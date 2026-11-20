Secret Treasures That Carry On a Nation’s Life国の命をつなぐ秘宝
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue
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Secret Treasures That Carry On a Nation’s Life
国の命をつなぐ秘宝
The secret treasures of the Jewish people are three: the “stone tablets” of the Ten Commandments, the “jar of manna,” and “Aaron’s rod.”
ユダヤの民の秘宝は、十戒の「石板」「マナの壺」「アロンの杖」の3つです。
The people traveled carrying the “Ark of the Covenant,” which held the treasures, and the places where they set the ark down became places of prayer.
民は宝を納めた「契約の箱」を担いで旅し、箱を置いた場所が祈りの場となりました。
In time, a temple was built in Jerusalem, and the ark was placed in its innermost part.
やがてエルサレムに神殿が建ち、箱はその最も奥に納められます。
But in 586 BC, the temple was burned, and the secret treasures vanished along with the ark.
しかし紀元前586年、神殿は焼かれ、秘宝は箱ごと消えました。
Japan’s secret treasures are the “Three Sacred Treasures”: the sword, the mirror, and the magatama jewel.
日本の秘宝は、剣・鏡・勾玉の「三種の神器」です。
A new emperor inherits the sword and the magatama jewel at the “Kenji-to-Shokei-no-Gi” (Ceremony for Inheriting the Imperial Regalia and Seals).
新しい天皇は「剣璽等承継の儀」で剣と勾玉を受け継ぎます。
The emperor’s body, called “gyokutai,” has a lifespan, and the present emperor is the 126th.
天皇の体「玉体」には寿命があり、今は126代目です。
The sacred treasures have remained one generation from the beginning. This country has continued without a single break.
神器は始まりから一代のまま。この国は、一度も途切れずに続いています。
The writer MISHIMA Yukio said that the last thing the Japanese must protect is the Three Sacred Treasures.
作家の三島由紀夫は、日本人が最後に守らなくてはいけないのは三種の神器――と語りました。
If the scattered Jewish people still had the ark today, their history might have turned out differently.
散らばったユダヤの民が今も箱を持っていたなら、その歴史は違ったものになっていたかもしれません。
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◎ Useful Words（10）
- 秘宝 — secret treasure
- 石板 — stone tablet
- 神殿 — temple
- 祈り — prayer
- 剣 — sword
- 鏡 — mirror
- 勾玉 — magatama (curved jewel)
- 受け継ぐ — inherit / carry on
- 寿命 — lifespan
- 途切れる — break off / be interrupted
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