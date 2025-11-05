[Japan Savvy – August 2025 Issue]

A Summer Cooled by Ghost Stories

怪談で涼む夏

August is known as a time of intense heat. During this time in Japan, people enjoy scary stories, tests of courage, and haunted houses.

8月といえば、暑さが厳しい季節。日本ではこの時期、怪談や肝試し、お化け屋敷など、怖い話で盛り上がります。

As the phrase “It sends a chill down your spine” suggests, one reason is that fear can make people feel cool. But it is also said that the background of ghost stories becoming a summer tradition is connected to obon and kabuki.

「背筋が寒くなる」という言葉の通り、恐怖で涼しく感じることも理由の一つですが、怪談が夏の風物詩となった背景には、お盆と歌舞伎が関係しているともいわれています。

In kabuki theaters where the heat caused a drop in audience numbers, it was the remaining young actors who came up with ghost stories as a way to entertain the audience.

暑さで客足が減ってしまう歌舞伎小屋で、残された若手の役者たちがどうにかして客を楽しませようと考えたのが、怪談でした。

It was also believed that during obon, the spirits of ancestors return, which made ghost stories a good match.

また、お盆にはご先祖様の魂が帰ってくると信じられており、怪談との相性がよかったのです。

In the Edo period, “One Hundred Ghost Stories” became popular. On summer nights, one hundred candles were lit, and one candle was extinguished for each ghost story told. It was said that when the last candle went out, something mysterious would happen.

江戸時代には「百物語」が流行しました。夏の夜に百本の蝋燭を灯し、怪談を一話語るごとに一本ずつ消していきます。最後の一本が消えると怪異が起こるとされていました。

Scary, yet somehow captivating — the world of ghost stories brings a coolness to Japanese summer.

怖いけれど、どこか心を惹きつける――。そんな怪談の世界が、日本の夏に涼を届けてくれます。

”Warm Up ウォームアップ”

Kaidan JapaNEEDS

Useful words

怪談（かいだん）-ghost story

肝試し（きもだめし）-test of courage

お化け屋敷（おばけやしき）-haunted house

怖い（こわい）-scary

背筋（せすじ）-spine

若手（わかて）-young member

ご先祖様（ごせんぞさま）-ancestors

魂（たましい）-soul, spirit

相性（あいしょう）-compatibility

蝋燭（ろうそく）-candle

怪異（かいい）-mystery

涼（りょう）-coolness

届ける（とどける）-deliver

Ice Breaker Questions

Do you like scary stories?

怖い話が好きですか？

What kinds of yokai (Japanese monsters) do you know?

どんな妖怪を知っていますか？

If you were to take part in a “Hyaku Monogatari” (One Hundred Ghost Stories), what kind of story would you tell?

もし「百物語」をするとしたら、どんな話しをしますか？

What are the traditions of summer in your country?

あなたの国の夏の風物詩は何ですか？

What do you do to get through the hot summer?

暑い夏を乗り越えるために、どんな工夫をしていますか？

”Work Up ワークアップ”

Kaidan Discussion

José: Japanese ghost stories often feature all kinds of yokai.

ホセ：日本の怖い話には、いろいろな妖怪が出てきますよね。

Mayumi: Have you heard of the “Three Great Yokai of Japan”?

まゆみ：「日本三大妖怪」って知っていますか？

Vanessa: That’s the oni, the kappa, and the tengu!

ヴァネッサ：鬼と河童と天狗ですね！

Tim: The kappa lives in rivers and pulls people into the water, doesn’t it?

ティム：河童は川にいて、人を水の中に引き込む妖怪ですよね？

José: It’s scary how all these yokai feel like they could actually be nearby!

ホセ：なんだか、どの妖怪も身近にいそうな感じがして怖いですね！

Mayumi: In the past, people tried to explain mysterious things or disasters that happened around them—things beyond human control—by using yokai.

まゆみ：昔の人は、身近で起こる不思議なことや災害など、人の力ではどうにもできないことを、妖怪を使って説明しようとしたんですよ。

Vanessa: That’s why they feel so familiar in everyday life! But I also heard that yokai aren’t just scary—they have lessons behind them, too.

ヴァネッサ：だから、生活に溶け込んでいるんですね！でも妖怪は怖いだけじゃなくて、教訓があるとも聞きました。

Tim: I see! So maybe the kappa carries the message, “Be careful when playing by the river.”

ティム：なるほど！そしたら河童には「川で遊ぶときは気をつけよう」というメッセージがあると思います。

Mayumi: Exactly. Yokai were also used to “discipline” and “teach” children. Like, “If you stay up too late or tell lies, a scary yokai will come.”

まゆみ：そうなんです。妖怪は、子どもへの「しつけ」や「教え」にも使われていたんですよ。夜更かししたり、嘘をついたりすると怖い妖怪が出る…みたいに。

José: Giving a name to something you can’t see and imagining what it looks like—that’s amazing, isn’t it?

ホセ：見えないものに名前をつけて、姿を想像するって、すごいことですよね。

Mayumi: I think that’s also related to the animistic way of thinking in Japan. Since ancient times, it has been believed that even nature and things have souls.

まゆみ：それは、日本のアニミズムの考え方も関係していると思います。日本では、古代より、自然や物にも魂があると考えられてきたんですよ。

Vanessa: And nowadays, yokai have become characters and everyone loves them! A lot of them have cute designs, so they feel even more familiar!

ヴァネッサ：今では、妖怪がキャラクターになって、みんなに親しまれていますよね。かわいいデザインも多くて、もっと身近に感じます！

”Wrap Up ラップアップ”

Kaidan Knowledge

Tengu is known as one of the “Three Great Yokai” of Japan, but it is not just a being to be feared. It is also revered as a “mountain god.”

天狗は「日本三大妖怪」の一つとして知られていますが、ただ恐れられる存在ではありません。「山の神」としてあがめられることもあります。

As for the “Three Great Evil Yokai of Japan,” they are Shutendoji the oni, Tamamonomae the nine-tailed fox, and Emperor Sutoku, who is said to have died in anger and sadness and become a vengeful spirit.

「日本三大悪妖怪」といえば、鬼の酒呑童子、九尾狐の玉藻前、そして怒りや悲しみの中で亡くなり、怨霊になったとされる祟徳天皇です。

Even in Kojiki, Japan’s oldest historical book, yokai such as oni and Yamata-no-Orochi already appear.

日本最古の歴史書『古事記』でも、すでに鬼やヤマタノオロチなどの妖怪が登場しています。

In the Edo period, yokai were already enjoyed as characters. Many works were created, such as “The Ghost of Oiwa, from the One Hundred Ghost Stories” by Katsushika Hokusai, which attracted people’s interest.

江戸時代には、すでに妖怪がキャラクターとして楽しまれていました。葛飾北斎の「百物語 お岩さん」など、多くの作品が描かれ、人々を惹きつけました。

In the Showa era, “GeGeGe no Kitaro” sparked a yokai boom. Its creator, Shigeru Mizuki, said that when he was a child, he heard many yokai stories from a local elderly woman who knew a lot about superstitions and regional folklore.

昭和に入ると、『ゲゲゲの鬼太郎』が妖怪ブームを巻き起こしました。作者の水木しげるは、子どもの頃、迷信や地元の言い伝えに詳しい近所のおばあさんから、たくさんの妖怪の話を聞いたといいます。

Modern yokai, born in schools and cities, such as Hanako-san of the Toilet and the Slit-Mouthed Woman, are also popular.

「トイレの花子さん」や「口裂け女」など、学校や街の中で生まれた「現代の妖怪」も人気です。

In recent years, “Amabie” gained attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amabie is a yokai that predicts good harvests and epidemics. Amabie told people “If an epidemic breaks out, make a picture that copies my appearance and show it to others,” and then disappeared.

近年では、コロナ禍に「アマビエ」が注目を集めました。アマビエは、豊作や疫病を予言する妖怪で、疫病が流行ったら自分の姿を書き写した絵を人々に見せるように告げて去っていきました。

“Hoichi the Earless” is one of the most famous ghost stories. Hoichi, possessed by spirits, had sutras written all over his body to protect himself, but his ears were left unwritten—so in the end, his ears were torn off.

「耳なし芳一」は有名な怪談のひとつです。霊に取り憑かれた芳一は、全身にお経を書いてもらって身を守ろうとしますが、耳だけ書き忘れてしまい、最後は耳をちぎられてしまいます。