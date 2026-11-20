What Split Open Was a Watermelon割れたのは、スイカ
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
Cover Story – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue
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What Split Open Was a Watermelon
割れたのは、スイカ
On the cover of the December issue, of all things, a watermelon.
12月号の表紙に、まさかのスイカ。
This is “Watermelon Splitting, Dyed Crimson on a Summer Night” (Earth Genesis: Yokai Suikoden) by Bunta Inoue, the artist mad about painting (gakyōjin). Red drops fall from two swords, and the ground below is crimson. For a moment it is startling, but what was cut is a watermelon. Memories of the sword and of the kitchen knife overlap in a single picture.
画狂人 井上文太氏の『夏之夜二 深紅二染マル 西瓜割リ』（地球創世記 妖怪水滸伝）です。2本の刀から赤いしずくが落ち、足元は深紅。一瞬ぎょっとしますが、斬られたのはスイカ。刀と台所の包丁の記憶が、1枚に重なります。
Standing with swords in hand is Momotaro as painted by Inoue. Blue waves of tattoos surge across his whole body. The Chinese “Records of Wei: Account of the Wa,” written at the end of the 200s AD, records that the ancient Japanese, called the Wa, tattooed their bodies and dove into the sea to catch fish and shellfish. It was a charm to protect themselves from large fish and water birds. It was also wisdom: appearing as kin to the creatures of the water so as not to be attacked.
刀を手に立つのは、井上氏が描く桃太郎。全身に青い波の刺青がうねります。西暦200年代の終わりに書かれた中国の『魏志倭人伝』は、倭人と呼ばれた古代の日本人が体に刺青をして海に潜り、魚や貝をとっていたと記しています。大きな魚や水鳥から身を守るまじない。水の生き物の仲間に見せて、襲われないための知恵でもありました。
Oki, floating in the Sea of Japan, is an island of obsidian, a stone that becomes a blade. According to legend, the first to live there were the “Leaf People” (Konohahito), who wore leaves over animal skins. Then, from across the sea, came the tattooed “Sea People” (Ama).
日本海に浮かぶ隠岐は、石の刃になる黒曜石の島。言い伝えでは、最初に住んだのは獣の皮に木の葉をまとった「木の葉人（木の葉比等）」。そこへ海の向こうから、刺青の「海人」がやってきました。
People of the mountains and people of the sea gathered in Japan. The mountains give nuts and clear water, yet in heavy rain their floods sweep people away. The sea, too, swallows people in the great waves of storms. Such disasters were feared as the work of oni living beyond the offshore waters. Giving thanks for the blessings, and facing the fears by joining hands. The peach floats down the river from the mountains, and Momotaro crosses the sea with his companions to Onigashima. It is a story that connects the mountains and the sea.
日本には、山の人と海の人が集まってきました。山は木の実や清らかな水を恵み、大雨には洪水で人をさらいます。海もまた、嵐の大波で人をのみこみます。その災いは、沖の向こうにすむ鬼のしわざと恐れられました。恵みに感謝し、怖さには力を合わせて向き合う。桃は山から川を下り、桃太郎は仲間と海を渡って鬼ヶ島へ。山と海をつなぐ物語です。
This issue traces those distant memories through the blade. Japan Style is “The Sword and the Knife,” Breath of the People features the hero Yamato Takeru, and Japan Savvy presents the Three Sacred Treasures. In Voice & Word Art, the hyottoko mask shows the faces of people who worked alongside fire.
本号は、そんな遠い記憶を刃から追いました。Japan Styleは「刀と包丁」、民のいぶきは英雄ヤマトタケル、Japan Savvyは三種の神器。言技では、ひょっとこの面に、火とともに働いた人々の顔を見ます。
At the year’s end, those distant memories live on even in the hand that grips a kitchen knife.
年の瀬、台所で包丁を握る手にも、その遠い記憶は続いています。
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