s ancient name is Ashihara no Nakatsukuni, “the Central Land of Reed Plains.” It was a land of thriving reeds, and a land that gave birth to iron.

剣 つるぎ や 刀 かたな を 生 う む 日本 にほん の 鉄 てつ づくりは、この 水辺 みずべ の 鉄 てつ から 始 はじ まったといわれます。 日本 にほん の 古 ふる い 呼び名 よびな 「 葦原の中つ国 あしはらのなかつくに 」。それは、 葦 あし の 茂 しげ る 国 くに であり、 鉄 てつ を 生 う む 国 くに でもあったのです。