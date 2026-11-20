

Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue



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Secret Treasures That Carry On a Nation’s Life



国 くに の 命 いのち をつなぐ 秘宝 ひほう



The secret treasures of the Jewish people are three: the “stone tablets” of the Ten Commandments, the “jar of manna,” and “Aaron’s rod.”

ユダヤの 民 たみ の 秘宝 ひほう は、 十戒 じっかい の「 石板 せきばん 」「マナの 壺 つぼ 」「アロンの 杖 つえ 」の3つです。

The people traveled carrying the “Ark of the Covenant,” which held the treasures, and the places where they set the ark down became places of prayer.

民 たみ は 宝 たから を 納 おさ めた「 契約 けいやく の 箱 はこ 」を 担 かつ いで 旅 たび し、 箱 はこ を 置 お いた 場所 ばしょ が 祈 いの りの 場 ば となりました。

In time, a temple was built in Jerusalem, and the ark was placed in its innermost part.

やがてエルサレムに 神殿 しんでん が 建 た ち、 箱 はこ はその 最 もっと も 奥 おく に 納 おさ められます。

But in 586 BC, the temple was burned, and the secret treasures vanished along with the ark.

しかし 紀元前 きげんぜん 586 年 ねん 、 神殿 しんでん は 焼 や かれ、 秘宝 ひほう は 箱 はこ ごと 消 き えました。

Japan’s secret treasures are the “Three Sacred Treasures”: the sword, the mirror, and the magatama jewel.

日本 にほん の 秘宝 ひほう は、 剣 つるぎ ・ 鏡 かがみ ・ 勾玉 まがたま の「 三種 さんしゅ の 神器 しんき 」です。

A new emperor inherits the sword and the magatama jewel at the “Kenji-to-Shokei-no-Gi” (Ceremony for Inheriting the Imperial Regalia and Seals).

新 あたら しい 天皇 てんのう は「 剣璽等承継 けんじとうしょうけい の 儀 ぎ 」で 剣 つるぎ と 勾玉 まがたま を 受 う け 継 つ ぎます。

The emperor’s body, called “gyokutai,” has a lifespan, and the present emperor is the 126th.

天皇 てんのう の 体 からだ 「 玉体 ぎょくたい 」には 寿命 じゅみょう があり、 今 いま は126 代目 だいめ です。

The sacred treasures have remained one generation from the beginning. This country has continued without a single break.

神器 しんき は 始 はじ まりから 一代 いちだい のまま。この 国 くに は、 一度 いちど も 途切 とぎ れずに 続 つづ いています。

The writer MISHIMA Yukio said that the last thing the Japanese must protect is the Three Sacred Treasures.

作家 さっか の 三島由紀夫 みしまゆきお は、 日本人 にほんじん が 最後 さいご に 守 まも らなくてはいけないのは 三種 さんしゅ の 神器 しんき ――と 語 かた りました。

If the scattered Jewish people still had the ark today, their history might have turned out differently.

散 ち らばったユダヤの 民 たみ が 今 いま も 箱 はこ を 持 も っていたなら、その 歴史 れきし は 違 ちが ったものになっていたかもしれません。

Become a Shinki Savvy / 神器 しんき 通 つう になる

Listen to the Audio: Your browser does not support the audio element. Warm up ◎ Useful Words（10） 秘宝 ひほう — secret treasure

— secret treasure 石板 せきばん — stone tablet

— stone tablet 神殿 しんでん — temple

— temple 祈 いの り — prayer

り — prayer 剣 つるぎ — sword

— sword 鏡 かがみ — mirror

— mirror 勾玉 まがたま — magatama (curved jewel)

— magatama (curved jewel) 受 う け 継 つ ぐ — inherit / carry on

け ぐ — inherit / carry on 寿命 じゅみょう — lifespan

— lifespan 途切 とぎ れる — break off / be interrupted

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