Spotlight – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue

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A Kitchen Soap Enters the Cosmetics Awards Hall of Fame

台所用 だいどころよう の 石鹸 せっけん が、コスメ 大賞 たいしょう の 殿堂入 でんどうい り

Shirayuki no Uta, Made by People with Disabilities: About 50 Years of Nebajuku

障害 しょうがい のある 人 ひと たちが 作 つく る「 白雪 しらゆき の 詩 うた 」、ねば 塾 じゅく の 約 やく 50 年 ねん

Although it is a soap for the kitchen, word spread that it is “good for washing your face,” and it was ranked No. 1 in the face wash category of a cosmetics website for many years. It has entered the Hall of Fame. Its name is “Shirayuki no Uta.” It is a pure white, additive-free soap made only from palm oil. Even now, about 35,000 bars are shipped every month. It is made by “Nebajuku,” a soap workshop in Saku City, Nagano Prefecture. The people who work there are people with disabilities. There is a man who once spent almost every day sleeping for 10 years. At the peak, he became a professional who packed 1,200 bars into bags a day.

台所用 だいどころよう の 石鹸 せっけん なのに、「 洗顔 せんがん にいい」と 口 くち コミが 広 ひろ がり、 化粧品 けしょうひん サイトの 洗顔料部門 せんがんりょうぶもん で 何年 なんねん も1 位 い 。 殿堂入 でんどうい りしました。その 名 な は「 白雪 しらゆき の 詩 うた 」。パーム 油 ゆ だけで 作 つく った、 真 ま っ 白 しろ で 添加物 てんかぶつ のない 石鹸 せっけん です。 今 いま も 毎月 まいつき 約 やく 3 万 まん 5 千個 せんこ を 出荷 しゅっか 。 作 つく っているのは、 長野県佐久市 ながのけんさくし の 石鹸工房 せっけんこうぼう 「ねば 塾 じゅく 」。 働 はたら いているのは、 障害 しょうがい のある 人 ひと たちです。かつて10 年間 ねんかん 、ほぼ 毎日 まいにち 寝 ね て 過 す ごしていた 男性 だんせい 。その 人 ひと が 最盛期 さいせいき には、1 日 にち に1,200 個 こ を 袋詰 ふくろづ めするプロになりました。

About 50 years ago, KASAHARA Shinichi, who worked at a facility for people with disabilities, was told by two men living there, “We want to live by our own strength.” Shinichi quit the facility and began living with the two men at his home. Their workplace was land-clearing work for a civil engineering company. However, it was difficult to keep going while supporting people with disabilities. “We must (neba) create a place where people with disabilities can put down roots, a ‘neharu basho.’” What he pictured was an ideal village where people live together. Even if a village was impossible, something the size of a juku, a small school, could be made. That is how “Nebajuku” was born. The people who work there are called “jukusei” (students).

約 やく 50 年前 ねんまえ 、 障害 しょうがい のある 人 ひと の 施設 しせつ で 働 はたら いていた 笠原愼一 かさはらしんいち さんは、そこで 暮 く らす2 人 ふたり の 男性 だんせい から「 自分 じぶん の 力 ちから で 生 い きたい」と 打 う ち 明 あ けられます。 愼一 しんいち さんは 施設 しせつ を 辞 や め、2 人 ふたり と 自宅 じたく で 暮 く らしはじめました。 働 はたら き 先 さき は、 土木会社 どぼくがいしゃ の 開墾作業 かいこんさぎょう 。けれど、 障害 しょうがい のある 人 ひと を 支 ささ えながら 続 つづ けるのは、 難 むずか しかった。「 障害 しょうがい のある 人 ひと が 根 ね を 張 は る 場所 ばしょ 、『 根張 ねは る 場所 ばしょ 』をつくら『ねば』」。 思 おも い 描 えが いたのは、 共 とも に 暮 く らす 理想 りそう の 村 むら 。 村 むら までは 無理 むり でも、 塾 じゅく くらいの 規模 きぼ なら、つくれる。そうして 生 う まれたのが「ねば 塾 じゅく 」です。 働 はたら く 人 ひと は「 塾生 じゅくせい 」と 呼 よ ばれます。

They cleared the land themselves and built a factory. What they chose was soap making. At that time, the pollution of the water in Lake Biwa had become a social problem. Soap is gentle on the environment and simple to make. They turned their attention to soap. At first, it did not sell, but a father and son from a soap company in Tokyo stayed with them for two weeks and taught them how to make it. Eventually, “Shirayuki no Uta” was born, and at its peak, it reached 140,000 bars a month.

自分 じぶん たちで 土地 とち を 開墾 かいこん し、 工場 こうじょう を 建 た てる。 選 えら んだのは、 石鹸 せっけん づくりでした。 当時 とうじ 、 琵琶湖 びわこ の 水 みず の 汚 よご れが、 社会問題 しゃかいもんだい になっていました。 環境 かんきょう にやさしく、 作 つく り 方 かた も 単純 たんじゅん 。 石鹸 せっけん に 目 め が 向 む きました。はじめは 売 う れませんでしたが、 東京 とうきょう の 石鹸会社 せっけんがいしゃ の 親子 おやこ が2 週間 しゅうかん 泊 と まり 込 こ み、 製法 せいほう を 教 おし えてくれました。やがて「 白雪 しらゆき の 詩 うた 」が 生 う まれ、 最盛期 さいせいき は 月 つき に14 万個 まんこ 。