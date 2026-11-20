

Close Up Japan – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue



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“I Don’t Want to Miss Out” — Young People Rushing into Investment



「 乗 の り 遅 おく れたくない」―― 投資 とうし に 走 はし る 若者 わかもの たち



The number of young people starting to invest is rising sharply.

投資 とうし を 始 はじ める 若者 わかもの が 急増 きゅうぞう しています。

The share of people in their 20s who hold stocks or investment trusts reached 29% in 2025.

株 かぶ や 投資信託 とうししんたく を 持 も つ20 代 だい は、2025 年 ねん には29%に 達 たっ しました。

What is driving this movement is “FOMO.”

その 動 うご きを 掻 か き 立 た てているのが、「FOMO（フォーモ）」です。

It stands for “Fear of Missing Out,” meaning “the anxiety of being left behind.”

「Fear of Missing Out」の 略 りゃく で、「 取 と り 残 のこ される 不安 ふあん 」を 意味 いみ します。

Seeing investment success stories flowing on social media, they grow anxious, wondering, “Am I the only one falling behind?”

SNSに 流 なが れる 投資 とうし の 成功談 せいこうだん を 見 み て、「 自分 じぶん だけ 乗 の り 遅 おく れているのでは？」と 焦 あせ るのです。

Amid this, a major IT company suffered unauthorized access, and the information of people who make financial transactions online was stolen.

そんな 中 なか 、 大手 おおて IT 企業 きぎょう が 不正 ふせい アクセスを 受 う け、ネットで 金融取引 きんゆうとりひき をする 人々 ひとびと の 情報 じょうほう が 盗 ぬす まれました。

The danger of data gathering in a single company has come to light.

1つの 会社 かいしゃ にデータが 集 あつ まる 危 あや うさが、 浮 う き 彫 ぼ りになりました。

In the past, “markets” were held on fixed days in various parts of Japan.

かつて 日本各地 にほんかくち では、 決 き まった 日 ひ に「 市 いち 」が 開 ひら かれていました。

Peddlers and local people brought salt, seafood, cloth, farm tools, farm produce and more, and bartered, bought and sold.

行商人 ぎょうしょうにん や 近 ちか くの 人々 ひとびと が、 塩 しお や 海産物 かいさんぶつ 、 布 ぬの 、 農具 のうぐ 、 農産物 のうさんぶつ などを 持 も ち 寄 よ り、 物々交換 ぶつぶつこうかん や 売 う り 買 か いをしたのです。