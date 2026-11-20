A Kitchen Soap Enters the Cosmetics Awards Hall of Fame台所用の石鹸が、コスメ大賞の殿堂入り
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
Spotlight – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue
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A Kitchen Soap Enters the Cosmetics Awards Hall of Fame
台所用の石鹸が、コスメ大賞の殿堂入り
Shirayuki no Uta, Made by People with Disabilities: About 50 Years of Nebajuku
障害のある人たちが作る「白雪の詩」、ねば塾の約50年
Although it is a soap for the kitchen, word spread that it is “good for washing your face,” and it was ranked No. 1 in the face wash category of a cosmetics website for many years. It has entered the Hall of Fame. Its name is “Shirayuki no Uta.” It is a pure white, additive-free soap made only from palm oil. Even now, about 35,000 bars are shipped every month. It is made by “Nebajuku,” a soap workshop in Saku City, Nagano Prefecture. The people who work there are people with disabilities. There is a man who once spent almost every day sleeping for 10 years. At the peak, he became a professional who packed 1,200 bars into bags a day.
台所用の石鹸なのに、「洗顔にいい」と口コミが広がり、化粧品サイトの洗顔料部門で何年も1位。殿堂入りしました。その名は「白雪の詩」。パーム油だけで作った、真っ白で添加物のない石鹸です。今も毎月約3万5千個を出荷。作っているのは、長野県佐久市の石鹸工房「ねば塾」。働いているのは、障害のある人たちです。かつて10年間、ほぼ毎日寝て過ごしていた男性。その人が最盛期には、1日に1,200個を袋詰めするプロになりました。
About 50 years ago, KASAHARA Shinichi, who worked at a facility for people with disabilities, was told by two men living there, “We want to live by our own strength.” Shinichi quit the facility and began living with the two men at his home. Their workplace was land-clearing work for a civil engineering company. However, it was difficult to keep going while supporting people with disabilities. “We must (neba) create a place where people with disabilities can put down roots, a ‘neharu basho.’” What he pictured was an ideal village where people live together. Even if a village was impossible, something the size of a juku, a small school, could be made. That is how “Nebajuku” was born. The people who work there are called “jukusei” (students).
約50年前、障害のある人の施設で働いていた笠原愼一さんは、そこで暮らす2人の男性から「自分の力で生きたい」と打ち明けられます。愼一さんは施設を辞め、2人と自宅で暮らしはじめました。働き先は、土木会社の開墾作業。けれど、障害のある人を支えながら続けるのは、難しかった。「障害のある人が根を張る場所、『根張る場所』をつくら『ねば』」。思い描いたのは、共に暮らす理想の村。村までは無理でも、塾くらいの規模なら、つくれる。そうして生まれたのが「ねば塾」です。働く人は「塾生」と呼ばれます。
They cleared the land themselves and built a factory. What they chose was soap making. At that time, the pollution of the water in Lake Biwa had become a social problem. Soap is gentle on the environment and simple to make. They turned their attention to soap. At first, it did not sell, but a father and son from a soap company in Tokyo stayed with them for two weeks and taught them how to make it. Eventually, “Shirayuki no Uta” was born, and at its peak, it reached 140,000 bars a month.
自分たちで土地を開墾し、工場を建てる。選んだのは、石鹸づくりでした。当時、琵琶湖の水の汚れが、社会問題になっていました。環境にやさしく、作り方も単純。石鹸に目が向きました。はじめは売れませんでしたが、東京の石鹸会社の親子が2週間泊まり込み、製法を教えてくれました。やがて「白雪の詩」が生まれ、最盛期は月に14万個。
Nebajuku does not look for people to fit its products; it thinks of jobs based on what each person can do. In the work of cutting soap, they use wooden blocks matched to its thickness. By removing one block each time a layer is cut, even people who are not good with numbers can cut pieces of the same size. If a mistake happens, they review the tools. That is what the juku motto “Failure is someone else’s fault” means. The other juku motto is “What you can do today, do tomorrow.” These are words for working comfortably and for a long time with 70 to 80 percent of your strength.
ねば塾は、商品に合わせて人を探すのではなく、その人にできることから仕事を考えます。石鹸を切る作業では、厚みに合わせた木の積み木を使います。1段切るごとに1つ外せば、数字が苦手でも同じ大きさに切れます。間違えたら、道具を見直す。塾訓の「失敗は他人のせい」は、そういう意味です。もうひとつの塾訓は「今日できることは、明日やろう」。7〜8割の力で、気持ちよく長く働くための言葉です。
The second-generation head, KASAHARA Michitomo, does not use “made by people with disabilities” as a selling point, but competes on quality. Their skill is such that they spent about two years jointly developing a soap with a popular natural cosmetics brand.
二代目の笠原道智さんは、「障害者がつくった」を売り文句にせず、品質で勝負します。腕前は、人気のナチュラルコスメブランドと、約2年かけて石鹸を共同開発するほど。
Soap touches the face and body every day. Many soaps on the market have added fragrances, colorings, or antibacterial ingredients. “Shirayuki no Uta” is the opposite. It adds neither color nor scent. “Put in nothing extra.” That is Nebajuku’s soap. Precisely because it is something used every day, people must (neba) know what is in it.
毎日、顔や体に触れる石鹸。市販の石鹸には、香料や着色料、殺菌成分が加えられたものも少なくありません。「白雪の詩」は、その逆。色も香りも添えません。「余計なものを入れない」。それが、ねば塾の石鹸です。毎日使うものだからこそ、中身を知っておか「ねば」なりません。
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