Japan: A Nation of Addition, Multiplication, and Harmony | 足して、掛けて、和する国、日本

[Japan Style – February 2025 Issue]

In the United States, over 240 million people, accounting for about 70% of the population, identify as Christians, and there are approximately 120,000 churches.

アメリカでは、人口の約70%にあたる2億4,000万人以上がキリスト教徒であり、教会の数はおよそ12万にも上ります。

On the other hand, Japan, with a total population of about 120 million, roughly 2/5 that of the United States, and a land area just 1/26 of the size, has approximately 165,000 shrines and temples. Furthermore, when including smaller shrines attached to major ones, the number of shrines is said to exceed 300,000.

一方、日本は総人口が約1億2,000万人とアメリカの約2/5であり、国土面積に至っては1/26程度と大幅に小さいにもかかわらず、約16万5,000の神社仏閣が存在します。さらに、神社においては、主要な神社に付属する小規模な神社を含めるとその数は30万社以上に達すると言われています。

Shrines are facilities where the deities of Japan’s indigenous Shinto religion are enshrined, and rituals are performed, while temples (Buddhist temples) house Buddhist statues and conduct Buddhist ceremonies.

神社は日本固有の神道の神々を祀り神事を行う、寺（仏閣）は仏像を祀り仏事を行う施設です。

The history of shrines is older than that of temples, dating back to the 5th to 3rd centuries BCE. Before the arrival of Buddhism, mountains, forests, rivers, and rocks themselves were revered as sacred and became objects of worship.

神社の歴史は寺よりも古く、紀元前5～3世紀までさかのぼるとされています。仏教が伝来する以前、日本では山や森、川、岩など、自然そのものが神聖視され、崇拝の対象とされていました。

This practice, known as animism, later merged with Buddhism, forming a unique Japanese religious system called Shinbutsu-shūgō (the syncretism of Shinto and Buddhism) that endured for over 1,000 years.

これが自然崇拝（アニミズム）であり、この土着信仰に仏教が融合し、神仏習合という形で1000年以上にわたり日本独自の信仰体系が形成されてきました。

However, with the Meiji Restoration in 1868 and the enactment of the Shinbutsu Bunri (Separation of Shinto and Buddhism), shrines and temples were formally divided, resulting in the independent institutions we see today.

しかし、明治維新（1868年）の神仏分離令により、神社と寺は分離され、現在のようにそれぞれ独立した施設として存在するようになりました。

During the Jomon period, which was centered around hunting and gathering, it is believed that a peaceful and prosperous society flourished for over 10,000 years.

狩猟が中心だった縄文時代には、1万年以上にわたり平和で繁栄した社会が築かれていたと考えられています。

The descendants of the sun goddess Amaterasu, known as the Tenson clan (migratory people), sought to claim this land.

この地を、天照大神を祖とする天孫族（渡来系民族）が手に入れようとしました。

At that time, the region was governed by the land of Izumo, and Amaterasu Ōmikami sent emissaries many times. However, some of the emissaries were so captivated by the richness and allure of the land that they ended up staying there, and negotiations did not proceed as intended.

当時その地を統括していたのは出雲の国であり、天照大神は何度も使者を送りました。しかし、使者たちはその地の豊かさや魅力に心を奪われてそのまま居着いてしまうこともあり、交渉は思うように進みませんでした。

Ultimately, Amaterasu sent Takemikazuchi-no-Mikoto and Futsunushi-no-Okami, gods of war, to negotiate by demonstrating their power. As a result, a peaceful transfer of the land was achieved, avoiding conflict.

最終的に、天照大神は戦いの神である武甕槌命と経津主大神を送り、力を見せつける形で交渉を行いました。結果、争いを避けた平和的な国譲りが実現しました。

Takemikazuchi-no-Mikoto and Futsunushi-no-Ōkami, who played key roles in this negotiation, were later enshrined in Kashima Jingū (then known as Kashima Shrine) and Katori Jingū (then known as Katori Shrine), respectively.

この交渉で活躍した武甕槌命と経津主大神はその後、鹿島神宮（当時の鹿島社）と香取神宮（当時の香取社）にそれぞれ祀られることになりました。

Kashima Jingū (in Kashima City, Ibaraki Prefecture) and Katori Jingū (in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture) have a Kanameishi (keystone), which is believed to have the power to calm earthquakes. This Kanameishi is a massive natural stone buried deep underground and has been revered by ancient people.

鹿島神宮（茨城県鹿島市）と香取神宮（千葉県香取市）には、地震を鎮める力があるとされる要石が存在します。この要石は地中深くまで埋まっている巨大な自然石で、古代の人々に崇められてきました。

Additionally, Kashima Jingū also enshrines Ōkuninushi-no-Mikoto, who was the counterpart in the land transfer negotiations. In addition to calming earthquakes, it plays an important role alongside the gods who brought peace, supporting the peace and order of all Japan.

さらに、鹿島神宮には国譲りの相手であった大国主命も祀られています。地震の鎮静だけでなく、平和をもたらした神々と共に、日本全体の平和と秩序を支える存在として重要な役割を果たしています。





The Tenson clan gained governing authority through the land transfer, but their effective control did not immediately extend across all of Japan. Indigenous clans and powers were still scattered across the Japanese archipelago, and the Yamato region (modern-day Nara) was especially known as a politically and geographically important hub.

天孫族は、国譲りによって統治権を受け取ったものの、その実効力は即座に日本全土に及ぶことはありませんでした。依然として、土着の豪族や勢力が日本列島各地に分散しており、特に大和地方（現在の奈良）は、政治的にも地理的にも重要な拠点として知られていました。

Thus, Amaterasu Ōmikami entrusted her grandson Ninigi-no-Mikoto with the Three Sacred Treasures and initiated new governance over the Japanese archipelago. Ninigi-no-Mikoto established his base in the land of Takachiho, consolidating his power and laying the foundation for governance.

そこで、天照大神は孫の瓊瓊杵尊に三種の神器を託し、日本列島での新たな統治を開始させました。瓊瓊杵尊は高千穂の地を拠点に勢力を固め、統治の基盤を築きました。

Later, during the era of his great-grandson Iwarebiko, efforts to expand governance further led to a campaign eastward toward the Yamato region. Yamato, with its vast plains suitable for agriculture, had long been a land of powerful clans and was a key region for extending the Tenson clan’s governance across Japan.

そして、曽孫[ひまご]にあたるイワレビコの時代になると、統治をさらに拡大しようと大和地方を目指して東に進軍します。大和は平地が広がり農業にも適しており、古くから豪族たちが力を持つ土地一つで、天孫族の統治を日本全土に広げる鍵となる土地だったのです。

After three failed attempts, on the fourth attempt, they were guided by a figure (or clan) known as Yatagarasu, and finally defeated Nagasunehiko, who ruled over the Nara region, successfully conquering the land.

3度の失敗を経て、4度目の試みで八咫烏と呼ばれる人物の導きに助けられ、ついには奈良の地を支配していた長髄彦に勝利し、奈良の地を征服しました。

Yatagarasu is known as a three-legged being and is now the symbol of the Japan Football Association. Additionally, some believe that the image of this three-legged crow represents an elderly person with a staff, symbolizing “wisdom,” “experience,” and “spiritual guidance.”

「八咫烏」は3本の足を持つ存在として知られ、現在では日本サッカー協会のシンボルにもなっています。また、この3本の足を持ったカラスの姿は、「知恵」「経験」「霊的な導き」を象徴する杖をついた老人を指しているのではないかと考える人もいます。

Having conquered the land of Yamato, Iwarebiko ascended the throne as Emperor Jimmu, the first emperor of the Yamato Court. This event is traditionally dated to January 1, 660 BCE (according to the lunar calendar). From that day to the present 126th Emperor, Reiwa Tennō, the Japanese imperial line has been passed down as a single unbroken lineage.

こうして大和の地を征服したイワレビコは、ヤマト王権の初代天皇である神武天皇として即位します。その時期は紀元前660年1月1日（旧暦）とされています。この日から現在の第126代令和天皇に至るまで、日本の天皇は一つの血統として受け継がれてきました。

The Three Sacred Treasures entrusted by Amaterasu Ōmikami to the Tenson clan (Ninigi-no-Mikoto) consist of the Yata-no-Kagami, representing “wisdom”; the Kusanagi-no-Tsurugi, representing “military power”; and the Yasakani-no-Magatama, representing “spiritual power.” The emperor has always carried these treasures as symbols of authority and used them to govern the nation.

天照大神が天孫族（瓊瓊杵尊）に託した三種の神器は、「知力」を司る八咫鏡、「武力」を司る草薙剣、そして「霊力」を司る八尺瓊勾玉（やさかにのまがたま）から成ります。天皇はこれらの神器を常に携え、国家統治を行ってきました。

However, during the reign of the 10th Emperor, Emperor Sujin, a series of epidemics and disasters occurred, and it was decided that the spiritual power of the sacred treasures was too strong, leading to their being enshrined separately.

しかし、疫病や災害が相次いだ第10代崇神天皇の時代に、神器の霊力が強すぎるとして神器は分散して祀ることになりました。

The Yata-no-Kagami was moved to Ise Jingū as a symbol of Amaterasu Ōmikami. The Kusanagi-no-Tsurugi was used during the reign of the 12th Emperor, Emperor Keikō, by his son, Ōusu, to suppress rebellious local clans and foreign forces, thereby strengthening governance.

八咫鏡は天照大神の象徴として伊勢神宮に移されました。草薙剣は、12代景行天皇の時代に、その息子である小碓が地方豪族や異民族などの反乱勢力を平定し、統治を強化する際に使用されました。

Ōusu was given the name Yamato Takeru as a brave figure who unified Japan, and after his death, the Kusanagi-no-Tsurugi was enshrined at Atsuta Shrine in Aichi Prefecture.

小碓は日本を統一した勇猛な人物としてヤマトタケルと名付けられ、彼の死後、草薙剣は愛知県の熱田神宮に祀られました。

In this way, only the Yasakani-no-Magatama remained with the emperor and is still kept in the Imperial Palace today.

こうして、八尺瓊勾玉だけが天皇の手元に残り、現在も皇居内で保管されています。



As Japan developed into a unified nation, the spread of wet rice cultivation progressed, enabling a stable food supply. As a result, the population, estimated to have been around 200,000 to 260,000 during the mid-Jomon period (around 3000 BCE), is believed to have grown to 1 to 1.5 million by the late Yayoi period.

統一国家へと発展した日本は水田稲作の普及が進み、安定した食料供給が可能となりました。その結果、縄文時代中期（紀元前3000年頃）には推定20～26万人程度とされる人口が、弥生時代後期には100～150万人に達したと考えられています。

Subsequently, irrigation projects aimed at developing rice fields advanced, and the soil excavated during these efforts was used to construct burial mounds. During the Kofun period, the population is estimated to have reached 4 to 5 million.

その後も、稲作地開墾を目的に灌漑事業が進み、その際に出た土を用いて古墳が作られるようになりました。古墳時代には人口400～500万人に達したと推測されています。

Shrines were also deeply connected to the development of rice cultivation and spread throughout the country. For example, Inari shrines, with Fushimi Inari Taisha as their main shrine, number approximately 30,000 across Japan and are widely revered as shrines dedicated to the deity of rice (ine).

神社も稲作の発展と深く結びつき、全国に広がっていきました。例えば、伏見稲荷大社を総本宮とする稲荷神社は日本全国に約3万社あり、「稲（米）」の神様として広く信仰されています。

Shrines are adorned with shimenawa, which symbolize thunderclouds, and these ropes are accompanied by bells and strands of rope. The white paper strips (shide) hanging from the shimenawa are jagged in shape, representing lightning. Additionally, the straw hanging from the shimenawa symbolizes rain, representing the natural phenomena essential for rice cultivation.

神社には雷雲を象徴する「しめ縄」が飾られており、そこには鈴と縄が付いています。しめ縄にぶら下がる白い紙垂は稲妻を表すギザギザの形をしています。また、しめ縄から垂れるワラは雨を象徴し、稲作に必要な自然現象を表しています。

Since ancient times, years with frequent thunderstorms have been considered years of good harvests. For this reason, people visiting shrines would view the ropes hanging from the shimenawa as pillars of clouds and shake these ropes and bells to “create thunder,” praying for a bountiful harvest.

古来より雷が多い年は豊作とされてきました。そのため、神社を訪れる人々は、しめ縄から垂れる縄を雲の柱を見立て、その縄と鈴を揺らし「雷」を鳴らすことで豊作を祈りました。

Nitrogen (N₂) in the air is a component that serves as fertilizer for plants, but plants cannot directly absorb it from the atmosphere. However, when lightning occurs, the components in the air are broken down, and nitrogen (N₂) dissolves into the soil along with rain, becoming fertilizer.

空気中には含まれる窒素（N₂）は植物の肥料となる成分ですが、植物は空気中から直接取り込むことができません。しかし、雷が発生すると空気中の成分が分解され、窒素（N₂）が雨とともに土壌に溶け込んで肥料となります。

Nitrogen is an essential nutrient for crop growth and is still used as a component of chemical fertilizers today. In ancient times, people regarded lightning as the “wife of rice.” They had discerned the mechanisms of nature.

窒素は作物の成長に欠かせない栄養素であり、現代でも化学肥料として利用されています。古代の人々は稲妻を「稲の妻」と捉えていました。自然のメカニズムを見抜いていたのです。

Shrines were not only places to pray for bountiful harvests but were also built in safe locations, such as on mountains, in disaster-prone Japan and were used for storing rice and cultivating or distributing seedlings. They also functioned as hubs connecting the central imperial court with local regions.

神社は豊作を祈る場であるだけでなく、災害の多い日本では山の上など安全な場所に建てられ、米の保管や苗の栽培・配布を行う場としても利用されてきました。また、中央の朝廷と地方をつなぐハブとしても機能しました。

The “shrine network” is thought to have played a role in gathering information on regional economic and disaster conditions, thereby supporting a sense of unity across the nation.

「神社ネットワーク」は各地の景気や災害状況の情報を集約し、国家の一体感を支える役割を果たしていたと考えられます。

It is astonishing that such advanced knowledge and systems existed in ancient times, and it could even be said that ancient people may have understood the mechanisms of earthquakes.

こうした進歩的な知識やシステムが古代から存在していたことに驚かされますが、さらに言えば、古代の人々は地震のメカニズムさえも理解していた可能性があります。

The Japanese archipelago is traversed by a massive fault line called the Median Tectonic Line, which stretches from the Kanto region to Kyushu. This fault has frequently caused large earthquakes. Located at what is believed to be the starting point of this fault is Kashima Jingū, which houses the Kanameishi, a stone believed to possess the power to calm earthquakes.

日本列島には、関東地方から九州地方にかけて広がる中央構造線という巨大な断層があります。この断層はたびたび大きな地震を引き起こしてきました。その起点とされる場所にあるのが、地震を鎮める力を持つと信じられてきた要石を擁する鹿島神宮です。

How people in ancient times, without geological surveying tools, came to recognize the importance of this location remains a mystery to this day. Furthermore, Kashima Jingū is not only a shrine believed to calm earthquakes but also enshrines deities who brought peace through military strength, symbolizing peace and order throughout Japan.

地質調査機器もない古代において、この地の重要性をどのように知り得たのかは今も謎のままです。さらに鹿島神宮は、地震を鎮めるだけでなく、武力によって平和をもたらした神々を祀る社[やしろ]であり、日本全体の平和と秩序を象徴する存在とされています。

In modern times, we tend to view ancient civilizations with the preconception that they were primitive. However, there is no doubt that they possessed “human qualities”—such as sensitivity, intellect, and even morality—that far surpassed those of modern people.

現代の私たちは、古代は原始的であるという先入観をもって捉えがちです。しかし彼らは、感性や知性、さらには道徳性においても、現代人をはるかに上回る「人間力」を備えていたことは間違いありません。