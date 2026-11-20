“I Don’t Want to Miss Out” — Young People Rushing into Investment「乗り遅れたくない」―― 投資に走る若者たち
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 20, 2026
Close Up Japan – Hiragana Times December 2026 issue
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“I Don’t Want to Miss Out” — Young People Rushing into Investment
「乗り遅れたくない」―― 投資に走る若者たち
The number of young people starting to invest is rising sharply.
投資を始める若者が急増しています。
The share of people in their 20s who hold stocks or investment trusts reached 29% in 2025.
株や投資信託を持つ20代は、2025年には29%に達しました。
What is driving this movement is “FOMO.”
その動きを掻き立てているのが、「FOMO（フォーモ）」です。
It stands for “Fear of Missing Out,” meaning “the anxiety of being left behind.”
「Fear of Missing Out」の略で、「取り残される不安」を意味します。
Seeing investment success stories flowing on social media, they grow anxious, wondering, “Am I the only one falling behind?”
SNSに流れる投資の成功談を見て、「自分だけ乗り遅れているのでは？」と焦るのです。
Amid this, a major IT company suffered unauthorized access, and the information of people who make financial transactions online was stolen.
そんな中、大手IT企業が不正アクセスを受け、ネットで金融取引をする人々の情報が盗まれました。
The danger of data gathering in a single company has come to light.
1つの会社にデータが集まる危うさが、浮き彫りになりました。
In the past, “markets” were held on fixed days in various parts of Japan.
かつて日本各地では、決まった日に「市」が開かれていました。
Peddlers and local people brought salt, seafood, cloth, farm tools, farm produce and more, and bartered, bought and sold.
行商人や近くの人々が、塩や海産物、布、農具、農産物などを持ち寄り、物々交換や売り買いをしたのです。
Yokkaichi for days with a 4, Itsukaichi for 5 and Yokaichi for 8 still remain as place names today. Peddlers traveled on foot from market to market.
4のつく日は四日市、5は五日市、8は八日市と、今も地名に残っています。行商人は、市から市へと巡り歩きました。
Eventually, permanent shops and post towns appeared, and people and goods began to gather in one place. Beyond that lie today’s large supermarkets and banks.
やがて常設の店や宿場ができ、人も物も1か所に集まり始めます。その先に、今の大型スーパーや銀行があります。
The internet, too, was originally a system that distributed data. However, as it came to be used for business, data gathered in a few companies.
インターネットも、もともとはデータを分散させる仕組みでした。ところが、ビジネスに使われるにつれ、データは一部の会社に集まっていきました。
Money, too, changed its form into numbers on a screen.
お金もまた、画面の上の数字へと姿を変えました。
Japanese people enshrine the ofuda talismans they receive at shrines in their homes and put their hands together.
日本人は、神社でいただいたお札を家に祀り、手を合わせます。
Paper money, too, is written “osatsu” with the same character, and special feelings have been put into it. Will that feeling now fade away?
紙幣も同じ字で「お札」と書き、特別な思いを込めてきました。その感覚は、もう消えてしまうのでしょうか。
As the opposite of FOMO, there is the word “JOMO.” “Joy of Missing Out”: the joy of being left behind.
FOMOの反対に、「JOMO（ジョーモ）」という言葉があります。「Joy of Missing Out」、取り残される喜びです。
Now may be the time to have the courage to dare to be left behind, and to regain a human stride.
今こそ、あえて取り残される勇気を持ち、人間らしい歩みを取り戻す時なのかもしれません。
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