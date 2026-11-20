

Cover Story – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue



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What Split Open Was a Watermelon

割 わ れたのは、スイカ

On the cover of the December issue, of all things, a watermelon.

12 月号 がつごう の 表紙 ひょうし に、まさかのスイカ。

This is “Watermelon Splitting, Dyed Crimson on a Summer Night” (Earth Genesis: Yokai Suikoden) by Bunta Inoue, the artist mad about painting (gakyōjin). Red drops fall from two swords, and the ground below is crimson. For a moment it is startling, but what was cut is a watermelon. Memories of the sword and of the kitchen knife overlap in a single picture.

画狂人 がきょうじん 井上文太 いのうえぶんた 氏 し の『 夏之夜二 なつのよに 深紅二染 しんくにそ マル 西瓜割 すいかわ リ』（ 地球創世記 ちきゅうそうせいき 妖怪水滸伝 ようかいすいこでん ）です。2 本 ほん の 刀 かたな から 赤 あか いしずくが 落 お ち、 足元 あしもと は 深紅 しんく 。 一瞬 いっしゅん ぎょっとしますが、 斬 き られたのはスイカ。 刀 かたな と 台所 だいどころ の 包丁 ほうちょう の 記憶 きおく が、1 枚 まい に 重 かさ なります。

Standing with swords in hand is Momotaro as painted by Inoue. Blue waves of tattoos surge across his whole body. The Chinese “Records of Wei: Account of the Wa,” written at the end of the 200s AD, records that the ancient Japanese, called the Wa, tattooed their bodies and dove into the sea to catch fish and shellfish. It was a charm to protect themselves from large fish and water birds. It was also wisdom: appearing as kin to the creatures of the water so as not to be attacked.

刀 かたな を 手 て に 立 た つのは、 井上 いのうえ 氏 し が 描 えが く 桃太郎 ももたろう 。 全身 ぜんしん に 青 あお い 波 なみ の 刺青 いれずみ がうねります。 西暦 せいれき 200 年代 ねんだい の 終 お わりに 書 か かれた 中国 ちゅうごく の『 魏志倭人伝 ぎしわじんでん 』は、 倭人 わじん と 呼 よ ばれた 古代 こだい の 日本人 にほんじん が 体 からだ に 刺青 いれずみ をして 海 うみ に 潜 もぐ り、 魚 さかな や 貝 かい をとっていたと 記 しる しています。 大 おお きな 魚 さかな や 水鳥 みずとり から 身 み を 守 まも るまじない。 水 みず の 生 い き 物 もの の 仲間 なかま に 見 み せて、 襲 おそ われないための 知恵 ちえ でもありました。